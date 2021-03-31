Editors' Note: This is the transcript version of the podcast we posted last Tuesday. Please note that due to time and audio constraints, transcription may not be perfect. We encourage you to listen to the podcast, embedded below, if you need any clarification. We hope you enjoy!

Aaron Task: Welcome to Alpha Trader. We are one year from the March 2020 bottom. Although it's been an incredible and dramatic year for the financial markets, the question of course, though is, where do we go from here and how do we get there? Joining us to help answer those questions are Sam Stovall, he’s Chief Investment Strategist at CFRA; and Todd Rosenbluth, Head of ETF and Mutual Fund Research at CFRA, which is an independent provider of investment research. Sam and Todd, welcome to Alpha Trader.

Sam Stovall: Happy to be here.

Todd Rosenbluth: Thanks a lot for having us.

Stephen Alpher: Hi guys.

AT: Great to have you guys. And truth be told, we didn't plan this to be the one year anniversary of the bottom when we booked you guys. It's been a couple of weeks since we set this up, but happy to have you here. Want to focus more on where we're going, but just quickly to step back? And I think, you know, for all of us it has been like, wow, has it been a year already? So much has happened in the past year. And Sam, I'll start with you, what stands out to you about, you know where we were and how far we've come in the past year?

SS: Well, I think you hit it on the right – the last part of the question, how far have we come? For me, it's just a continued reminder about how quickly the market can get back to breakeven, as well as how quickly it can fall when it gets scared. We went through a 34% price decline in the S&P 500 last year that took only 33 calendar days. That was the fastest on record. Yet, we then got back to breakeven on August 18, which was less than five months, the third fastest recovery in history.

Since then, meaning since March 23 of 2020, all sizes, styles, and sectors within the S&P 1,500 that consists of the large, mid and small cap universes, as well as a 100% of all of the 140 sub industries were in positive territory with copper up 550%, home furnishing retail up 450%, and leisure facilities up 340%. So, even the worst performing groups were up by double digits. So, it's just a reminder that if you don't have a perfect market timing tool, you are better off buying then you are bailing.

AT: Yes, amazing. When you go through those industry groups and how well they've done, because I think until the last few months, the story for a lot of people has been like, well, you know, you want to be in the big and the mega cap tech stocks, but certainly they've struggled a bit as yields have risen last few months, but that's not even the story for the past year. So Todd, from an ETF perspective, you know, what should I have done a year ago? What would have been the best play, you know, hindsight being 2020 of course?

TR: Well, the growth strategies performed the best and we saw you know, technology, the more thematic oriented ETFs that benefited from a working from home and staying at home theme. As you know these are helped in part because of low interest rates as well. I want to backtrack a bit if I can on just bigger picture, ETFs were the place that investors often rotated to. In the past year, there's been $690 billion of money flowing in to ETFs across various ranges of style. So, the fixed income products were very popular last year is a hunkered down place to invest and hide out in until the economy showed signs of recovery than the equity market showed equity ETFs are very popular as we hit the fourth quarter of the year.

And then to start the year, we've you know, of 2021, we've seen more international ETFs and emerging market ETFs be very popular. So, investors have been rotating into ETFs in part from either individual stocks or more so for mutual funds, and as we like to say there's an ETF or three or four for every investment theme and style. So, investors have lots of choices to consider.

AT: That's a great segue I think to where things are going, you know, talking about inflows and fund flows, you know there's already a lot of chatter and some statistics about money from the stimulus and most recent stimulus approval going into the stock market. Are you guys seeing that? And Sam, I guess the question for you then is, how much if at all, is that playing into your forecast for where we're going from here? And if I'm correct, your 12 month target for the S&P is [42.65], which is around the 9% gain from where we started this week?

SS: That's right. Well, I think that it's really the money flows that continue to help support and propel stock prices. We went through a 9.6% pullback that concluded on September 23, of 2020. So that was the last time that we had a meaningful price decline, in my opinion. But since then, we've had very strong performances, really led by those sectors that tend to be the better performers in a steepening yield curve environment, in particular energy, financials, industrials, and materials. And I think as a result of that, you know, with the market up more than 20%, since that late September sell-off, investors are saying, you know, what, there really is still no place to go.

