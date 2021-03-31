Thesis

Daimler AG (OTCPK:DDAIF) is currently in a strong bullish trend, with a swift recovery from its Corona-induced low in 2020. This bullish trend is driven largely due to bullish global economic growth, as economies reopen after lockdowns and vaccinations beginning.

German PMI data is at record levels and is set to increase further as more vaccines are approved and the U.S. and the U.K. sharing vaccine supplies after finishing vaccinating their populations in H2 of 2021.

Current analyst estimates are underpricing the degree of bullishness, particularly not factoring in increased global growth in 2022 as emerging markets accelerate vaccinations leading to higher GDP-growth rates for 2022 than currently projected.

Investors need to keep a watchful eye on German PMI data and any particular developments coming out of China. Furthermore, while unlikely, any new circulating Covid-variants could pose a risk and derail economic growth if they can circumvent the immunity provided by current vaccines.

I would place a buy on Daimler AG, with a target price of $110 in the next 24 months.

Macroeconomic picture

Daimler was particularly hit by the COVID-19 pandemic but is now trading significantly higher than its pre-COVID-19 level. Price appreciation has been connected to the strong global rebound in GDP-growth, with the IMF projecting significant growth in key emerging markets in which Daimler AG operates.

Strong growth in 2021 and 2022 is already beginning to reflect in German Manufacturing PMI data, currently at record levels, surpassing the last peak in 2018.

German manufacturing PMI data

Source: Tradingeconomics

The IHS Markit Germany Manufacturing PMI jumped to 66.6 in March of 2021 from 60.7 in February, well above forecasts of 60.8, flash estimates showed. The reading pointed to a record growth in factory activity amid a record output rise and rising sales to Asia (particularly China), Europe and the US. Many manufacturers highlighted difficulties keeping up with demand, which was reflected in an unprecedented rise in factory backlogs of work. Employment also returned to growth for the first time in more than 2 years. Also, price pressures intensified and input prices rose the most in 121 months and charged prices rose at a record pace. Finally, manufacturers remained strongly upbeat about the year-ahead outlook for output. The degree of optimism was down slightly since February but still the third-highest on record. Still, most responses to get the PMI were collected prior to the announcement of an extension to lockdown measures Germany Manufacturing PMI

We can clearly see that most of the demand originates from China, affecting the German PMI data. Manufacturing is one of Germany's biggest economic sectors, contributing a substantial part to GDP. As a car manufacturer, Daimler AG is interlinked to German PMI data fluctuations, as illustrated in the below chart.

Daimler AG share price and German PMI data

Source: Koyfin

We can clearly see that the share price is tightly linked to PMI levels, as PMI serves as a demand-barometer for anything manufacturing-related, including car production. Equity markets are forward-looking by an X amount of time (usually 6-12 months), and the correlation of German PMI to Daimler's AG share price is to be interpreted as a confirmation of a strong upward rising trend.

It is clear that the stock precedes the PMI data movements, as stock price data is updated on a daily basis whilst the release of PMI is not done on a daily basis.

For investors, having an additional and intuitive macroeconomic-metric, provides a swift and recognizable identifier of demand growth for the manufacturing sector and, in extension Daimler AG's products.

IMF projections of substantial GDP-growth at a global level are not fully reflected in German PMI data yet, suggesting additional upside in Daimler AG from a macroeconomic perspective.

The strong rebound in demand is also illustrated in Daimler's market guidance for 2021, as they confirm strong growth from virtually all regions of the world.

Strong growth in 2021 in almost all regions of the world

Source: Daimler AG investor presentation

In other words, we have a favorable macroeconomic environment confirmed by the company itself.

Spin-off & renaming

Daimler has also decided to spin-off their Daimler truck division and also rename itself back to Mercedes Benz at the appropriate moment.

