Photo by damedeeso/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

This is another article in a series that looks to evaluate how well covered the distribution is from various CEFs. As an income investor looking to buy shares that will provide me with a reliable income stream. I started this series by looking at two funds from Cornerstone in the articles "How To Evaluate A CEF: A Look At CLM" and "Evaluating CEFs: A Look at CRF." I have detailed a method of determining whether a specific CEF could provide a reliable stream of income. In each article of the series looks at a specific CEF and applies that method to determine if the fund has been supporting the distribution. Then based on current holdings and past performance I judge whether or not the fund will be able to support the distribution in the future.

It was my conclusion that both CLM and CRF fell short in covering their distributions. I determined that over-paying their distribution is the primary cause of the regular declines in both NAV and distributions. I want stable income and the declining distributions from CRF and CLM, while still generous, are not stable. Knowing when each fund will declare the next cut in the distribution is not the sort of income stability I want.

While the series does have funds I don't think are covering their distributions, I have looked at funds that are covering their distributions. In "Evaluating CEFs: A Look at USA", I found a fund that I liked because it was covering its generous distribution: Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (USA). In fact, I liked USA so much that I ended up buying shares in the fund.

Another fund I concluded was covering its distribution was Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (EXG). I covered it here.

This article will take a look at John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD). The fund seeks to provide a large amount of after-tax total return primarily from dividend income and long-term capital gains. This makes it fairly similar to EXG and while not perfectly in line with my goals as an income investor, it is pretty close. The current yield of 7.37% is also quite attractive if the fund can sustain the distribution.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

HTD's primary objective is to generate a high level of after-tax total return by investing in dividend-paying companies. The tax advantage it seeks is by collecting dividends and long-term capital gains. CEFConnect shows a generous 7.26% distribution rate.

Our first step in determining if the distribution is well supported and sustainable is to compare the total return on NAV to the yield on NAV. These two metrics are similar to total return and yield but use the fund's NAV per share rather than the share price. Because the COVID pandemic caused the markets to crash about a year ago, I will instead look at the full year 2020 rather than the last 12 months.

Data by YCharts

For 2020, the total return on NAV came in a very disappointing -10.41%. This means that NAV declined more than the total distributions paid. This alone is evidence that the distribution isn't as well supported as I'd like.

Data by YCharts

Looking at NAV performance over 2020, we can see that indeed NAV dropped over the course of the year. The NAV fell around 50% due to COVID and seems to have only recovered about half that loss. While not as shocked as I was to discover gambling at Rick's Place, it remains shocking that some funds had a bad year in 2020.

Data by YCharts

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an ETF based on an index of dividend-paying stocks that I like to use as a benchmark for income portfolios. As an ETF, SCHD pays out all of the dividends it receives, so its better NAV performance is mostly liked due to HTD paying out just over twice as much cash and using leverage.

Looking at the distributions during 2020, I see some interesting facts. HTD pays a monthly dividend of 13.8 cents with the final payment of the year typically higher. And that was the case in 2020, where the final payment for 2020 was 15.88 cents. Now that was a modest year-end bonus, but given the year somewhat unexpected. I further noted that none of the distribution for the year was designated as ROC. This certainly reduces my concern (but doesn't eliminate it) over NAV declining for the year.

The total distribution for the year 2020 was $1.6768. Based on the average NAV of $22.37 I calculate a yield on NAV of 7.50%. Using the max NAV, I get a yield on NAV of 5.9%.

Long-Term Trends

Given that a lot of funds had a bad year in 2020, it doesn't tell us much that HTD had a bad year. We need to look at a longer period to judge the performance of management.

Data by YCharts

Total Return on NAV increased 28.39% over the last 3 years. That is pretty good, particularly with the big hit from COVID.

Data by YCharts

NAV had a modest increase over the last 3 years of 2.5%. That is evidence that the distribution was covered over that time. The last 36 distribution payments have totaled $5.3939 (mostly equal monthly payments of 13.8 cents a month with 2 year-end bonuses). The NAV has averaged $24.10 and using that I calculate a yield on NAV of 22.38%. As this amount is below the total return on NAV of 28.39%, that shows me that the distribution has been covered over the last 3 years.

Data by YCharts

Clearly, COVID took a big bite out of the NAV of HTD, but even so, it has managed to grow NAV by just over 40% during the last 10 years. That is fairly impressive and tells me that long term, the distribution has been well covered.

Future Distribution Coverage

Now that we know that over the last 3 years the fund has had a good performance, both covering the distribution and growing NAV, we need to look at what that might tell us about the future.

Source: HTD Website

HTD has a fairly large concentration in utilities. Since it looks for companies that pay dividends, that isn't surprising. While growth sectors like Communication Services and Information technology are small and so will limit future growth, they also didn't contribute much to past performance either. Energy, especially if this means MLPs, is a bit high at 10.3% that isn't big enough to be a big drag on future returns. Generally, I see nothing that tells me future performance will differ much from past performance. Since I like past performance, that is a good thing.

Data by YCharts

With the price currently being at a discount of 5.75% to NAV, which is a slightly larger than average discount to NAV, HTD is trading at a price that is a good value.

Conclusion

While 2020 was a tough year for HTD, longer term it is covering the distribution. NAV has been increasing over the last 10 years. Its holdings are such that I see no reason that the past performance will not continue. With leverage just under 35%, the current yield of 7.26% is attractive given how well supported the distribution is. Rising NAV and no ROC in the distribution over the last year are ample evidence that the distribution is well covered.