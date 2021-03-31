China Zenix Auto International Limited (ZXAIY) Management on Q4 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

China Zenix Auto International Limited (OTCPK:ZXAIY) Q4 2020 Earnings Conference Call March 31, 2021 8:00 AM ET

Martin Cheung

Thank you, Kevin. So let me start with a brief discussion on the overall market during 2020. The year 2020 was most challenging, as we experienced the impact of COVID-19 pandemic, which severely disrupted the Chinese economy and automotive industry.

Third quarter Chinese 2020 GDP declined by 6.8% and according to China Association of Automobile Manufacturers, CAAM, commercial vehicle sales declined 28.4% in the first quarter of 2020.

The Chinese government implemented aggressive economic growth policies, as the government mandates the national lockdowns and travel restrictions that contain the spread of COVID-19 infections. The Chinese economy was fully recovered with GDP attaining a 6.5% growth rate in the fourth quarter of 2020, as most of the economic disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic in China have been resolved.

Despite this terrible start to the year, Chinese GDP remained positive for the year at a 2.3% growth rate for the 2020 year. Statistics from CAAM show that in the 2020 fourth quarter for the month of October 2020, overall automobile sales rose by 12.5% year-over-year, with commercial vehicles sales 13.1% higher than a year ago.

In November 2020, overall automobile sales were up 12.6% year-over-year with commercial vehicle sales 18% above last year's November numbers. In December 2020, overall automobile sales rose 6.4% year-over-year with commercial vehicle sales 2.4% higher than last year. For the year 2020, overall automotive sales were 25.3 million vehicles, representing a decline of 1.9% year-over-year, primarily due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic earlier in the year. Commercial vehicle sales rose 18.7% year-over-year with bus sales 5.6% lower year-over-year and truck sales of 21.7% higher. Our sales were lower in 2020, primarily due to pricing volatility domestically and in some of our major international markets.

Our revenue for the fourth quarter ends December 31, 2020 was RMB458.4 million or USD$70.3 million, compared with RMB493 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. The revenue decrease on a year-over-year basis was mainly due to a combination of impact such as weaker aftermarket demand, due to vehicle anti-overloading enforcement, ongoing soft international market demand and lower average price. Aftermarket sales in China declined by 45.3% year-over-year to RMB114.2 million or USD$17.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Unit sales decreased by 34.9% year-over-year with average pricing also declining by double-digits. More new vehicles in operations higher sales of lower-priced products and stronger enforcement of anti-overloading regulations combined to reduce aftermarket revenue. The COVID-19 pandemic abated in some international markets, but have still cost lingering economic problems in other markets resulting in disruptions in many auto markets around the world.

International sales declined by 41.2% in the fourth quarter of 2020 to RMB40 million USD$6.2 million. Unit sales decreased by 31.5% year-over-year, as weaker demand in price-sensitive regions such as Southeast Asia negatively affected overall sales. Our strategy of selling into multiple markets mitigated the temporary weakness sales in the Chinese aftermarket and international markets. Our sales to the Chinese OEM market rose by 40.8% year-over-year to RMB304.2 million USD$46.6 million on a 51.5% increase in unit sales.

Sales of tubed steel wheels comprised 40.3% of 2020 fourth quarter revenue with tubeless steel wheel sales representing 40.7% of fourth quarter revenue. Sales of aluminum wheels accounted for 13.6% of fourth quarter revenues, mainly the same assets at the same quarter a year ago.

Fourth quarter gross loss was RMB36.2 million USD$5.6 million, mainly due to wider-than-normal price reductions and lower unit volumes in both the aftermarket and the international markets following the unparalleled impacts of COVID-19 outbreak and higher material costs. We continue to make adjustments to our operations to match them to current and near-term market environment. We are improving our manufacturing efficiency, including replacing outdated equipment and adding greater production automation, while we emphasize high-demand and high-margin yields to reduce the impact of industry-wide price reductions. These actions and our year-end operational results as a result in a onetime non-cash impairment of RMB54 million, USD$8.3 million for property, plant and equipment in the fourth quarter and year financial results as we revaluate certain assets.

Loss and total comprehensive loss for the fourth quarter of 2020 was RMB158.3 million or USD$24.3 million, including the RMB54 million or USD$8.3 million onetime non-cash impairment, compared to net loss and total comprehensive loss of RMB70.3 million in the same quarter of 2019. For the year 2020, the net loss and total comprehensive loss of RMB399 million, USD$61.2 million, including the RMB54 million USD$8.3 million onetime noncash impairment compared to the net loss and total comprehensive loss of RMB104.9 million in 2019. The company recorded net cash outflow from operating activities of RMB52 million, US$8 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 and RMB179.5 million, US$27.5 million for the full year of 2020. Capital expenditure for the purchase of property, plant and equipment were RMB1.7 million, US$0.3 million in the fourth quarter 2020 and RMB58.6 million, US$9 million for the year 2020.

During the 2020 fourth quarter, our investment in R&D again increased to RMB18.4 million, US$2.8 million, compared with RMB14.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 and it was RMB66.1 million, US$10.1 million in 2020 year.

