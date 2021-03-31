Photo by phototechno/iStock via Getty Images

It’s been an incredible, and wildly entertaining, start to 2021 for investors. By now, everyone has heard of the rebellious group of retail investors on Reddit known as r/WallStreetBets. These retail investors have tried to take down hedge funds who have taken a large short interest in particular stocks. These stocks have been labeled “meme stocks.” The most notable meme stock is GameStop (GME) which rose dramatically, reaching a high of near $400 a share at the end of January.

Other popular meme stocks have included, AMC (AMC), Nokia (NOK), and BlackBerry (BB).

The following list is from CNN which showed Reddit’s most talked about meme stocks during the time GameStop was near its peak.

As you can see Workiva is clearly not on the list and I’d be surprised if these Reddit investors even have Workiva in their sights now. However, Workiva, in my opinion, is related to this massive new movement and will see gains. Let me explain.

More Regulation = Profit for XBRL Providers

Workiva is a leading XBRL service provider. XBRL is essentially machine-readable data that can be extracted from financial documents (think 10-K and 10-Q statements) and summarized in a way that allows investors and third parties to make financial decisions. Investors can review historic performance, measure a company against peers in the same industry, and run other various analyses on this financial data.

Not only do third parties review XBRL data but so does the SEC. The SEC has been known to review XBRL data and provide companies with warnings if there is an issue with their data. Goldman Sachs (GS) is one company that had XBRL issues in the past. (Read here for further information on the incident - Yes, the SEC Examines Your XBRL Exhibits).

In my humble opinion, it is all but a guarantee that following the GameStop/Robinhood fiasco the SEC is going to take action. Also, giving the current hedge fund issue currently taking place there are likely to be further issues worthy of investigation. I believe the review of financial information, specifically XBRL, will play an important role when all is said and done.

I believe that leading XBRL providers will continue to benefit from increased XBRL usage and acceptance. The leaders in this industry, Workiva (NYSE:WK), Toppan Merrill and DFIN (DFIN) and are the most likely to see continued growth.

I believe we will see growth not only nationally but globally as well.

This article from PWC shows countries (in red) currently using XBRL:

This graphic shows the amount of XBRL data currently being consumed:

Recently, a mandate by the European Securities Market Authority (ESMA) will soon require European companies to file with iXBRL as well.

With global acceptance rising and the likelihood we will see more usage for XBRL data in the United States, I believe XBRL providers will find themselves in a good position in the years to come.

Potential Pitfalls

As I have mentioned in my prior articles, I am happy to see Workiva rejoined the Center for Data Quality within XBRL US (the organization responsible for creating XBRL data quality rules).

Also, as you can see below Workiva’s software is up to date with the latest XBRL rules (as is Toppan Merrill and DFIN):

This is good news for Workiva and in general all XBRL service providers.

However, an article from PWC illustrated that despite the great progress made in creating new XBRL rules, XBRL errors are still occurring:

In the past, Workiva has generally had the worst XBRL quality compared to peers Toppan Merrill and DFIN. I randomly selected stocks on the Dow Jones to see if the results are consistent and this is what I found:

Goldman Sachs

DFIN has been providing the XBRL services for this company and you can see the following results from the XBRL US website:

Good results, but not perfect.

3M (MMM)

Toppan Merrill has been providing the XBRL services for this company and you can see the following results from the XBRL US website:

Great XBRL quality here as no errors are present.

Amgen (AMGN)

Workiva has been providing the XBRL services for this company and you can see the following results from the XBRL US website:

Not terrible, but you can see the company filing with Workiva has the most errors.

A few of my followers have told me in the past Workiva’s business model is slightly different from their competitors and many companies do their XBRL “in-house.” If public companies do follow this model, I believe it is a mistake as XBRL is complex and some may say burdensome.

Also, the decline in professional service revenue does concern me somewhat because iXBRL mandates have been occurring over the last several years. The revenue difference noted in Q4 on the earnings call (see below) sounds more like an excuse.

I do think Workiva will continue to grow and the expanded use of XBRL will benefit the company. However, in my opinion, DFIN and Toppan Merrill seem to have better, more consistent, XBRL quality (especially Toppan Merrill) so it seems possible Workiva could lose market share to these competitors.

Financials

In Q4 2020, the company delivered stellar financial results. The company generated revenue of roughly $94 million in Q4 2020 which is an increase of nearly 17% compared to Q4 2019. As usual, most of this revenue was generated from subscription and support revenue and the rest from professional services. Subscription and support revenue was roughly $80 million, an increase of 22% compared to the prior year’s fourth quarter. That revenue came from a deeper penetration of the current customer base and some new customers. Professional services revenue was roughly $13 million for the quarter, a decrease of 8% compared to the prior year's fourth quarter. Professional services revenue was lower this quarter due to regulatory changes in Q4 2019 which helped drive revenue.

Not only is revenue rising but so is client count. Workiva finished Q4 2020 with 3,723 clients, a net increase of 213 compared to Q4 2019. The company gained 140 new clients since Q3 2020. Retention remains outstanding as well, as the subscription and service revenue retention rate was over 95% for the fourth quarter of 2020.

Valuation

At its current stock price, Workiva seems undervalued. I still believe profitability is still in the distant future with their poor P/E ratio and negative earnings. Over the last month, Workiva’s stock has fallen drastically by close to 20%. Workiva’s stock now is in the mid-$80s compared to the company’s $114 52-week high. Based on many analysts' projections for the stock, it has fallen below target estimates.

Given the stock at its recent levels, this may be a buying opportunity for investors.

Risks

I am bullish on the future of Workiva and XBRL service providers in general so I don't see this as a particularly risky stock. That being said, if the SEC no longer views XBRL data as valuable that could certainly hurt Workiva. This seems very unlikely as XBRL is being applied to more filings (8K filings now and perhaps Proxy statements and other filings in the future). Likely the biggest risk to Workiva is that they lose market share to a competitor which I could see occurring if XBRL accuracy and quality declines.

Conclusion

XBRL service providers will continue to generate higher revenue as XBRL usage continues both nationally and globally. As the XBRL leader, Workiva is in a great position in the years to come. The only downside I see is a potential loss of market share to competitors with better XBRL quality. Given the stock price recommendations and recent sharp price decline, I think this is a buying opportunity for long-term investors.