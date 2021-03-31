Photo by Andrii Yalanskyi/iStock via Getty Images

Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are a simple but effective way for investors to gain real estate exposure in their portfolios. But not all REITs are the same, as they differ in structure, industry, and quality. Today we are going to highlight a very strong REIT called STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR). STORE Capital is a well-run organization and is a Warren Buffett favorite (9.2% stake). We will learn about STORE Capital, and detail why the stock is attractive both now, and moving forward.

STORE Capital Fundamentals

STORE Capital as it is known today was formed in 2011 by Christopher Volk. He remains President and CEO to date. The company went public in 2014. STORE Capital gets its name from the acronym "STORE" that stands for "Single Tenant Operational Real Estate". The company is what's known as a net-lease real estate investment trust. This means that STORE Capital owns its properties and simply collects rent, while tenants are obligated to maintain, insure, and pay taxes on the property while they occupy it.

Aside from structure (net-lease REIT), investors need to be aware of the real estate portfolio that STORE Capital operates. The geographies and industries of properties/tenants are critical to identifying the REIT's upside and risks.

When we look at STOR's real estate portfolio we see a few things. From an industry standpoint, STOR's tenant base is quite diversified. Large tenants such as Cabela's, Camping World (CWH), Ashley Furniture, Cooper's Haw, and Fleet Farm give STORE exposure to retail, outdoors/camping, furniture, education, restaurants, and service.

Some of these industries were impacted by the lockdowns of Covid, but STORE has managed to weather the financial strain of any struggling tenants. With the US population becoming increasingly vaccinated, the worst appears over for many of these markets. Rent collection rates are now back above 90%.

Additionally, the company has targeted medium-sized tenants. Approximately 55% of the company's customers generate between $50MM and $1B in annual revenue. This is a "sweet spot" in my opinion. A company that is too small is riskier for STOR, while companies that are too big gain too much negotiating power and are not as lucrative as tenants.

The last aspect of a REIT's fundamentals is the company's balance sheet. Because real estate is a very capital-intensive business, debt and how a company manages its balance sheet makes a large difference to investors over the long term.

STORE errs on the side of caution when it comes to leverage, maintaining investment grade ratings on unsecured borrowings, and a leverage ratio of 3.5X debt/EBITDA.

Dividend Moving Towards "Champion" Status

The primary reason that investors may hold shares of REITs is for the dividend. REITs are treated as "pass through entities" so they pay large dividends.

STORE Capital currently pays investors a quarterly dividend that totals $1.44 per year. Based on the current stock price, the dividend yields 4.3%.

STORE Capital has increased its dividend every year since going public, putting its growth streak at 10 years. I am very confident that in 15 years, STORE will join the ranks of the "Dividend Champions" - companies that increase dividends for at least 25 consecutive years. As a real estate business, growth isn't explosive but STORE has grown its dividend at a solid CAGR of 5.9% over the past five years. The dividend is also well funded at just under 80% of AFFO (adjusted funds from operations). Remember, REITs are pass through entities, so a high payout ratio is to be expected.

Valuation

Shares of STORE Capital are currently trading at $33 per share. This is near the top of STOR's 52-week range. When the stock was coming out of the worst of the Covid lockdowns, shares had fallen into the low teens.

As a dividend-centric investment, I look at valuation two ways when it comes to REITs. We will look at the dividend itself, as well as the stock's AFFO multiple. With a yield of 4.3%, the stock's dividend is yielding right in line with the stock's historical norms. Second, STOR earned AFFO of $1.83 for the full fiscal year. This would generate a P/AAFO ratio of 18.2X. It's slightly above the stock's historical average of 16X, but because of Covid (an earnings disruption would skew the math used to calculate the valuation multiple), I take it with a small grain of salt.

Based on the company's typical operating capabilities and the dividend yield being in line with historical norms, I feel that STORE Capital is trading right at fair value at the moment. The stock isn't a bargain after running up from prior lows, but for a long-term investor, there is still upside in accumulating at these levels and holding.

Wrapping Up

REITs are a fantastic way for investors to add dividends and real estate exposure to their portfolios. STORE Capital is a well-run, diversified REIT that will one day become a prominent (and perhaps more well-known) dividend growth stock. While shares have run up to near 52-week highs, the stock's valuation remains reasonable for investors looking to hold for the long term.