And I've also been experiencing a bit of amateur enthusiasm, where friends, neighbors, people who have never invested before, are now calling me up to say, I want to get a part of the action, where should I buy? Should I buy Bitcoin? Should I buy GameStop? And then other questions from the media saying, with people having their 1,400 stimulus check in hand, where should they invest that? And I guess my feeling is probably your rent and food, and if you don't need to, then you shouldn't have gotten it. But really, I think that there is still an awful lot of money on the sidelines. And momentum will probably be one of the factors that continues to drive share prices.

TR: Just to piggyback on what Sam was saying, the flows really back that up. The energy sector through XLE, and the financial services sector through XLF were two have been two of the more popular ETFs this year. And as listeners probably appreciate, you get the benefits of diversification. So, instead of just owning Exxon and Chevron, you get all of the companies within the S&P 500 Energy Sector, the drillers, the oil services companies, and you get to spread that risk around.

AT: And I had a question. So, we're talking about kind of how the energy sector and the financial sector have both done well, on a rising yield environment, or what's expected to be a rising yield environment or a steeper yield curve environment since going on for a few months, those moves kind of started off somewhat under the radar. Now, it's fully known to the entire investing universe, how that's done well. It's fully known that or fully thought to be that the economy is recovering. Things are reopening the vaccines are working. Is there the chance that that's kind of baked in at this point? And what are the kind of the downside risk yields that, you know, there's something that's going to kind of throw the economy off track, or throw the reopening trade off track?

SS: Well, I think the recovery in the economy and the earnings is already part of the assumption. What we don't know, however, is the magnitude. Right now, expectations are that the S&P will grow by 21% in terms of earnings in 2021, mid caps up 40%, small caps up almost 80% developed international up 40% and emerging markets up 35%. However, those numbers keep growing. And I think once we start to get Q1 2021 earnings and forward guidance, again, we can see an upward tilt and upward bias to 2021 forecasts

What is also unknown, however, is the speed and magnitude with which worries about inflation and interest rates evolve, Fed Chair Powell’s comments to the media last week, on the one hand we're encouraging because he was saying that he's going to keep interest rates low on the short end, because there is still concern about the health of the global economy, etcetera, but then investors started to worry. Well, wait a minute, if they dig their heels in and allow inflation to run hot for longer, maybe they are going to put themselves even further behind the curve. And inflation will become a big problem. And as a result, they will have to start to raise rates sooner and more aggressively than currently anticipated.

AT: Well, I just want to say, I wanted to – is that your forecast? I guess is where I wanted to go because I think what Steven is saying is, is this rising yields? Has it been overdone, at least in the short-term? We're talking here Monday mornings, right at the open and bond yields have fallen, some people are attributing that to [indiscernible] the quality and treasuries because of what Turkey’s done or the Prime Minister of Turkey did by firing the Central Bank Governor, you know, just fears of what's happening in emerging markets, generally. Money goes into treasuries, yields come down, and now the NASDAQ is up. I mean, that seems a little pat. Maybe it's not, I know it’s not so simple, but on a day-to-day basis, it seems like that's the trade, is your forecast, what is your forecast for yields?

SA: And let me just add one more thing to that is, you know, I don't know, I don't think making nearly enough headlines is the fact that, you know, Paris has returned to a lockdown, not as stringent as right [indiscernible], but in Germany cases are on the rise, and Merkel's talking tough again. Now, is there, you know, are these variants a real thing or is it just that Europe is botched its vaccine rollout? And that's not going to happen in the U.S. or…? Yeah, I would I would just add that to those two concerns to?

SS: Well, I think that's what's causing the increase in concern is because nobody's sure, because there are both sides of the coin, talking about how the U.S. is opening up 25% of the populace has been vaccinated, expected to be 90% by the third quarter of this year. And so, you know, the optimism of balance here in the U.S., but obviously, the same cannot be said, for Europe, for the Middle East, for the Far East, etcetera. And so yeah, the globe itself will not be reopening as quickly as we might expect it to be here in the U.S.

When you look to economic projections, inflation still seems to be under control. Our economics department is basically saying, yeah, we'll probably see a spike in inflation in the second quarter, up 3.5% for headline, CPI 2.4% for core, but then we'll probably be coming down to 3% and 2%, respectively, by the end of the year. And then the 10-year note is expected to hover around or average around 185 by the end of this year. If you look to the technicians, however, they're saying no, we're already in a bullish uptrend for interest rates. And the expected area is between 1.67 and 1.97. And obviously, prior resistance becomes current support. So, if we break above those levels, well then we continue to see upward target. So, it is interesting that both on a fundamental and a technical basis, you can make the case for being both optimistic and less cautious.

