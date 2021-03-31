Edwin Dorsey From Bear Cave Discusses Otonomo

Summary

  • Ontonomo is going public through a SPAC merger.
  • Edwin thinks the company's opportunity is enormous.
  • While risky, he thinks both the stock and warrants represent mispriced, asymmetric bets.

Edwin Dorsey from the Bear Cave returns to discuss a high conviction long idea, Otonomo. Otonomo is a "leading platform and marketplace for vehicle data" and is going public through a SPAC merger with SAII (will trade under ONTO post-deal). Edwin thinks the opportunity for the company is enormous, and if they successfully execute they could be a multi-bagger.

Chapters

0:00 Intro

4:00 Otonomo overview

6:15 How can Otonomo make money selling car data?

11:30 How does OEM partnerships work?

14:00 Why will automotive data be a winner take all market?

25:25 How Otonomo could undercut Root and Metromile

29:00 Discussing the Otonomo management team

33:50 The SAII PIPE group: good or bad?

35:50 Edwin's take on the SAII SPAC group

38:00 How big is Otonomo's TAM?

40:25 How the current SPAC market could create opportunity

43:00 Warrants are risky; discussing SAII risk/reward

49:30 What pushback has Edwin gotten on the idea?

Andrew Walker is a portfolio manager at Rangeley Capital LLC with a focus on small cap special situations investments. He's also the founder of https://yetanothervalueblog.substack.com/ and the Yet Another Value podcast
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