Advancing our wheels performance and quality of wheels to maintain our industry leadership and attracting new customer’s, innovative new wheel design and products using novel materials and production methods are critical to the company's future. Being financially strong to support our operations is the highest of priorities. As of December 31, 2020 Zenix Auto had bank balances and cash of RMB616.3 million, US$94.5 million and fixed bank deposits with a maturity period over three months of RMB290 million or US$44.4 million.

On per ADS basis cash and fixed bank deposit per ADS was US$2.69 and net asset per ADS of US$6.04. Total bank borrowings were RMB558 million or US$85.5 million. Total equity attributable to owners of company was RMB2,034.7 million or US$311.8 million. In the fourth quarter 2020, we had cash used in operating activities of RMB52 million US$8 million and had capital expenditures of RMB1.7 million or US$0.3 million for the purchase of property, plant and equipment.

We are optimistic that 2021 year will be a better year. In the first two months of 2021, sales of commercial vehicles grew by 86.2% year-over-year as the COVID-19 pandemic weakened and vaccination supply international auto market saw strength during the year.

Let me go over some highlights for the fourth quarter of 2020. Revenue for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020 was RMB458.4 million, US$70.3 million, compared with RMB493 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. The decrease in revenue on a year-over-year basis was mainly due to weaker aftermarket demand caused by an increase in vehicle anti-overloading enforcement, ongoing soft international market demand and lower average prices.

Aftermarket sales in China were RMB114.2 million, US$17.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to RMB208.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Total unit sales in the aftermarket decreased by 34.9% year-over-year, while pricing also decreased by double digits. The aftermarket wheel segment was negatively affected by an increase in new vehicles on the road, a demand shift to lower price products and the Chinese government's heightened anti-overloading enforcement.

Sales in the Chinese OEM market were RMB304.2 million, US$46.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to RMB216.1 million in the same quarter of 2019. Total unit sales in the OEM market increased by 51.5% year-over-year as a result of a significant increase in customers' vehicle sales during the fourth quarter of 2020, especially in the heavy- and medium-duty categories.

International sales were RMB40 million, US$6.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to sales of RMB68 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Total unit sales in the international market decreased by 31.5% year-over-year in the fourth quarter of 2020 as weaker demand in price-sensitive region such as Southeast Asia negatively affected overall sales. In the fourth quarter 2020, domestic aftermarket sales, domestic OEM sales and international sales contributed 24.9%, 66.4% and 8.7% of revenue, respectively.

Sales of tubed steel wheels comprised 40.3% of the revenue of the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to 45.4% of the revenue of the same quarter of 2019. Tubeless steel wheels sales represented 40.7% of the revenue of the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to 35.7% of the revenue of the same quarter of 2019.

Tubed and tubeless steel wheel sales remains as the main sources of revenue for the company. Sales of aluminum wheels accounted for 13.6% of the revenue of the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to 13.7% of the revenue of the same quarter of 2019.

Gross loss in the fourth quarter of 2020 was RMB36.2 million US$5.6 million, compared to a gross profit of RMB16 million in the same quarter of 2019. The negative gross margin in the fourth quarter of 2020 was mainly due to wider-than-normal price cuts in both the aftermarket and international markets, following unprecedented impact from the COVID-19 outbreak and higher material costs.

Selling and distribution costs in the fourth quarter of 2020 were RMB38.3 million US$5.9 million compared to RMB37.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. As a percentage of revenue selling and distribution costs were 8.4% in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to 7.6% in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Research and development R&D expenses in the fourth quarter of 2020 were RMB18.4 million US$2.8 million compared to RMB14.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. R&D expenses as a percentage of revenue increased to 4% in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to 3% in the same quarter of 2019.

Administrative expenses in the fourth quarter of 2020 were RMB38.3 million US$5.9 million compared to RMB35.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. As a percentage of revenue, administrative expenses were 8.4% in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to 7.1% of revenue in the fourth quarter of 2019. Total non-recurring non-cash impairment charges on property plant and equipment were RMB54 million US$8.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Loss and total comprehensive loss of the fourth quarter of 2020 were RMB158.3 million US$24.3 million compared to a loss and total comprehensive loss of RMB70.3 million in the same quarter of 2019. Basic and diluted loss per ADS in the fourth quarter of 2020 were RMB3.07 or US$0.47 compared to basic and diluted loss per ADS of RMB1.36 in the same quarter of 2019.

In the fourth quarter of 2020, the company reported net cash outflows from operating activities of RMB52 million US$8 million. The capital expenditures for the purchase of property plant and equipment was RMB1.7 million US$0.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. During the fourth quarter of 2020 and 2019, the weighted average number of ordinary shares was 206.5 million, and the weighted average number of ADSs was 51.6 million.

Now, let me go over some highlights for the full quarter for 2020. Now revenue for the year-end December 31, 2020 was RMB1,769.5 million US$271.2 million compared with RMB2,493.2 million for the year-end December 31, 2019. Aftermarket sales were RMB437 million US$67 million in 2020 and represented 24.7% of total revenue.

