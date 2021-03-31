Williams Industrial Services Group, Inc. (WLMS) CEO Tracy Pagliara on Q4 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Williams Industrial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:WLMS) Q4 2020 Earnings Conference Call March 31, 2021 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Chris Witty - Investor Relations Advisor, Darrow Associates

Tracy Pagliara - President and CEO

Randy Lay - Senior VP and CFO

Conference Call Participants

John Walthausen - Walthausen & Company

Dick Ryan - Colliers

Theodore O'Neill - Litchfield Hills Research

Operator

Greetings. Welcome to Williams Industrial Services Group Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this conference is being recorded.

At this time, I'll turn the call over to Chris Witty with Investor Relations Advisor. Chris, you may now begin.

Chris Witty

Thank you and good morning, everyone. Welcome to the Williams' fourth quarter conference call. With me on the call today are; Tracy Pagliara, President and CEO; Randy Lay, Senior VP and CFO; and Kelly Powers, President of Operations and Business Development. After Tracy and Randy provide their prepared remarks, we'll open the call for questions. Our fourth quarter results were issued this morning, and a slide presentation is available on the company's website at www.wisgrp .com .

If you turn to Slide 2 in the deck, I will review the Safe Harbor statement. During this call, we may take - make forward-looking statements during the formal discussions as well as during the Q&A session. These statements apply to future events which are subject to risks and uncertainties, as well as other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from what is stated here today. These risks and uncertainties and other factors are provided in the earnings release and slides as well as other documents filed with the SEC. You can find all these documents on our website at www.sec.gov and our 10-K will be filed later this afternoon.

During today's call, we will also discuss some non-GAAP financial measures. We believe these are useful in evaluating the company's performance. However, you should not consider the presentation of this additional information in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP. When applicable we have provided a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures with comparable GAAP results in the tables that are - that accompany today's release and slides. Please note that our conversation today will be about continuing operations, unless we note, otherwise.

Starting with Slide 3. I'll now turn the call over to Tracy Pagliara. Please go ahead, Tracy.

Tracy Pagliara

Thanks, Chris and good morning, everyone. Before I begin the formal part of our earnings call, I want to take a brief moment to remember Charles “Mac” Macaluso, the former Chairman of our Board of Directors who passed away on February 22nd, 2021. Mac left a lasting imprint on the company during his 13 years as our Chairman. He also had a huge impact on the lives of those who had the privilege and blessing to work with him. We will miss Mac as we advance our mission to achieve Williams' goals.

The year 2020 was an unusual time due to various pandemic challenges and related economic uncertainty. Nonetheless, Williams met its financial guidance in all material respects, and continue to execute its strategic initiatives. Full year revenue rose to 26 - $269.1 million, just below $270 million, the low end of our expectations, but an increase of 9.5% versus 2019.

Unfortunately, COVID-19 made it difficult at times, to win new customers, to better start new projects and to complete work on pending job sites. However, we're proud of how well we performed in this environment. And I want to thank our employees and partners for their dedication and diligence in meeting our customers' expectations during the year.

We achieved gross margins of 14.2% for the quarter and 12.6% for the full year at the high end of our 11% to 13% range, reflecting improved services mix. Also, our operating margin rose to 3.5% in 2020 from 2.2% in 2019. Adjusted for non-recurring expenses, SG&A was 8.6% of revenue in 2020, just slightly above our 8% to 8.5% target versus 9.2% last year.

Adjusted EBITDA for the full year came in at the high end of our guidance, $14.7 million versus a range of $13 million to $15 million. Adjusted for non-recurring operational expenses, EBITDA rose 47% year-over-year. This underscores the success of our past restructuring actions and good balance of business, which we also - which also fueled cash flow generation, as Randy will discuss in more detail.

We ended the year with a backlog of $443.9 million, positioning us for a solid year ahead. More importantly, we have over $500 million of high-probability potential orders in our current pipeline and expect to book at least $300 million more backlog prior to year-end.

We also completed the refinancing of our credit facilities in December and reduced the company's overall indebtedness, resulting in a stronger balance sheet, increased financial flexibility and lower interest expense going forward. I'm grateful for all the hard work Randy and his team put into achieving this important milestone.

More recently, we uplisted our trading platform to the New York American Stock Exchange. This serves as a culmination of the past few years efforts to overhaul restructure and strengthen the company which is now able to be owned and traded by a broader base of investors. We welcome any new shareholders currently on the call today and also thank our long-term holders for sticking with us through this significant step.

