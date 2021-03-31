Lyft Vs Uber Stock: Which Rideshare Stock Is A Buy

Photo by humonia/iStock via Getty Images

Elevator Pitch

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) and Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) were referred to as "the largest and second largest taxi-hailing groups in the United States" in an article published in The Times on November 5, 2020. The outlook for both stocks is positive, with expectations of a recovery in their core ride hailing businesses and an improvement in profitability.

Lyft's share price performance since May 10, 2019 (Uber's IPO date) has not been as good as that of Uber, but there has been a significant reversal in the past one year. Lyft's share price rose by +128% in the last one year, while Uber's share price was up by a relatively lower +96% over the same period. Lyft is likely to have been perceived as a better COVID-recovery play than Uber, because it is a pure play on the domestic ride hailing market. Lyft's 4Q 2020 and full-year FY 2020 financial performance is not as good as that of Uber, given that the former is primarily focused on the domestic ride hailing business.

I think that Uber is the better of the two rideshare stocks, as Uber is expected to grow its revenue at a relatively faster rate in the next two years, and it is more diversified than Lyft in terms of business and geographical revenue mix.

Lyft Stock Price

Lyft was listed on NASDAQ on March 29, 2019, and its shares closed at $78.29 on the day representing a 9% premium over its IPO price of $72. Lyft last traded at $63.05 as of March 30, 2020, which is below both its IPO price and closing price on its first day of listing. In contrast, Uber has done relatively better in terms of share price performance since its IPO, as per the chart below.

Share Price History For Lyft And Uber Since Their Respective IPOs

Source: Gurufocus

Share Price Change (%) For Lyft And Uber Since May 10, 2019 (IPO Date For Uber)

Source: Gurufocus

Although Uber Technologies has out-performed Lyft, Inc in terms of share price performance since May 10, 2019 (the date of listing for Uber) as per the chart above, the reverse has been true in the past one-year and year-to-date in 2021.

One-Year Share Price Change (%) For Lyft And Uber

Source: Gurufocus

Year-to-Date Share Price Change (%) For Lyft And Uber

Source: Gurufocus

Lyft's share price is up +128% and +28% in the last one year and year-to-date in 2021, respectively. In comparison, the share price of Uber increased by +96% in the past year, and its share price rose marginally +5% in 2021 year-to-date.

As per the "Year-to-Date Share Price Change (%) For Lyft And Uber" chart above, Lyft's share price started to out-perform Uber significantly since mid-February 2021. I believe this is because Lyft is seen as a better "re-opening play" as compared to its peer Uber. In the company's FY 2020 10-K, Lyft, Inc highlights that "it operates as one operating segment" and noted that it "did not generate material international revenues."

This implies that Lyft is a pure play on the eventual recovery in the US ride hailing market, with the roll-out of the COVID-19 immunization program progressing relatively well. According to Bloomberg's COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker, "the latest vaccination rate" in the US "is 2,769,331 doses per day, on average", which suggests that "it will take another 4 months to cover 75% of the population."

Uber Stock Price

Uber chose to list on the New York Stock Exchange on May 10, 2019 with an IPO price of $45, and the company's shares closed below its IPO price at $41.57 on the same day. As of March 30, 2021, Uber's share price was $53.46, implying that IPO investors or investors who bought Uber Technologies' shares on the first day of trading are still in the black. This stands in contrast with Lyft, Inc's whose shares are still trading below its IPO price.

As highlighted in the preceding section, there has been a reversal in the relative share price performance of Uber and Lyft in the 2020 to early-2021 period. This is largely attributable to differences in the revenue mix of the two companies. While Lyft is primarily a US ride hailing company, Uber has significant non-ride hailing businesses and overseas operations.

Uber's share price performance has been relatively muted (+5%) since the start of 2021. Uber Technologies' food, grocery and other delivery services accounted for 35% of the company's top line in FY 2020, and saw a +179% YoY segment revenue growth last year. Uber's delivery business had clearly benefited from Work-From-Home or WFH tailwinds in 2020, but the effects of these tailwinds for the delivery business segment are likely to fade this year as the coronavirus pandemic is gradually contained.

Furthermore, Uber generated a substantial 45% of its total revenue from international markets outside the US in 2020. Assuming that the COVID-19 vaccine roll-out in other countries (apart from the US) is slower than expected, Uber's ride hailing businesses in international markets might potentially take a longer than expected time to recover to pre-COVID levels. Uber is also facing regulatory headwinds in some of its international markets. Forbes reported on February 19, 2021 that Uber's "drivers are workers and not independent, self-employed contractors", which "could call for Uber to pay its drivers at least minimum wage" and other benefits based on a recent ruling by "the U.K. Supreme Court."