Sales of the Chinese OEM market were RMB1,168.7 million US$179.1 million in 2020 and represented 66% of total revenue. International sales were RMB163.8 million US$25.1 million in 2020 and represented 9.3% of total revenue.

Tubed steel wheel sales in 2020 accounted for 34.1% of revenue compared with 45.1% of revenue in 2019. Tubeless steel wheel sales in 2020 accounted for 49.6% of revenue compared with 40.8% of revenue in 2019. With the increase in market acceptance aluminum wheel sales accounted for 12.1% of revenue in 2020 compared with 40.8% of revenue in 2019. With the increase in the market acceptance, aluminum wheel sales accounted for 12.1% of revenue in 2020 compared with 9.8% of revenue in 2019. Gross loss for fiscal year 2020 was RMB68.1 million, $10.4 million compared with gross profit of RMB227.8 million for fiscal year 2019. The negative gross margin in 2020 was mainly due to a significant decline in unit sales volume combined with wider-than-normal price cuts in all three business segments reflecting the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak and higher raw material costs.

Total non-recurring non-cash impairment charges in property plant and equipment were RMB54 million, $8.3 million for fiscal year 2020. Loss and total comprehensive loss for the full year 2020 was RMB399 million, $61.2 million compared with loss and total comprehensive loss of RMB104.9 million for the full year 2019.

Basic and diluted loss per ADS for the full year-end December 31, 2020 were RMB7.73, $1.18 as compared to basic and dilute loss -- diluted loss per ADS of RMB2.03 for the full year end December 31, 2019.

For the year end December 31, 2020, the company recorded cash outflows for operating activities of RMB179.5 million, $27.5 million. Capital expenditures for the purchase of property plant and equipment were RMB58.6 million, $9 million.

Now, I will go over some key balance sheet highlights. As of December 31, 2020, Zenix Auto had bank balances and cash of RMB616.3 million, $94.5 million and fixed bank deposits with a maturity period over three months of RMB290 million or $44.4 million. Bank borrowings were RMB558 million, $85.5 million of December -- as of December 31, 2020. Total equity attribute to the owners of the company was RMB2034.7 million or $311.8 million.

Unidentified Analyst

Hello everybody. Thank you for taking my call. Could you update the comments that you shared in previous calls about your competitive position and your expectations for when you will be able to improve your pricing and gross margin? Thank you.

Junqiu Gao

[Foreign Language]

First question in terms of competition clearly in such a market environment, the competition has intensified. Traditionally -- we see a list of companies traditionally specialized in export market, international market. Now they have shifted their supply back to the domestic market, due to the circling demand globally. And so that alone makes the crowded market – already crowded market even more competitive. And to respond to such a competitive dynamics, we have to do some of the adjustment on our pricing.

Two of our major competitors Xingmin and Jingu, their pricing is lower than ours. So for that reason, we have to make some adjustment on the pricing to maintain our market share in China, and to also hold on our large customers such as Yutong Bus.

Okay. Due to the pricing pressure and also the inflation on the raw material we have – are affecting lately. We anticipate the gross margin in 2021, at least first few quarters may still have pressure. It will be very similar to what happened in 2020.

Okay. As the raw material price increase – cost increase is across the board from all materials, it's affecting all businesses, big or small, as well as a component of OEMs. So it has been widely understood, price increase is down to half. So for that reason, we anticipate a price upward adjustment coming in 2021 for our products selling to our customers. Okay. Yes. That's the answer for your question.

Unidentified Analyst

That’s great. Thank you very much for those detailed comments. That’s all my questions.

Junqiu Gao

Thank you, John.

Unidentified Analyst

The comments that you just made on margin and pricing difficulties, is that consistent over steel and aluminum, or are you seeing any differentiation there?

Junqiu Gao

[Foreign Language]

Okay. So the first part of the answer is, in general, tubeless wheels carry a higher gross margin and also -- the tubeless will have a higher gross margin than the tubed wheel. And also the aluminum wheel is higher gross margin than the steel wheel. And yes, so that's the margin dynamics right now.

Unidentified Analyst

But I guess my comment were -- are you seeing the same kind of margin compression both in aluminum and steel?

Junqiu Gao

[Foreign Language] All right. So both product lines are facing margin pressure. The aluminum wheel has a little less pressure than the steel wheel.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Great. That's what I was looking for. And then one last follow-up to that. Looking at the continued decline in tubeless, the pickup in tube steel wheels and also the pickup in aluminum. How do you see those growth numbers? I mean, specifically, I'll ask the question. I mean aluminum went from 9.8% to 12.1%, do you expect that to be up to 15% by the end of 2021?

Junqiu Gao

9.8% can you specify, what was the number for 9.8%?

Unidentified Analyst

Percentage of revenue.

Junqiu Gao

Okay. Yes, yes, yes. [Foreign Language] Okay. So our market share -- I mean, our aluminum wheel sales accounted for the -- in terms of revenue, it will stay at such level above 15% range going forward, partly because of the competition in aluminum product line is also intensified. There are more players coming into aluminum wheel production space. But when the market recovers on the demand side, we should see -- we'll pick up more aluminum wheel sales in 2021.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Thank you.

Junqiu Gao

Thank you.