Slide 4 is a snapshot of our revenue breakdown last year, of the nearly $270 million in sales approximately 89% were cost-plus contracts, which served to safeguard margins and limit the risk of project overruns. We've always had a large percent of cost-plus work and plan for this to continue. Our revenue by end markets shown on the right is impressive and it's increasing diversity. The company's US nuclear work roughly 54% of sales is much lower than just a few years ago, which speaks to the success of our Business Development team, expanding in new markets as we work through the Vogtle 3 and 4 projects.

Slide 5 illustrates our total revenue growth over time, including expectations for this year. We put our guidance in February that 2021 revenue will be between $310 million and $320 million, and we continue to see significant areas for growth in multiple end markets. I'll review our business development efforts more in a moment, but suffice it to say, our strategy of expanding the companies' end markets and escalating revenue growth continues to gain traction.

While revenue expands, our SG&A has been kept in check, as shown on Slide 6. Adjusted for one-time items, SG&A last year was $23 million or 8.6% of sales. And we anticipate SG&A in 2021 to be between 7.75% and 8.25% of revenue. I want to again thank all of our employees for their jury to which we focus on containing and reducing cost, leading to improving performance year-after-year.

The results are shown on Slide 7. Adjusted EBITDA has steadily increased and in 2020, we came in near the top of our guidance. We anticipate even higher results this year with adjusted EBITDA of between $16 million and $18 million. This graph clearly illustrates the meaningful progress the company has made on demonstrably improving its operations in a relatively short period of time.

Slide 8 shows the further transition in our business during the last year, showing the components of our backlog at the end of 2019 versus 2020. There are two themes playing out here. The reduction in work related to Vogtle 3 and 4 juxtaposed against the continuing evolution of the various markets we serve. Our penetration into these areas is accelerating and we are excited by the expansion opportunities presented as reviewed further on Slide 9.

While we're proud of the progress made in entering and developing certain markets, fourth quarter bookings and revenues came in lower than anticipated, largely reflecting COVID-19 delays and related impacts, including a very tentative business environment. However, with 2020 now behind us, the outlook appears much brighter, helped by the loosening of pandemic related restrictions and the return to more normal business conditions. We're seeing more in-person meetings and less project work delays, and our Q1 book to burn ratio is greater than 1. Many of our largest - many of our target growth initiatives end markets, including wastewater, water, US nuclear and Canada nuclear, fuel storage, decommissioning and energy delivery are presenting greater upside.

However, while the old saying goes, a rising tide lifts all boats, we are not standing still waiting for that tide. We are aggressively going after a multitude of new prospects across the energy and industrial landscape. As I mentioned earlier, we're currently pursuing high-probability potential orders in our pipeline worth over $500 million and expect to book $300 million or more - more before 2021 is over. We went over $30 million of new wastewater orders in the first quarter, including our largest contract ever in the State of Florida and have racked up some nice awards with Con Edison as well. Bottom line, we are well positioned to build on our existing and anticipated new relationships to meet the company's top line goals this year and next.

Before turning the call over to Randy, let me review our Investor Relations' activities for 2021, shown on Slide 10, which build on our successes last year. Uplisting to the New York American Stock Exchange was a major accomplishment that served to herald that company is graduating to a higher level investment vehicle. It came after years of restructuring and refocusing the organization into the lean growth-oriented entity it is today.

Uplisting has opened up Williams to a broader base of investors and provides great visibility for the company and its accomplishments. It was a great day to see us back on the New York Stock Exchange after so many years, recognizing our underlying improvement and more recently, the refinancing of our debt and stronger balance sheet.

Our sell-side analysts have expanded investor awareness and heightened the interest in our evolving story. We plan to leverage that interest in further attracting investors be at number of conferences, either virtually or in-person this year, including the events listed here. All of these starting with Sidoti are confirmed invitations and we hope to hear from many of you at these and other events going forward. We're being recognized for everything we've accomplished these past few years, and are now at a point where we look forward to reaching out to more investors.

I'll make a few more comments at the end of the call. But will now hand it over to Randy to discuss our quarterly financial report results in greater detail. Randy?

Randy Lay

Thank you, Tracy and good morning, everyone. Turning to Slide 11, we posted revenue of $64.1 million for the quarter as Tracy mentioned. Sales fell slightly year-over-year, reflecting $3.3 million of higher revenue from Canadian nuclear contracts and a $1.7 million increase related to decommissioning work, offset by a $9.7 million reduction in revenue tied to the Vogtle 3 and 4 nuclear project. Again, for the year 2020, we posted revenue of $269.1 million as composed to - as compared to $245.8 million in 2019 for an increase of 9.5%. As we worked on our Vogtle backlog, the company is successfully building our business in other business in order to take the place of the Vogtle backlog.

