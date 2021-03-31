Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images News via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Despite Air Canada's (OTCQX:ACDVF) stock price still being down more than 40% since February 2020, equity dilution and debt financings have meant that its current enterprise value has already nearly climbed back to pre-pandemic levels.

If the strong results in 2019 are reflective of the typical business performance that Air Canada can hope to return to, then there's a plausible long-term investment case for its stock. But with travel restrictions and cash burn continuing into the next quarter and beyond, and possibly a few years before a full recovery in airline passenger traffic, I'd expect that there are better investment opportunities out there.

Background

Just prior to the pandemic, Air Canada had a banner year in 2019, with record results and its stock hitting all-time highs. After a restructuring almost two decades ago, the stock went on an epic run, with a 3,575% return over 2009-2019. The company was on sound financial footing, with net debt to EBITDA of only 0.8 at the end of 2019. And in comparison to U.S. airlines, management was relatively restrained with buybacks, having only bought back about C$806M in stock over 2015-2020Q1, or around 9% of the current market cap.

Much has changed since then, as the airline industry has obviously been among the hardest-hit sectors by the pandemic, with Air Canada seeing an 81% decline in operating revenue in 2020Q4, year-over-year. Canada continues to have heavy travel restrictions and non-essential travel is discouraged, particularly to other countries, but domestically as well.

Air Canada concluded a series of financings in 2020, including equity, debt, convertible debt, and sale-leasebacks of aircraft, for a total of C$6.78B. It currently has around C$8B of unrestricted liquidity, and with cash burn of roughly C$1.5B per quarter, it looks like Air Canada could make it to the end of the Canadian vaccine rollout without raising more capital. But this is not necessarily enough to ensure a good return for shareholders, given the current stock price level.

Enterprise Value Has Climbed Right Back

Given Air Canada's equity and debt financings in 2020, it's probably more indicative to look at how the market is valuing the overall business, rather than just the stock price. In that regard, enterprise value is almost back to a level seen just prior to the pandemic. Although this comparison is only a quick shortcut, it suggests reduced upside if one assumes that air travel will return to how it was before.

Source: Seeking Alpha.

Note that this chart is in U.S. dollars, so it incorporates the depreciation of the Canadian dollar (CAD, or C$) at the onset of the pandemic. But the CAD has edged back to ~0.793 USD per CAD, only slightly higher than around 0.757 at the start of 2020, so the chart comparison between pre-pandemic and recent levels should be reasonable. In local currency, current enterprise value is only about 15% below what it was in early 2020:

Table 1: Enterprise Value in C$

Period AC.TO (C$, avg. price during quarter) # of shares outstanding Net debt (C$) Enterprise value (C$) 2019Q4 47.72 263.8M 2,841 15,430 2020Q1 46.14 (ex-March) 260.9M 4,170 16,208 2020Q2 17.72 296.7M 4,564 9,822 2020Q3 16.82 296.7M 4,973 9,963 2020Q4 20.25 332.2M 4,976 11,703 March 2021 26.68 (Tuesday close) 332.2M 4,976 13,839

Source: Yahoo Finance, SA, Air Canada news releases, author's calculations.

Data by YCharts

Challenges Continue Into 2021

The climb in Air Canada's enterprise value stands in contrast to the significant challenges that still remain:

Continued travel restrictions and quarantine measures.

Cash burn of C$15-17M per day in 2021Q1, or roughly C$1.46B per quarter.

A slow vaccine rollout in Canada. As of March 31st, only 12.6% of Canadians had received at least one dose.

Reduced airline capacity, which has helped to conserve capital, but which could slow the ability to ramp-up during a recovery. The capacity reduction has included fleet down-sizing (e.g. see Dhierin Bechai's "Air Canada Shrinks 30%") and a staff reduction of around ~21,700 (>50% of its workforce).

Multiple years before a full recovery of airline passenger traffic.

There is probably a lot of pent-up demand for personal travel, and I'd assume that domestic travel will largely recover once vaccines have been completely rolled-out and travel restrictions are lifted. But business travel might be slower to recover, and international travel could be further contingent on the vaccine rollout in other countries, as well. Given the nature of operating leverage, it can take a number of "good" years for a business to make up for a single rough patch.

Canada's vaccination rate has picked up to around 170,000 doses a day — with an eligible population of 31.5M (and with ~87% of the population not yet vaccinated), this could still mean another 5-6 months before everyone has had a first shot. If the average rate of vaccinations speeds up by 50%, it would still take about 3.5 months. In any case, it looks like there will be at least a few billion dollars of additional cash burn, even if it starts to taper off later in 2021.

