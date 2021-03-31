Photo by VectorMine/iStock via Getty Images

Arbitrage, from the French, meaning, the simultaneous buying and selling of securities, currency, or commodities in different markets or in derivative forms in order to take advantage of differing prices for the same asset. (Oxford Languages)

Once in a while, the financial powers that be present us lay people with an arbitrage opportunity too good to ignore! And as a timeshare salesperson once famously told me, “when opportunity knocks, if you don’t answer the door, it moves on to somebody else.” The arbitrage opportunity I refer to is Volkswagen - the ADR shares VWAGY and the ‘preference’ shares VWAPY.

Idea

Simply put, the two sets of shares are virtually identical from a financial perspective. The relatively 'overpriced' shares, VWAGY, carry voting rights while VWAPY does not. What is different is the spread between the two shares. For the twelve months ended March 2020, the spread (monthly) averaged $0.31 or 2.2%. For the twelve months ended March 2021, the spread (daily) averaged $1.77 or 9.7% (and $1.39 and 8.4% excluding March 2021). As of March 29, 2021, the spread was $7.22 of 26.3%. And, as I am writing this on March 30, the spread has grown to an insane $9.65 or 34.2%!

And while pendulums (price gaps) do swing out, I am betting this pendulum swings back!

Source: Yahoo Finance

The thesis is simple, short VWAGY and buy VWAPY. If the shares return to a more traditional spread, whether that of the last 12 months or the twelve months prior, an arbitrageur could earn returns north of 20%. I'm not predicting the time to return to the normal spread, but I am betting (investing?) that it happens.

Background

Investors have become excited by Volkswagen’s (or perhaps Voltswagen) plan to become a power in electric cars. Virtually all automakers, most notably Tesla (TSLA) and more recently General Motors (GM) have benefited from the investor perception that EVs are not only the future, but a profitable one for industry participants. While I will not argue the merits of valuation, this very public posturing has clearly resonated with the investing public. If you Google ‘Volkswagen’ and ‘stock symbol,’ you get VWAGY with a nice chart showing recent gains. Learning about VWAPY and the essential economic equivalency requires a bit of digging. A Wall Street Journal article highlighted the discrepancy earlier this month.

Source: Google

Risks

As we learned, and are still learning, from the GameStop (GME) saga, shorting any security carries risks and is never a sure thing. If Volkswagen continues to be the flavor of the month, and US investors continue to Google 'Volkswagen' and see VWAGY as their buying opportunity, the spreads may widen further.

Though less likely, if you are short a security, any security, there is always the risk your broker may 'call the stock' back, because the broker is borrowing your stock from somewhere else.

I always recommend using a cash account to short, as it reduces any margin risk if the trade moves against you.

Summary

There is a unique opportunity to capture an atypical spread between two virtually identical securities, VWAGY and VWAPY. VWAGY has been bid up due to recent excitement related to Volkswagen's electric vehicle initiatives while VWAPY has trailed. At the time of writing the gap was over 30%, while historically, the gap had been under 10% (and around 2% from March 2019 - February 2020). My suggestion is an arbitrage: short VWAGY and go long VWAPY.

Disclosure

In case you are wondering, I have followed my advice. In all cases, conduct your own due diligence and make your own investment decisions.