Slide 12 shows operating expense trends for the company. We posted gross profit of $9.1 million or 14.2% of revenue for the fourth quarter versus $9.1 million or - 13.6% of revenue last year, essentially making the same profit on the lower revenue base. The 2020 quarter benefited from improved product mix and was the highest gross margin period of the year. We expect to continue to report solid margins in the coming quarters with our 2021 overall guidance between 11% and 13%.

Operating expenses were $6.5 million for the fourth quarter versus $8.5 million last year. But the decrease due to lower G&A and the fact that our - the 2019 quarter included approximately $1.6 million of non-recurring expenses. Our operating margin rose to 4% from 0.9% last year. We anticipate operating margins to be in a similar range for fiscal 2021 adjusted for severance and stock-based compensation.

Turning to Slide 13, I'm pleased to review the dramatic change in our leverage during the fourth quarter of 2020. The refinancing of our debt included a $50 million term loan consisting of a $35 million term facility drawn at close and a $15 million delayed draw facility together with a $30 million revolving credit facility with substantially lower interest rates.

As previously noted, this is expected to reduce our interest expense by at least $1.5 million in 2021 versus last year, and those savings of course dropped right to the bottom line. In addition, we used our sizable cash flow to lower the company's overall debt in 2020 by $9.3 million in Q4 and $12.1 million for the full year. This marks the first time in over five years that company used operating cash flow to pay down debt. And there's plenty more to come.

With over $200 million of net operating losses limiting our cash tax exposure, a lien cost structure and low CapEx requirements, we will continue to generate cash and in tandem to pay down debt going forward. Our goal is to reduce our leverage ratio further as we continue to strengthen the balance sheet, while funding investments in business development.

I'll now turn the call back over to Tracy for a review of our 2021 guidance and his closing remarks. Tracy?

Tracy Pagliara

Thanks, Randy. Turning to Slide 14, I wanted to reiterate our guidance for fiscal 2021, which we announced February 8th. We expect revenue to be in the range of $310 million to $320 million; gross margins of 11% to 13% and SG&A to be 7.75% to 8.25% of revenue. Adjusted EBITDA is forecast to be $16 million to $18 million. As a reminder, the first quarter will be our lightest for 2021 consistent with prior years.

Williams is recognized as a reliable customer-focused and experienced infrastructure construction and maintenance services company. We have a diversified backlog with blue chip customers in robust energy and industrial sectors, good cash flow enhanced by large net operating losses, loss carry forwards and limited capital expenditure requirements and minimal warranty and receivable collection exposure. Our utility and municipality customers require ongoing infrastructure maintenance and improvements during recessionary cycles, and their capital projects typically are completed during economic downturns. Thus, we continue to believe that any residual impacts from the pandemic will not have any significant long-term adverse consequences on the business.

Today, Williams has a dynamic strategic plan and finally is a fully restructured organization that generates positive cash flow and improving operating earnings. It also has a strengthened balance sheet and greater access to cheaper capital to fund future business expansion. As a result, Williams stands at the dawn of a new era of meaningful shareholder value appreciation and we are excited to continue to tell our story to and achieve results for our dedicated shareholders and many other prospective investors. Looking forward, we remain energized and grateful for our uniquely strong growth possibilities, steadfast in our result to realize those possibilities and mindful that to whom much is given, much is expected.

With that operator, we can open the line for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. We'll now be conducting the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Thank you. Our first question is coming from the line of John Walthausen with Walthausen & Company. Please proceed with your questions.

John Walthausen

Yes, good morning. Good job guys. I appreciate that. Had a couple of quick questions. One, you pointed - the working capital improvement was pretty dramatic in the quarter, you pointed out that it's a continuing effort. Can you talk about why you expect to be able to do that? Is that because you've been able to modify the contracts in a more favorable payment term? Or what are we seeing like gives that opportunity?

Tracy Pagliara

Randy, do you want to take that?

Randy Lay

Sure, I'd be happy to. I think it's a combination of a couple of things. One is, we, in 2020 and continuing as the company's financial performance has continued to improve, we've worked hard with our vendors and our operating organization and our procurement team to achieve vendor terms that were consonant with the state of the business and its improved performance and that was very successful in 2020. And as on an ongoing basis, I think we have a much better foundation for negotiation. So that's part of it, getting that side squared away.

And then we worked particularly with our major customers from a receivable standpoint to just ensure that, you know, a few days on a significant amount of money with some of our larger customers makes a big impact on our working capital. So we've worked that. I think broadly, what you're seeing is, because of the efficiency in which we drop earnings down to cash flow, once you clear away some of the, you know expenses that really were associated with getting the company to the point it is today.

You know minimal CapEx relatively speaking, you've got from a cash tax standpoint, you have significant net operating losses going forward. And so what that should translate into and did in the quarter and we expect as we look at the business over the long-term that will continue to translate into taking cash to de-lever. So that's really the biggest piece of it.