AT: Yeah, that's what makes the market I guess. So, I guess, Todd, like, how would I express, how would you recommend someone express the view and tell me whether this is the CFRA view that, you know, maybe yields are peaking here? And at least short-term, you know, all this inflation concern? And, you know, maybe the economy is not going to run so hard, and Larry Summers is going to be wrong again. Sorry. I couldn't help that. If it – but seriously as an investor, if I'm wanting to make a bet on that, what would what would be a way to do it for three ETFs?

TR: So there's two ways, I want to get SAM to confirm I’m correct on this in a second, but the – if you wanted to do this on a market cap weighted basis, which is, I think the way that Sam's done it using the S&P 500, XLK is the technology sector Spyder ETF tracking the S&P 500, heavily weighted towards Apple and Microsoft, of course, and XLP is the consumer staples select sector spider.

AT: Right. So yeah. And obviously I was, you know, being a little bit tongue in cheek there in the question, but you know, what is your baseline here in terms of – it sounds like you think rates are more likely to rise than not? And correct me if I'm wrong in there and then if that's the case, what's the right approach from a stylistic point of view?

SS: Right. Okay. Well, I've got basically two responses for you. One is, in a sense, what is our base case for the rest of this year. And my belief is that we end up with a positive year for the S&P 500. I do think that the expanding economy naturally drives an increase in inflationary expectations and interest rates, but as has been the case, over time, the market is willing to accept the bad with the good. The bad being higher interest rates, the good being an expanding economy. So, I think those areas that are more value oriented, more quality oriented, and even down in the mid and small cap arena, will probably end up being out performers this year. But I don't think that volatility has been repealed. And so depends on the kind of investor you are. I mean, we all know that emotions drive investors. And I like to say that in this day and age of instant information, I can experience both fear and greed at the exact same moment.

So, I wrote a book a couple years ago and one of the chapters in the seven rules of Wall Street was a rule about free lunch. How can I get something for nothing? Well, by combining two sectors that basically have opposite correlations with one another, technology and consumer staples, one has been able to equal technologies performance, and Tech has been the best performing sector since 1990. But do so at about only about two-thirds of the overall volatility. And this way, by having one foot in cyclicality, one foot in defensiveness, this technique has had either [feet beat] the market 93% of the time since 1990. And so, you've been able to be in it and win it, but be able to sleep at night as well.

AT: We're back with Sam Stovall and Todd Rosenbluth of CFRA. And Sam, I wanted to pick up on something you said earlier, you used the phrase, which I really like, amateur enthusiasm in talking about, in response to the question I asked you about people putting their stimulus checks into the market. Citigroup's Tobias Levkovich had a note out on Monday saying that due to the current rebound rally our primary gauge of sentiment bounce back into euphoria territory and current readings are implying a [100% chance] of market downside risks based on history. They had their panic euphoria model, everyone measure sentiment in a different way. What is your sense of the animal spirits here right now? Are people, as, you know, is [greed] really running the show as much as Tobias and the team at Citigroup seems to be implying or is that overstating things in your opinion?

SS: No, I think that it is something to be concerned about. I can't help but be reminded of the story that Joseph Kennedy, Bernard Baruch who are having their shoe shined. And they realized back in 1929, it was time to get out of stocks, when the person shining their shoes started giving them stock recommendations. Usually when it gets down to the lowest common denominator, you know, everybody has bought in and if everybody has bought in, well then, who's left to buy to support or propel stocks even further.

What I don't know, however, is, whether the money that's on the sidelines also will be put to work before this bull market has run its course. I do know that historically, Tobias is absolutely correct that we had 10 new all time highs in the S&P 500 through the end of February, and only 11 other years since 1929 has that occurred, and all 11 years, but one was positive for the full-year, but they all experienced a meaningful decline that typically started by the end of April. So, wouldn't it be interesting that the sell in a period kicks off with the beginning of a meaningful correction or a decline of 10% or more?

AT: There's a lot of talk about Euphoria and folks talking about all the money they're making. I mean, I don't know, I think there's been a pretty bodacious sell-off in a lot of these stocks over the past weeks or even months in some names. In my amateur opinion, there's actually a little more trepidation than then greed going on right now. I don't know, just a thought.