Lyft Stock Earnings

Lyft, Inc reported the company's 4Q 2020 financial results on February 9, 2021, and there are early signs of recovery for its US ride hailing business.

Lyft's quarterly revenue grew by +14.0% QoQ from $499.7 million in 3Q 2020 to $569.9 million in 4Q 2020. The YoY revenue decline for Lyft also narrowed from -60.9% in 2Q 2020 and -47.7% in 3Q 2020 to -44.0% in 4Q 2020. The company's 4Q 2020 top line was also +2% above market consensus' quarterly revenue forecast of $561.0 million.

On the flip side, Lyft's headline net loss (on a GAAP basis) widened from -$356.0 million in 4Q 2019 to -$458.2 million in 4Q 2020, but this was comparable to the company's net loss of $459.5 million in 3Q 2020. Lyft, Inc's net loss was worse than what sell-side analysts had expected, as market consensus was pointing to a quarterly net loss of -$391 million in the most recent quarter.

On a full-year basis, Lyft's top line fell by -34.6% YoY from $3,616.0 million in FY 2019 to $2,364.7 million in FY 2020, and its GAAP net loss narrowed from -$2,602.2 million to -$1,752.9 million over the same period.

Moving forward, sell-side analysts expect Lyft's revenue to grow by +30% YoY and +42% YoY to $3,082 million and $4,378 million in FY 2021 and FY 2022, respectively based on S&P Capital IQ data. This translates to a forward two-year revenue CAGR of +36%. The optimistic outlook for Lyft is supported by recent data released by the company. Lyft highlighted in a March 18, 2021 blog post that the company's weekly "rideshare ride volume reached a new record level" in the prior week, and it sees "positive weekly rideshare growth measured on a year-over-year basis beginning this week."

Separately, market consensus is expecting Lyft's GAAP net loss to further narrow from -$1,752.9 million in FY 2020 to -$1,076.5 million and -$719.5 million for FY 2021 and FY 2022, respectively. The sell-side analysts also see Lyft's Inc's non-GAAP net loss narrowing from -$828.9 million in FY 2020 to -$363.3 million in FY 2021, and expect the company to be profitable on an adjusted basis in FY 2022. According to the company's FY 2020 earnings release, "stock-based compensation expense" and "changes to the liabilities for insurance required by regulatory agencies attributable to historical periods" account for the key differences between Lyft's GAAP net loss and its non-GAAP net loss.

At the company's 4Q 2020 earnings call on February 9, 2021, Lyft mentioned that "we are even more confident that we'll be able to achieve adjusted EBITDA profitability by Q4 (FY 2021)" due to "the impact of new efficiencies and our lower cost structure." As an indication of the extent of the company's cost structure optimization in the past one and a half years, Lyft disclosed at the recent results briefing that "relative to the original ride level when we discussed breakeven back in October of 2019, we see a path to (EBITDA) profitability with 35% to 40% fewer rides."

It is also noteworthy that Lyft is also diversifying beyond the company's core ride hailing business. Lyft, Inc noted at its 4Q 2020 earnings call that "we are continuing to fund strategic investments in new initiatives like B2B (Business-to-Business) delivery to expand our total addressable market over time and drive long-term growth" Lyft will only disclose more details of its new B2B business later in the middle of this year, but it did say that the new B2B business "leverages our existing tech and community of drivers for what we see as the best use case, same-day local delivery" and "we have a handful of pilot markets live."

Uber Stock Earnings

Uber Technologies released its 4Q 2020 results on February 10, 2021, a day after its peer Lyft, Inc did the same. Uber's financial performance for both 4Q 2020 and full-year FY 2020 was better than that of Lyft, which should not be a surprise considering the two companies' respective revenue mix highlighted earlier in the article.

Uber's revenue decreased by -16% YoY from $3,747 million in 4Q 2019 to $3,165 million in 4Q 2020, which is superior to Lyft's YoY revenue decline of -44% in the last quarter of 2020. A +224% YoY growth in segment revenue for Uber's delivery business from $418 million in 4Q 2019 to $1,356 million in 4Q 2020 helped to partially offset a -52% YoY drop in segment revenue for the company's core mobility or ride hailing business from $3,050 million to $1,471 million over the same period. The company's GAAP net loss also narrowed from -$1,096 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 to -$968 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

In FY 2020, Uber's top line decreased by -14% YoY to $11,139 million, which is much narrower than the -35% YoY revenue decline for Lyft. Uber also continued to see its profitability improving on a YoY basis for full-year FY 2020, with its GAAP net loss narrowing from -$8,506 million in FY 2019 to -$6,768 million in FY 2020.

