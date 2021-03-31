Photo by scanrail/iStock via Getty Images

Vancouver, Washington-based and leading laser innovator nLight (NASDAQ:LASR) recently delivered a strong Q4 EPS report (revenue +53% yoy) and also completed an arguably successful 2.5 million share public offering that raised an estimated ~$86 million in gross proceeds. Meantime, there is speculation the company could become a target in a sector ripe for consolidation considering multiple bidders emerged in a bidding war for laser-provider Coherent (COHR).

That's because nLight is demonstrating rapid revenue growth and prospects for its aerospace & defense, industrial (including 3-D additive manufacturing), and micro-fabrication businesses are very bright. Yet despite those positives, the stock is down some 12% from my first article on the company back in December (see nLight: Laser Potential For EVs and Additive Manufacturing) and ~$2.50/share less than the recent public offering at $34. As a result, I am raising my rating from NEUTRAL to BUY.

Investment Rationale

nLight is a leading and innovative provider of high-power semiconductor and power lasers. As shown below, the company has a variety of vertical product lines that are focused on three main business segments:

The high-energy laser market is large and growing. According to Mordor Intelligence, the TAM is expected to more than double to $24.1 billion by 2026:

The High Energy Lasers Market was valued at USD 10.980 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 24.102 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 14% over the forecast period 2021 - 2026.

That being the case, nLight appears to be excellently positioned for growth. Indeed, despite a challenging 2020 due to the global pandemic, nLight delivered strong results. So let's take a look at the company's 2020 earnings report and discuss the prospects going forward.

Q4 and Full-Year 2020 Earnings

nLight released its Q4 and full-year 2020 EPS report on February 17th, and the results were generally bullish:

FY2020 revenue of $222.8 million was a record and up 26.1% yoy.

FY2020 EBITDA of $18.2 million was up 84.2% yoy.

Q4 revenue of $65.7 million came in above the upper-end of previous guidance ($59-65 million) and was up 53.2% yoy.

Q4 adjusted EBITDA of $8.4 million was up 719% yoy.

Revenue was relatively diversified across the company's three operating segments, with the Aerospace & Defense segment growing to become the company's largest segment - by just a hair - over the Industrial segment:

It is not surprising that growth in the Aerospace & Defense segment outperformed considering the $38.1 million revenue contribution due to the company's acquisition of laser-weapons company Nutronics in 2019.

However, despite its revenue growth, nLight is still not profitable. In fact, on a per-share basis for FY2020, the company lost $20.9 million, or $0.55/share. That compares to a net loss of $12.9 million, or $0.35/share in FY2019.

Going Forward

As a result of the Nutronics acquisition, nLight is likely the only vertically integrated company, from the semiconductor level through to the development of high-power cost-efficient lasers. As CEO Scott Keeney put it on the Q4 conference call:

Today, we believe we are the only laser company with this level of vertical integration, which offers us a competitive advantage as directed energy applications are expected to move to programs of record.

This bodes well for the company going forward, and appears to validate the strategy behind the Nutronics deal.

Keeney also said nLight continues to see strong demand in China for its high-power lasers, while the rest of the global market generally prefers lower-power lasers and are therefore more attracted to nLight's programmable laser technology.

In the Industrial Segment, Keeney said:

The sales cycle for many of these global industrial customers is quite long and the design wins we’ve secured offer significant long-term growth potential. We’re also excited about the opportunities we have in metal additive manufacturing with our newly introduced AFX 1000 single-mode programmable laser.

While the Micro-fabrication Segment had a slow start to 2020, it began recovering in Q2 and throughout the rest of the year. Micro-fab revenue was up 15% yoy in Q4. Keeney mentioned multiple growth levers in the Micro-fabrication business going forward:

We expect that the micro-fabrication market will be driven by continued improvements in next-generation applications in 5G networks and handsets as well as the increased use of flexible printed circuits in consumer electronics devices, medical applications, displays and other advanced electronics applications.

To sum it up, nLight appears to be hitting on all cylinders. For Q1FY21, the company is guiding for revenue to be in the range of $56-$62 million and adjusted EBITDA in the range of $3-$6 million. The midpoints of those ranges (revenue of $59 million and adjusted EBITDA of $4.5 million) compare to revenue of $43.2 million and adjusted EBITDA of $237,000 in Q1 FY2020. That implies a 36% increase in revenue yoy and a massive move toward profitability.

Secondary Offering

nLight took advantage of its strong stock price earlier in the year (see chart above) for a ~2.2 million share public offering (~2.5 million with the additional 30-day option) at $34 for estimated gross proceeds of $86 million assuming the option was exercised.

As of the stock price at Tuesday's close, you can now buy the stock for $31.48/share - or ~$2.50 less than the recent public offering.

Balance Sheet

nLight has no debt and had $102 million in cash at the end of Q4. With the estimated $86 million in gross proceeds from the public offering, nLight now likely has an estimated $180 million in cash (~$4.60/share).

M&A

Meantime, a bidding war broke out between Lumentum (LITE) and II-VI (IIVI) for laser provider Coherent (COHR). On March 10, Coherent announced it favored a revised merger agreement by Lumentum, only to change its mind 15-days later by accepting II-VI's cash-and-stock deal. At one point, MKS Instruments (MKSI) was also a bidder for Coherent, but dropped out as competitive bids kept rising.

Seeking Alpha reported that nLight may end up being a target of whichever company loses out for Coherent. At this point, that appears to be Lumentum. With a market cap of nearly $7 billion, and with $1.7 billion in cash and short-term investments, Lumentum could easily gobble-up nLight (market-cap of $1.4 billion). Not to mention LITE will receive a $217.6 million breakup-fee from Coherent.

Risks

Risks going forward for nLight include possible restrictions of high-power laser sales to China given the current and potential worsening of the US/China trade war.

In addition, nLight has a very generous stock-based compensation program that amounted to $25.5 million in FY2020 as compared to $9.7 million in FY2019. That equates to 11% of the company's total revenue for the full-year and was considerably more than the $20.9 million loss for FY2020. In other words, all else being equal, nLight would have turned a profit of $4.5 million in FY2020 had it not been for the very generous stock-based compensation plan. Shareholders have to be wondering if nLight will more than double its stock-based compensation again in FY21. If so, the stock-based compensation plan would be a big headwind for ordinary shareholders.

Summary & Conclusion

nLight has a fast growing business with a great future and large TAM. The company will likely reach profitability this year, and the balance sheet is solid with no debt and an estimated $180 million in cash (~$4.60/share). LASR participates in a sector that is primed for consolidation. Being one of the smaller players, nLight could easily find itself in the cross-hairs of a much larger company sooner rather than later. That said, I never advise investors to buy stock in a company based solely on the potential of a takeover bid. However, the investment thesis for nLight appears quite good relative to its own momentum, merits, and prospects going forward. Not to mention that the recent sell-off in the technology sector means investors today can buy LASR at $2.50/share cheaper than those that recently bought the $34 stock offering. The bottom-line: I am raising my rating on LASR from NEUTRAL to BUY.

I'll end with a three-year stock price chart of nLight as compared to some of the companies involved in the bidding war discussed earlier. As can be seen, nLight has been the standout laggard (at least so far...):