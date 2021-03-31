Billed As A Year Of Transition, 2021 Has Lived Up To The Hype

In my last article of 2020, I framed 2021 as “a year of distinct transition”. Well, that escalated quickly. The hand-off from the "stay-at-home" names, to those standing to benefit the most from The Great Reopening, has been anything but smooth. The abrupt halt in positive sentiment toward high PE names, that have rocketed portfolios since the lows of last March, returned to earth in Q1 2021, with some burning up in the financial market atmosphere faster than others. So, what happened?

When 2021 began, The Great Reopening was expected to debut in late summer, with analysts' worse case scenarios pushing later into the year (some even into 2022). This consensus largely remained through January as the daily number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the United States, topped 250,000+ on January 8th. Expectations of lift-off for the recovery were delayed by vaccination rollout missteps and fears of additional COVID-19 variants around the globe. In lockstep, the tech-heavy NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) continued to ride the stay-at-home mantra to all-time highs, reaching 14,095 on February 12, 2021.

Since the onset of the pandemic, I have highlighted the positive correlation between bad COVID-19 pandemic news, and the NASDAQ's outperformance versus broad market indices. In practice, during the early months of the pandemic, I leaned heavily on ProShares Short Dow 30 ETF (DOG), as a tool to hedge against negative COVID-19 news. The traditional "cyclical" nature of the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index (DJI) held true (as did the flaws of a price-weighted index), with the index taking the worst of the pandemic's brief bear market.

Newton's Third Law of Motion began to take hold in February. As the rate of daily infections began to improve, so did the relative performance of the DJIA. Coincidentally, the daily rate of confirmed COVID-19 cases, dropped below the 100,000 per day mark on February 12th (what still remains the NASDAQ's current all-time high).

As the tide turned against this winter's COVID-19 surge, positive sentiment towards re-opening names began to build, inducing the year's first significant dislocation between the NASDAQ and the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The chart below illustrates just how quickly the market shifted toward the reopening trade.

Since February 16th, the DJIA has risen 5.2% to an all-time high of its own, while tech stocks have gone in the other direction. During this same period, the Nasdaq has dropped -7.0%, briefly breaching correction territory in early March. The broad Nasdaq selloff has spared few. Seemingly bulletproof tech giants, Apple Inc. (AAPL) and Amazon (AMZN), currently find themselves in the red, down -8.0% and -5.5%, respectively, in 2021. Losses in the mega-cap tech space looked tame, versus the value erosion investors have seen in the pure "stay-at-home" stocks.

As a representative group of the "stay-at-home" stocks, all four of these pandemic darlings are negative on the year. Each of these names is at least 25.0% below recently achieved all-time highs.

Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC): -14.3% YTD and -41.8% from the all-time high of $171.30, reached on February 8th, 2021.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM): -8.6% YTD and -45.7% from the all-time high of $568.34, reached on October 19th, 2020.

(DOCU): -11.2% YTD and -26.5% from the all-time high of $268.80, reached on September 1st, 2020. Peloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON): -30.8% YTD and -37.3% from all-time high of $167.42, reached on January 13th, 2021.

*All closing prices as of 3/29/2021

While we believe each of these companies has a viable long-term business, relative to "re-opening" names, the near-term risk-return trade-off ceased to make sense. Re-calibration of risk within the market was swift. As a result, we parted ways with a majority of our stay-at-home/pro-pandemic names across all of our portfolio offerings. Examples of names during the pandemic that we featured here on Seeking Alpha and parted ways within Q1 2021 include:

Portfolio Holding Symbol Date Sold Exit Price 1Life Healthcare, Inc. ONEM 2/25/2021 $49.55 Teladoc Health, Inc. TDOC 2/25/2021 $228.95 Penn National Gaming, Inc. PENN 3/18/2021 $117.04 American Well Corporation AMWL 3/21/2021 $23.27

While considerable price pressures were endured by the stay-at-home names in 2021, constructive news regarding the recovery has led to an equally painful rise in 10-Year US Treasury yields. In February, just as confidence in the US economic recovery began to show signs of life, the size of the latest round of US stimulus also came into focus. The hefty size of the $1.9 trillion dollar spending bill, coupled with short-term global supply shocks, fueled fears of inflation. The resulting moves in debt markets were massive.

The 10-Year US Treasury, which began the year at a benign 0.91%, has steadily risen 81 basis points, to 1.72%. February was a particularly brutal month, with rates rising 37 basis points to 1.46%, over a 33% monthly change in the overall rate.

February's swift upward move in rates, broadened the "stay-at-home" stock weakness observed in January, fueling a full-blown assault on high PE stocks. The market's natural rotation towards cyclicals was hastened by the selloff in high PE names, making the transition anything but orderly.

Portfolio Holding Symbol Date Sold Exit Price QUALCOMM Incorporated QCOM 2/22/2021 $140.96 CoStar Group, Inc. CSGP 3/3/2021 $778.84 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD 3/4/2021 $77.09 Twilio Inc. TWLO 3/4/2021 $356.19 Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. CMG 3/4/2021 $1,342.34 United Microelectronics Corporation UMC 3/5/2021 $8.18 Digital Turbine, Inc. APPS 3/10/2021 $75.95

As with any selloff, the time comes when you must part ways with company's and stories you may have developed an affinity for, but emotion must be set aside. I equate it to tending to a garden, harvesting the crops as the seasons change. We have replanted our portfolios with the likes of Deere & Company (DE), Dow Inc. (DOW), and KBR, Inc. (KBR), to name a few. Affectionately referred to as the "stinky" and/or "loud" stocks amongst ourselves and clients.

The PE contraction narrative didn't happen in a vacuum. It was concurrently heard and heeded in global markets. The chart above details just how violent the repricing was in the Chinese equity markets, particularly in the EV space. Since February 17th, the iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI) is firmly in correction territory, down -14.7% from an all-time high.

Similar to our domestic game plan, we have repositioned a large portion of our Chinese holdings into cyclical US names and/or cash. The overall investment environment in China seems a bit murky at the moment. I continue to maintain dedicated cash, to serve as dry powder while the region gains directional traction and upward momentum.

Portfolio Holding Symbol Date Sold Exit Price NIO Limited NIO 2/25/2021 $48.07 Li Auto Inc. LI 2/25/2021 $25.75 Daqo New Energy Corp. DQ 3/3/2021 $99.71 BYD Company Limited BYDDF 3/4/2021 $23.89 Dada Nexus Limited DADA 3/4/2021 $32.84 Pinduoduo Inc. PDD 3/5/2021 $150.44 JD.com, Inc. JD 3/5/2021 $87.38

The first quarter of 2021 has reminded us that the age-old adage "valuations matter" still has merit. With the long-awaited and decade(s) late "infrastructure bill" proposal expected to be announced this week, I don't expect the inflation hawks to quiet down anytime soon. This will continue to put upward pressure on rates and inflation expectations, keeping a lid on the high PE names we have grown accustomed to seeing in our portfolios. A new industrial age is now upon us, and "value" has become fashionable again...for now.