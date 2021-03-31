Edwin Dorsey From Bear Cave Discusses Otonomo
Summary
- Ontonomo is going public through a SPAC merger.
- Edwin thinks the company's opportunity is enormous.
- While risky, he thinks both the stock and warrants represent mispriced, asymmetric bets.
Edwin Dorsey from the Bear Cave returns to discuss a high conviction long idea, Otonomo. Otonomo is a "leading platform and marketplace for vehicle data" and is going public through a SPAC merger with SAII (will trade under ONTO post-deal). Edwin thinks the opportunity for the company is enormous, and if they successfully execute they could be a multi-bagger.
Chapters
0:00 Intro
4:00 Otonomo overview
6:15 How can Otonomo make money selling car data?
11:30 How does OEM partnerships work?
14:00 Why will automotive data be a winner take all market?
25:25 How Otonomo could undercut Root and Metromile
29:00 Discussing the Otonomo management team
33:50 The SAII PIPE group: good or bad?
35:50 Edwin's take on the SAII SPAC group
38:00 How big is Otonomo's TAM?
40:25 How the current SPAC market could create opportunity
43:00 Warrants are risky; discussing SAII risk/reward
49:30 What pushback has Edwin gotten on the idea?