TR: Well, I guess. Yeah, no, it's a good thought. I think that that is certainly that's what makes a market as we said earlier, but the thing is, it's interesting is that yes, we did have a still about 11% sell off in the NASDAQ 100. So it dipped into a very shallow correction. Yet, a week ago, we had the Dow, the S&P 500, and the Russell 2000, all set additional new highs.

So, I don't really think that it has flowed out to the other markets out there. I think the real reason is because as Todd had mentioned earlier, growth stocks have outperformed value stocks since the March the 23 low, but what's interesting is that, as of the third quarter of last year, growth outperformed value by the highest percentage point differential in history, meaning since the middle 1970s when S&P first created the growth in [value indices] on a rolling 52-week basis, growth, beat value by 35 percentage points.

And I would like the Old Milwaukee beer commercial tagline, it just doesn't get any better than this. And that's basically what happened is that, as interest rates started to increase as the intrinsic value, computations for these high growth, companies started to come down because of the high interest rates in those models, investors have started to rotate from growth into value. And so I guess the real question is, will there be enough subsurface rotation to in a sense offset the enthusiasm in particular areas? Or is that simply the beginning of what we normally experienced before everybody decides rather than rotating, they would rather retreat?

SA: Todd, I was just wondering if I could ask the question as a specific area of ETFs. Could you explain smart beta to me? I mean, I know what high beta is. I know, what low beta is, and exactly what is smart beta?

TR: So smart beta is a term that the industry came up with a few years back, which is another way of saying anything other than market cap weighted approaches. So, the S&P 500 is a market cap weighted index with Apple and Microsoft and Amazon and others being Facebook, among others being heavily weighted within. If you wanted to either reduce your risk profile with either a lower volatility or even perhaps an equally weighted approach, like we touched on, or increase your reward potential with a momentum strategy or to focus on value oriented strategies, that would be known as smart beta.

And so ETFs that are tied to either certain attributes such as quality, SPHQ would be an example of that, or lower volatility in ETF like USMV would be an example of that to reduce the risk profile. Those are smart beta ETFs, the intent is to get some of the attributes that you'd find within active management, but in a more rules based index based approach, and of course, pay less. If it's index based, you're typically paying 15 basis points, 20 basis points, as opposed to an actively managed mutual fund that costs 100 basis points and you can pay less, you have a better chance of trying to outperform.

AT: You know, I'm glad we got on this topic of smart beta ETFs, because I wanted to ask you about how to know you put out earlier this month, but just to go back a step. You know, I think part of the issue is that you have to – for everybody, each of us and listeners define what the market is to you. J.C. Parets who has been a frequent guest in the show, you know, likes to say like the NASDAQ is not the market, but for a lot of people, the NASDAQ has become the market and [indiscernible] S&P and then that's market cap weighted obviously. And certainly the Dow, you know is tilted towards a huge company.

So, you have to set your own parameters when you talk about it. So, depending on what stocks you own, there have been, as Steven put it, bodacious, sell offs in some of those mega caps. And they've underperformed, certainly, but if you've been in energy and financials, you're thinking everything's wonderful right now, or at least in the past six months. So, from that digression, you know, Todd, in your node, again, this would be this was from March 10.

So, a couple weeks ago, you talked about how higher risk smart beta ETFs have outperformed the more defensive ones. Do you have a recommendation here for you know, how I should position myself from a smart beta perspective or is it that people come to you and say, this is how I want to be positioned? How do I structure portfolio that way?

TR: So CFRA has a rating on individual ETFs, we do have an opinion as to whether what ETF is likely to outperform the broader market and unlikely to outperform, but I do agree with you, it does come down to what does an investor want? Are they interested in taking on more risk in hopes of getting rewarded? We actually think that that's valuable to be able to do. We're favoring the higher growth strategies over the more defensive ones, but for example, SPLV, which was in that note that we highlighted has significantly underperformed growth strategies or higher beta strategies or anything else within the past year, but it's doing exactly what you would want it to do.

It's reducing the risk profile, it's just not going up as much. And so if the goal is to take the S&P 500, get some of the upside gains, but protect the downside, it's doing that. We just don't think that strategy is going to outperform as we think the market is going to climb higher and we would favor more of growth oriented strategies or higher quality strategies. So, SPHQ is a higher quality strategy. RPG is more of a growth oriented strategy using the S&P 500 as the starting point for potential investments.

AT: All right, our guests have been Sam Stovall and Todd Rosenbluth of CFRA. Sam and Todd, thanks very much for being with us today.