You know also, a portion of this Vogtle 3 and 4 being a very big portion of the backlog that could drive a significant result on both the AP side and the AR side. So as that moves down and we get into a more diverse customer mix, relative to our total revenues and backlog that also contributes to the improvement.

John Walthausen

Yeah, thank you very much. If I may, a follow-on question. You pointed out that you expected that the first quarter to be the lightest quarter of the year as is typical - typical year particularly if we go back to '19, the second quarter is the heavy one. Is that - do you expect that or there are more comments that you can provide about the trend of quarter-to-quarter of which ones will be the -

Randy Lay

Sure. I think you've got the essence of that. And we would expect in the second quarter, given some of the activity that we're involved in, that we would expect the second quarter to be, you know, significant, maybe between the second and third quarters probably the most significant quarters of the year. So the first quarter as we ramp up that you know, again, I think it's consistent with it being a light quarter, as we've seen in previous years, but certainly the second and to some extent as well the third quarter will be substantial quarters.

John Walthausen

Good. Thank you very much.

Randy Lay

You're welcome.

Operator

Thank you. The next question comes from the line of Dick Ryan with Colliers. Please proceed with your questions.

Dick Ryan

Thank you and congratulations on such a dramatic turnaround guys over the last couple of years. It's pretty impressive. And to say, Tracy, if I could talk a little bit about or ask a question on Canada. I'm assuming things are still pretty closed down up there. What's the outlook for maybe Canada opening up? And I think there were maybe up to six refurb - projects up there. Can you kind of give us a state of the activity you're seeing in Canada and how that flows into this potential $500 million of orders?

Tracy Pagliara

Sure. Thanks, Dick. We see Canada that's started the year off from slow, a little bit slower than the rest of our end markets. But we see it picking up here into the second quarter. There's very good opportunity for us with our professional services agreements in Canada, but we also, there are some construction maintenance project type work that we see being bid this year finally that were delayed last year. So we think as the year progresses, Canada gets to be a more robust market for us.

Dick Ryan

Okay, okay. When you look at, you know, over the years, you had some challenges with either maintaining or gaining any new LTA agreements. How does that look at this point in time, given your restructuring?

Tracy Pagliara

Well, we've - we haven't added any new LTA agreements in the nuclear space other than we did, you know, get the renewal of long-term renewal of the Energy Northwest contract a couple years ago, but that's definitely a target area for us. And we are more optimistic now than we've been in years that we have the right circumstances in the business to be in a position to win one or more of those. You know I can't put a date stamp on when that might be, but certainly we keep track of when those contracts come up for renewal. And we feel pretty good about our prospects.

Dick Ryan

Okay. When you look at the pipeline, the $500-ish million, is any of that driven yet by the administration's effort for new infrastructure building. I guess that was the new wastewater contract of $30 million in Q1 is pretty impressive. Has any infrastructure potential kind of flowing into that pipeline yet?

Tracy Pagliara

Not so far actually that's just with the, you know, the, without any stimulus associated with the infrastructure. You know, there's a lot of, you know, independent of what the administration does. We have great opportunities there. But we think there'll be even greater opportunities if what we're reading about what President Biden is going to apparently announce today, there'll be hundreds of billions of dollars for the nation's electrical grid and water, drinking water infrastructure. So we would expect our business will benefit from that, but today, not yet since it's still not been announced.

Dick Ryan

Okay. Okay, great. Again, congratulations. Thank you.

Tracy Pagliara

Thank you.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our next question is coming from the line of Theodore O'Neill with Litchfield Hills Research. Please proceed with your question.

Theodore O'Neill

Hi. Just a quick question. What's driving your success in winning this wastewater business?

Tracy Pagliara

We have an office in Jacksonville, Florida and we have a couple of years ago put new leadership in charge of that office. We improved our performance dramatically, our safety - including safety. Last year was the first year that that office did not have a recordable safety incident and I don't know how many years, but it's - I think the first time we had never had a safety recordable in 12 months. So it's just our reputation precedes us and we have made a concerted effort to extend outside of our main customer's footprint, which is JEA and we now have - we had one customer primarily when, you know in 2019, now we have over 6, and we continue to bid for new work in the rest of Florida and now most recently in Houston we're bidding for wastewater work in Houston.

Theodore O'Neill

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Thank you. There appear to be no further callers in the queue. So I'll turn the call back to Mr. Pagliara for his closing remarks.

Tracy Pagliara

Thank you, everyone for participating today. We appreciate your time and interest in Williams and look forward to talking again next quarter. In the meantime, be safe and well and I hope you enjoy Happy Easter and continued good health. Take care. Thank you.

Operator

This concludes today's conference. You may disconnect your lines at this time. Thank you for your participation.