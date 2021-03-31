ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) has strong growth prospects in EUV technology, where it has a monopoly, and this was recently reinforced by Intel’s announcement of increasing EUV adoption. Current market estimates for EUV revenues are clearly conservative over the medium-term and upwards revisions are expected in the next few months.

Intel Investments

Since my recent article “ASML: A Fantastic Company For Long-Term Investors”, ASML’s stock has performed quite well and is up by about 5.6% in less than 10 days. This is mainly justified by Intel’s (INTC) recent announcement of two new factories in Arizona to be built in the next couple of years, as well the adoption of EUV technology.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Intel raised its capital expenditures (capex) for 2021 to about $19-20 billion, while the market was expecting some $14 billion, with ASML expected to benefit from this. Beyond that, Intel also changed its strategy and is now committed to be a vertically integrated manufacturer instead of outsourcing manufacturing to other companies, such as Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM).

The company is starting the construction of two new factories in Arizona, supported by incentives from the U.S. government and the State of Arizona. These new factories seem to be part of political plans to reduce the U.S. dependence of foreign countries in critical areas, with semiconductor manufacturing nowadays being produced mainly in Asia. Indeed, about 80% of global semiconductor production is currently done in Asia, 15% in the U.S. and 5% in Europe.

Intel’s management also justified these new investments to the current chip shortage and very good long-term growth prospects for the semiconductor industry in the long-term. Beyond the two new fabs in Arizona, Intel may potentially build other factories in Europe if demand continues strong in the next few years.

EUV Technology

Beyond new capacity, Intel is also planning to boost the use Extreme Ultra Violet (EUV) technology compared to previous plans, which is very good for ASML. The Dutch company has a monopoly in this technology and therefore from a capital equipment standpoint this is bullish for ASML’s revenues and earnings in the coming years. Intel seems to be now clearly committed to EUV adoption and has said that it wants the majority of its own chips on its 7-nanometer (nm) process by 2023.

This means that probably Intel has placed orders for EUV systems with ASML, even though this was not disclosed. ASML has delivered 31 EUV systems in 2020 (vs. 26 in 2019) and its annual production capacity is supposedly about 50-55 in 2021. However, ASML has recently gained a significant order for EUV systems from SK Hynix and much likely now Intel. This means that ASML will certainly increase the number of EUV units delivered per year, to a range of 50-60 or higher in coming years.

Before Intel’s announcement, the research firm Cowen recently upgraded ASML based on higher adoption of EUV systems from existing costumers Taiwan Semiconductors, Samsung and SK Hynix. Cowen expects ASML to sell 40 EUV units in 2021, 53 in 2022 and 56 in 2023.

These unit sales are probably conservative following Intel’s announcement of increasing EUV adoption, but using an average unit price of $175 million (according to Bloomberg the EUV unit price is between $150-200 million and in 2020 the average sale price was about $171 million based on 31 units and revenue of €4.5 billion), ASML’s revenues are expected to grow significantly in the next three years.

Using Cowen’s unit sales estimation, I expect ASML to report EUV’s sales of €6 billion in 2021 (+33.3% YoY), close to €8 billion in 2022 (+32.5% YoY) and about €8.5 billion in 2023 (+5.7% YoY). Even though these are very good growth prospects, much certainly are conservative as they don’t incorporate Intel’s potential new orders.

Source: ASML and author’s calculations.

I expect ASML to provide greater insight into EUV orders and revenue potential with its next quarterly earnings, which are expected to be announced next April 21, and more importantly its medium-term targets are expected to be revised upwards in its next investor day, scheduled for next September.

As I’ve said in my previous article, ASML’s revenue target range of €15-24 billion by 2025 seems to be clearly outdated, given that assuming no revenue growth from installed based capacity (25% of ASML’s annual revenue) and no growth from DUV systems, I estimate about €18 billion of revenues by 2023 based only on EUV’s growth. Therefore, €24 billion of annual revenues in 2025 is easily achievable and a more bullish outlook may lead to annual sales of €30 billion or higher by that year.

Current Bloomberg consensus estimates are for €23.8 billion of revenues in 2025, thus there seems to be a lot of upside potential for the street’s expectations in the next few months, which would be a positive tailwind for a higher share price. This means that even though ASML has reached recently a new all-time high of $627 per share, there is significant upside potential as the market doesn’t seem to be appreciating the full EUV growth potential in the next 4-5 years.

Conclusion

ASML has very good growth prospects and this was reinforced recently by Intel’s announcement of increased EUV adoption in the near future. ASML has a monopoly in this technology and revenue growth of these systems will certainly be strong over the coming years and much probably higher than current expectations.

Therefore, even though ASML is trading at high multiples based on 2021 earnings, this is justified by the company’s strong growth prospects and solid financial position, with catalysts for a higher share price the upcoming earnings release for Q1 2021 and its investor day in September.