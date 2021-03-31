Photo by metamorworks/iStock via Getty Images

Today, we look at a small developmental name for the first time in a while. In fact, I believe the last time we published anything on this name it was called Threshold Pharmaceuticals, many years ago. Full investment analysis is as follows.

Company Overview:

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) is an Austin, Texas-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that completed an all-stock reverse merger with Threshold Pharmaceuticals in 2017. In addition to raising $40 million in equity financing, Takeda Pharmaceutical invested a further $20 million in the combined entity. The company is developing novel therapies in oncology and other serious diseases using their proprietary biologic engineered toxin body drug platform. ETBs are targeted, can induce their own internalization of poorly or non-internalizing target receptors, reduce adaptive and innate responses, and can destroy cells through a potent novel mechanism of action. The pipeline is in the early stages of development with the lead product candidate currently in phase 2 of development. MT-3724 is the company’s lead product candidate, which is currently being clinically evaluated in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma as a monotherapy and as a combination treatment.

Overall, there are 4 drugs in development that are being tested across 6 indications. Additionally, the company’s clinical efforts are bolstered by industry-leading partners like Bristol Myers Squibb, Takeda Pharmaceuticals, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals. Molecular Templates trades at around $11.50 a share and has a market capitalization of roughly $650 million.

Source: September Company Presentation

Pipeline:

Source: September Company Presentation

MT-3724:

MT-3724 is a first-generation ETB that targets CD20, a B-cell marker that is expressed in 90% of B-cell non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. The drug is currently being tested in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, which is the most prevalent type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma both in the U.S. and globally. Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma is a type of cancer that starts in white blood cells. The first signs are often a lump in the groin, armpit, or neck. Roughly, 80,000 people in the U.S. will be diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The unmet medical need is threefold: disease subtypes that have poor prognosis, individuals who have relapsed or who have failed chemotherapy or antibody treatments, and treatment-naïve patients who cannot tolerate or who are ineligible for chemotherapy.

Source: September Company Presentation

On November 4th, 2020, the FDA notified Molecular that MT-3724 clinical studies have been placed on a partial clinical hold following a treatment-related fatality in one subject who experienced Grade 5 capillary leak syndrome in the study. Notably, the patient who died and four others who were treated with material from the same MT-3724 product lot had significantly higher than expected peak drug exposure. Subjects already enrolled will continue to be dosed but no new patients will be enrolled until the partial hold is removed. The company is working with the FDA to resolve the issue. The FDA is seeking clarity on information around the event, a safety assessment of all data relevant to CLS, as well as additional information assessing attributes of the relevant MT-3724 product lot. Of note, the dose used in the monotherapy trial is 50 µg/kg, which is markedly higher than the 10 and 25 µg/kg doses that are being used in the combination trials.

On its recent quarterly conference call, leadership noted that it was currently working to address the partial clinical hold and MT-3724 product lot information requests from the FDA and is also actively evaluating the role of MT-3724 and CD20 as a target in MTEM’s portfolio relative to other opportunities

Source: September Company Presentation

MT-5111:

Beyond the lead product candidate program, the MT5111 program in solid tumors is making progress. Thus far, 16 subjects have been treated in the dose-escalation portion of the trial. MT5111 appears to be well tolerated with no dose limiting toxicities observed in any cohort. Furthermore, 15 of the 16 subjects have discontinued due to disease progression. Moving forward, the HER2 positive breast cancer expansion cohort is planned to be launched in the first half of 2021 at a dose of 10 µg/kg. Dose escalation will be used to determine the Phase 2 dose, and the expansion cohort will collect efficacy and safety data.

Source: September Company Presentation

In recent news, on the partnership front, Molecular entered into a worldwide strategic research collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb to discover and develop multiple drugs for specific oncology targets. Per the agreement, BMS will make an upfront payment of $70 million. Additionally, MTEM is eligible to earn development, regulatory, and sales milestone payments up to $1.3 billion as well as tiered royalties based on sales.

Source: September Company Presentation

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:

After posting a net loss of $28.4 million in the fourth quarter, the company closed out FY2020 with just under $100 million in cash and marketable securities on its balance sheet. In addition to the $70 million upfront payout from Bristol Myers Squibb, the company announced a $75.9 million public equity offering on February 18th. The offering consisted of 6,000,000 shares of common stock sold at a public offering price of $12.65 per share. Also, Molecular has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 900,000 additional shares. Management has recently stated that their current cash position after these events will be sufficient to fund operations into the second half of 2023.

Both Oppenheimer ($18 price target) and Stifel Nicolaus reissued Buy ratings on MTEM two weeks ago. On February 1st, UBS initiated coverage with a neutral rating and a $13 price target. The analyst at UBS Group said that he likes the company’s platform at a “conceptual level”, but his concern is the clinical hold that was placed on the lead product candidate MT-3724, which has in his eyes elevated clinical and regulatory risk substantially. On September 8th, 2020, Jefferies initiated coverage with a buy rating and a $21 price target. The analyst’s note was very upbeat stating that the Molecular Templates’ platform has the potential to develop “major cancer therapies”.

Verdict:

There are things to like about Molecular. One has to appreciate the big vote of confidence BMY gave the company with their recent partnership. That upfront payment and the recent secondary offering raise addressed fully the company's near-term funding needs.

That said, the clinical is likely to be a headwind until resolved. Analysts are somewhat lukewarm on this name at current levels. Notably, a beneficial owner 'BB Biotech' has added some $7 million to their position since late January which is a positive. The company is some time away from possible commercialization and its trial pace has been impacted over the past few quarters by the pandemic.

Options are available against this name, so a covered call strategy is viable. However, liquidity is not good enough most days to execute buy-write orders with favorable premiums. If MTEM drifts under $10.00 a share, I may establish a very small 'watch item' to keep an eye on how its pipeline develops. Outside of that, I have no investment recommendation on Molecular at this time.

Bret Jensen is the Founder of and authors articles for the Biotech Forum, Busted IPO Forum, and Insiders Forum.