Investment case

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) is a commercial-stage medical device company that aims to disrupt the vascular treatment sector through image-guided devices that remove the plaque inside the artery.

The company carried out a $60 million IPO at a capitalization of $128 million in 2015 and is valued at $147.7 million as of the time of writing.

While this doesn’t sound too bad, there have been several capital increases and reverse stock splits and the loss for initial investors has been a whopping 99.97%. The financials of Avinger are unimpressive and the company keeps bleeding money.

Overall, I think this one looks like a sell.

Overview of the business

Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD) includes the build-up of plaque in the arteries that supply blood to the arms and legs and is a common condition, with over 20 million people are estimated to suffer from it in the U.S. alone. The local atherectomy market is estimated to worth over $500 million.

Avinger has developed and commercialized the only intravascular image-guided, catheter-based system for diagnosis and treatment of PAD on the market today. As the company explains, its Lumivascular platform is the only technology with real-time imaging inside the artery for highly effective catheter treatment of PAD.

The platform includes an imaging console known as Lightbox, the Ocelot family of catheters, and the Pantheris family of catheters. As the company explains, Ocelot is designed to allow physicians to penetrate a total blockage in an artery, known as a chronic total occlusion (CTO). Pantheris, in turn, is designed to allow physicians to precisely remove arterial plaque in PAD patients.

Avinger has also developed a next-generation CTO crossing system under the Tigereye brand. It’s an extension of the Ocelot family of image-guided CTO crossing catheters.

The main idea seems to be that imaging leads to improved precision during atherectomy and this leads to fewer cases of EEL and adventitia, thus preventing an aggressive healing response known as restenosis.

Also, Avinger’s OCT-driven intravascular catheters provide an alternative that significantly reduces radiation exposure for interventional physicians.

The company has been rapidly developing its Lightbox imaging console and the newest version weighs less than 20 pounds and is up to 50% cheaper compared to the previous version. A U.S. 510-k filing is anticipated around the middle of 2021.

Avinger also has a couple of new products in its pipeline and estimates that the combined market opportunity for its product launches in the next two years is around $440 million.

Financials and valuation

Avinger points out in its corporate presentation that the revenues from its new products have been growing at a CAGR of over 40%.

However, not that sales barely moved in the last three quarters of 2020 compared to the same period of 2019. Also, the company’s total sales in 2020 declines year-on-year, and the margins remained terrible. Avinger is currently losing almost two dollars for every dollar of sales.

This isn’t a high-growth company. Sure, the addressable market is large, but Avinger seems unable to capture a significant share of it. Revenues are now back to 2012 levels and the gross margin has been cut in almost half.

Looking at the balance sheet, cash accounts for around two-thirds of Avinger’s assets as the company has an asset-light business model. As of December 2020, property and equipment had a book value of less than $1 million.

Since the business is unprofitable, Avinger has accumulated a deficit of over $367 million over the years.

The operating cash flow is negative and the company needs a frequent infusion of funds. Stock dilution is among the highest I’ve seen so far, and Avinger carried out a total of five public offerings of common stock in 2020 alone.

The company currently has over 95 million shares outstanding and is valued at $147.7 million as of the time of writing.

The share price started soaring around the beginning of January and it seems that the reason behind this is interest from retail investors. As SA reported on January 8, Avinger was suggested as a “Hot Penny Stock to buy” on the Robinhood platform.

Avinger is also being promoted by several channels on YouTube, including Money Core, SATYAJIT DASGUPTA, and Money Management. However, most of the videos have less than a thousand views so I doubt this is moving the share price much.

Looking at the future, I doubt Avinger can capture a significant market share with its new products and turn around its business. Its products look promising, but the company has so failed to deliver growth and reach profitability and I don’t see any indication this could be about to change.

Investor takeaway

Avinger brought to market interesting products, but its finances look dire and revenues are on the same level as almost a decade ago. Stock dilution is a significant issue here and there were five stock offerings in 2020 alone.

It seems that Avinger has attracted interest from retail investors, who have pushed up the share price.

I think this one is a sell and investors can take advantage of this by shorting the shares. According to data from Fintel, the short borrow fee rate currently stands at 11.85%.

There are two major risks I see for the bear thesis. First, it's possible that I'm wrong about the potential of the new products (such as the Tigereye CTO crossing catheter) and Avinger manages to achieve significant growth and even turn a profit in 2021. Second, the share price could soar again due to high retail investor interest.