Implications of Potential Government Assistance

There are ongoing discussions concerning government assistance for the Canadian airline industry, which could benefit shareholders if it reduces financing costs and helps to speed up the business recovery once we emerge from the pandemic. A deal would likely take the form of a low interest loan, and would come with strings attached:

Refund passengers for flights cancelled during the pandemic.

Restore and retain regional routes.

Protect jobs.

These measures would improve service levels throughout the remainder of the pandemic, reduce business uncertainty, and would probably help to build capacity back up prior to travel restrictions being lifted. Management would clearly not agree to a deal that it thinks is detrimental to shareholders, but nevertheless it sounds like the measures could come with increased expenditures, offset by lower financing costs. If the government were to also take an equity stake, this would obviously add to the dilution.

Note that Air Canada has already received a net benefit of C$554M in 2020 through the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy (CEWS) program.

Forward-Looking Valuation

Of course, valuation will ultimately depend in large part on business performance going forward. With the industry facing a prolonged recovery, it seems unlikely that performance will exceed 2019 levels anytime soon. But one could argue that had the pandemic not happened, Air Canada might have otherwise been undervalued in early 2020 (others might disagree), and that business will recover to around the level it was at before. The under-valuation argument looks plausible, given the following stats from 2019:

Seeking Alpha shows an EV/EBITDA of around 5.5-6.2.

Using Air Canada's own numbers, I get an EV/EBITDA (TTM) of only (16,208/3,636) = 4.46 in 2020Q1 (ex-March).

Adjusted net income of $3.37 per diluted share in 2019, which works out to a price/earnings ratio of about 13.7 in 2020Q1 (ex-March). Not high, but not necessarily super-low either. Adjusted net income was C$2.67 per diluted share in 2018.

To gauge where the share price might end up, I make the following assumptions:

Industry recovers to an average of 2018 and 2019 levels by 2024, giving EBITDA of C$3,425M, and earnings of C$827.5 (prior to additional debt-service costs).

Conversion of the US$748M of convertible senior unsecured notes from June 2020, with a conversion rate of 65.13 shares per US$1,000 of principal amount (roughly US$15.35, or C$19.37, per share), if share price is at least 15% greater than the conversion price (i.e. >C$22.28).

No further dilution, so share count has increased from 261M pre-pandemic, to 332M + 48.7M (from the conversion) = 380.7M shares.

C$5.0B of additional cash burn in 2021, after which point, break-even is achieved until 2024.

C$4,976M + C$5,000 - (US$748*1.262 USD/CAD) = C$9,032M of total net debt, after future cash burn and debt conversion, with no additional debt issuances.

No dividends, until full recovery.

Apply an EV/EBITDA multiple (Table 2), subtract net debt, and divide by 380.7M shares.

For earnings (Table 3), subtract additional debt interest costs ranging from C$62 to C$372, depending on the applicable interest rate on additional net debt of roughly C$6.2B (including future cash burn and debt conversion). Lower rates reflect the possibility of a low-interest government loan.

Source: Author's calculations.

Source: Author's calculations.

A key question is what kind of multiples Air Canada might have going forward, after recovery is achieved. For peers such as American Airlines (AAL), Delta Air Lines (DAL), Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV), and United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL), EV/EBITDA wasn't getting much beyond a 6 or 7 multiple just prior to the pandemic (Table 4). This might seem low, although the airline industry is capital-intensive and evidently prone to periodic crises.

Source: Seeking Alpha, year-end values.

Using a mid-range EV/EBITDA multiple of 6.5 would result in a projected share price of C$34.74. If achieved by 2024, that would give a compounded annual return of about 9.2% from Tuesday's close of C$26.68, which isn't necessarily bad. More optimistic assumptions in Table 2 suggest a better outcome, e.g. C$43 for a 7x multiple of 2019-level EBITDA performance. Again, it will depend on how the pandemic and business recovery unfolds.

Table 3 follows a similar exercise based on price-to-earnings multiples, and implies lower return potential. Even with a low-interest government loan and no additional equity dilution, a similar price target (e.g. C$32-36) would require a higher-than-typical multiple for an airline. Additional debt-servicing costs could further weigh down the stock price, with most scenarios in Table 3 showing no gain or a decline. Overall, there is a wide range of potential outcomes, and a good return could depend on achieving multiples that exceed what was seen just prior to the pandemic.

Final Words

It looks like there's a plausible case that investors in Air Canada stock could see a decent return on their investment, particularly over the long-term. But given the equity dilution, additional indebtedness, and ongoing challenges, I'd expect that there are more compelling investment alternatives out there.

At the current rate, it will take several more months for the vaccination rollout to reach everyone in Canada with a first dose, meaning that travel restrictions and cash burn will continue well into 2021. Business and international travel could take longer to fully recover. For these reasons, I'm neutral on the stock — please feel free to leave your comments and feedback, below.