Looking ahead, market consensus estimates for Uber point to FY 2021 and FY 2022 revenue of $16,1120 million and $22,128 million, respectively. This is equivalent to YoY revenue growth rates of +45% and +37%, or a two-year forward revenue CAGR of +41%.

Uber commented on the prospects of recovery for its mobility or ride hailing business at its 4Q 2020 results briefing on February 10, 2021, by saying that "while we can't predict quarters, we can certainly predict direction." The company emphasized that as "we have proven out in big markets like Brazil and Australia, which is, as these markets open up, the business comes back, and it will start growing again."

Similar to Lyft, sell-side analysts are expecting a significant improvement in profitability for Uber in the next two years. They see Uber Technologies' GAAP net loss going from -$6,768 million in FY 2019 to -$2,695 million and -$1,211 million in FY 2021 and FY 2022, respectively. In addition, Uber is also expected to be profitable on an adjusted basis by FY 2022, same as that for Lyft.

Uber guided at its recent 4Q 2020 earnings call that "we remain on track to turn the EBITDA profitable (on an overall basis for the whole company) in 2021", and also stressed that "we remain confident that delivery will turn EBITDA profitable in 2021" Specifically, Uber noted that it is benefiting from the positive effects of operating leverage for the delivery business, mentioning that "if you're tripling revenue, I can tell you that we're certainly not tripling headcount or tripling overheads." Similarly, Uber's ride-hailing business is also seeing better margins over time, which it attributed to the company "continuing to leverage against and get the efficiencies against our fixed cost base", as per its comments at the 4Q 2020 earnings call.

Why Is LYFT Stock Higher Than Uber?

LYFT shares seem to be trading higher than UBER shares, if one simply compares Lyft's last traded share price of $63.05 with Uber's share price of $53.46 as of March 30, 2020. However, comparing two companies' respective share prices is not meaningful; instead investors should look at the relative share price performance the two companies and their respective market capitalization.

In terms of share price performance, Uber is currently trading above its IPO price, while Lyft is still "under water" relative to its listing price. This suggests the IPO investors for Uber would have done better than the IPO investors in Lyft stock. In the past one year, Lyft's share price performance (+128%) is superior to that of Uber (+96%) as highlighted earlier, so one can say that LYFT shares have been trading higher than UBER shares in the last year. I think this is attributable to market perceptions that Lyft is a pure play on the US ride hailing market's eventual recovery.

On the flip side, with respect to market capitalization, Uber has always been a much larger company compared with Lyft as per the chart below.

Respective Market Capitalization For Lyft And Uber Since May 10, 2019 (IPO Date For Uber)

Source: Gurufocus

Lyft Vs Uber Stock: Which Is The Better Investment?

In my opinion, Uber is the better investment as compared to Lyft. Uber's valuations are cheaper than Lyft, but its two-year forward revenue CAGR is higher. Also, Uber's superior FY 2020 financial performance suggests that its business and geographical diversification makes the company more resilient in times of crises.

Lyft is valued by the market at consensus forward FY 2021 and FY 2022 Enterprise Value-to-Revenue multiples of 6.6 times and 4.6 times, respectively. In contrast, Uber's valuations are relatively more attractive, trading at 6.2 times consensus forward FY 2021 Enterprise Value-to-Revenue and 4.5 times consensus forward FY 2022 Enterprise Value-to-Revenue.

The market values Lyft at 77.8 times consensus forward FY 2022 EV/EBITDA and 32.5 times consensus forward FY 2023 EV/EBITDA, respectively. The consensus forward FY 2022 and FY 2023 EV/EBITDA multiples for Uber are relatively lower at 72.0 times and 30.9 times, respectively. Both Uber and Lyft are only expected to turn profitable at the EBITDA level on a full-year basis starting in 2022.

However, Uber's two-year forward revenue CAGR of +41% is higher than Lyft's two-year forward revenue CAGR of +36%. In other words, Uber's lower valuations are not consistent with the company's better revenue growth prospects.

I have obtained the sell-side estimates referred to in this article from S&P Capital IQ.

Both Uber and Lyft have similar risk factors, which include a slower-than-expected recovery in the ride-hailing business and a longer-than-expected time taken to achieve profitability at the EBITDA level.