It is intended that a significant majority stake in Daimler Truck will be distributed to Daimler shareholders. Daimler Truck will have a fully independent management, stand-alone corporate governance including an independent Chairman of the Supervisory Board, and is targeted to qualify for listing on Germany’s blue-chip DAX index. The transaction and the listing of Daimler Truck on the Frankfurt stock exchange is expected to be completed before year-end 2021. In addition, it is also Daimler’s intention to rename itself as Mercedes-Benz at the appropriate time. All further details about the intended spin-off will be presented to shareholders at an extra-ordinary shareholder meeting in Q3 2021 in order to obtain their mandatory approval for the plan. - Daimler 2020 annual report

This is significant as Mercedes-Benz is a more recognizable brand than Daimler in consumer memory and will enhance consumer brand awareness and strengthen the companies long-term image. Daimler truck's spin-off is timely as Daimler is the largest manufacturer of trucks in the world. A spin-off will therefore lead to lesser bureaucracy and division between management as to the future direction the trucking division takes, as they become two separate companies.

These actions will strengthen the longer-term revenue streams of Daimler AG as a result.

Financials

If we conduct a DCF, we can see that the company is undervalued from its current level of €74.53, with a fair valuation being at €82.5.

Converting that into $, we would get a target price of $96.78, pretty close to current analyst consensus estimates. That is a rough 11% upside from current levels.

Source: Koyfin

I believe that current analyst estimates have not sufficiently priced in the aggressive growth that will occur once PMI data continues to go higher as world growth accelerates in 2021.

Analyzing current EBITDA estimates, unsurprisingly, we see that EBITDA is set to rise in the coming years.

Source: Koyfin

If we make a quick approximation and take the 2023 EBITDA estimate of $28.13b and divide it by the current 2021 EBITDA estimate of $25.14b, we get 1,118.

12% if we round it up. 12% times the current price of $87.3 is $97,68, which is pretty close to the target price we arrived at in the DCF of $96.78.

It is important to note that Daimler AG is a German company, with business being conducted in €, so potential FX-effects have not been calculated. Furthermore, this is a quick approximation and is not as accurate as an entire DCF-model, but sufficiently close as EBITDA estimates are one of the most important inputs in DCF models.

Illustratively, we can see that the current target price of $96.78 is based on an EBITDA estimate by 2023.

Since revenue & EBITDA estimates tend to be revised, I believe that the current analyst consensus is underpricing Daimler's revenue & EBITDA estimates as manufacturing PMI will become significantly stronger moving forward.

Slow vaccination rates in the rest of the world, primarily due to the U.S. and the U.K. stockpiling vaccine supplies, are set to diminish as both countries vaccinate almost all of their population by H2 2021, leading to a sharing of vaccine supplies with the rest of the world, leading to an accelerated economic rebound than currently projected for 2022 at a global level as vaccination rates increase in foreign countries.

Factoring in these developments, I believe that Daimler's fair target price would be at $110.

Risks

I believe one of the key risks would be if any new COVID-19 variants were to emerge that circumvent the immunity current vaccines provide. In this scenario, global growth could be significantly reduced, affecting sensitive cyclical sectors such as industrials and, in extension, Daimler AG.

While this is a possibility, yet unlikely, I believe this would be cushioned by the loose monetary policy around the world, providing ample liquidity acting as a cushion against any potential bad news.

Investors need to keep a close eye on German PMI data as this is a barometer that offers an intuitive and quick glance at industrial demand. Also, investors need to keep a close eye on Chinese GDP-growth, as it is de facto one of the largest markets that can cause ripple effects on demand if detrimental news comes.

Summary

Daimler AG is favored by a bullish macroeconomic environment as evidenced by consistently rising German Manufacturing PMI. PMI data is increasing due to increased global economic growth as the world rebounds from Corona-induced lockdowns and vaccinations. PMI data as a metric offers investors a quick and recognizable identifier of demand developments in Germany's manufacturing sector, and in extension, demand for Daimler AG.

Daimler's renaming back to Mercedes-Benz and the spin-off of the trucking division into an independent company will strengthen the company's image and brand-awareness in consumer memory and lead to less friction between the trucking division and other divisions within the company.

Global growth is expected to increase in 2022 as new vaccines become available and because of the U.S. and the U.K. sharing their stockpiles after their populations have been fully vaccinated in H2 2021.

Current analyst estimates are underpricing the company's true value by not factoring in the bullish macroeconomic environment and the upswing cyclicals such as Daimler AG will experience.

A target price of $110 seems reasonable in the next 24 months.