Protective Life Corporation (PL) CEO Rich Bielen on 2021 Company Update (Transcript)

Protective Life Corporation (NYSE:PL-OLD) 2021 Company Update Conference Call March 31, 2021 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Lance Black - Senior Vice President and Treasurer

Rich Bielen - President and Chief Executive Officer

Mike Temple - Vice Chairman and Chief Operating Officer

Steve Walker - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Phil Passafiume - Senior Vice President and Chief Investment Officer

Lance Black

Thank you, Sarah. Good morning, and welcome to Protective Life Corporations 2021 Company Update Live Audio Webcast. As Sarah said, I'm Lance Black and serve as Protective Senior Vice President of Treasurer and will be facilitate today's call. While we get settled, I would like to introduce some members of our leadership team that are with us today. First, Rich Bielen, our President and Chief Executive Officer; Mike Temple, Vice Chairman and Chief Operating Officer; Steve Walker, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and Phil Passafiume, Senior Vice President and Chief Investment Officer. This morning, we have an informative agenda for you, beginning with our President and Chief Executive Officer, Rich Bielen's opening session providing your company overview. After Rich, our CFO, Steve Walker, will cover our 2020 financial results and 2021 financial outlook. Mike Temple will then provide an update on our retail business and finally, Phil Passafiume will close by covering Protective's investment portfolio. We will take questions at the end of our prepared remarks today with all presenters available to answer your question. To submit a question to us, please email me at lance.black@protective.com. Again, to submit a question, please email me at lance.black@protective.com.

I'd like to point out there is a presentation available to accompany today's remarks to help you follow our discussion. The presentation is currently being webcast from a link available on our Web site at investors.protective.com. As I learned when testing this, no www is required just investor.protective.com in your browser. Once there you also find a PDF file of this presentation available for download toward the bottom of that page. Finally, today's presentation includes forward looking statements which express expectations of future events and/or results. Actual events and results may differ materially from these expectations. For more information about the risks, uncertainties and other factors that could affect our future results please refer to the risk factors section of our most recently filed annual report for the company's primary operating subsidiary, Protective Life Insurance Company. Those reports to be are available on our Web site. Our discussion also includes non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to '22 in our consolidated financial statements included in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K. For a complete discussion regarding the use of forward-looking statements in this presentation, please refer to Page 43 of the presentation materials. Again, as a reminder, please submit any questions throughout the presentation to me by emailing me at lance.protective.com.

With that, I will turn the meeting over to Rich Bielen Protective's President and CEO.

With that, I will turn the meeting over to Rich Bielen Protective's President and CEO.

Rich Bielen

Thanks, Lance and good morning, everyone. First, before we start, I just want to say thank you to everyone. As many of you know, there were a number of recent storms that have come through the southeast, tornadoes in the Birmingham area, some flooding and rains up in the Nashville area where we have employees and I appreciate everybody reaching out and checking on us. Good news is all our employees are safe and there were no injuries. We did have a couple of family members who were had minor injuries as a result of the storms. There was some property damage but I just appreciate everybody reaching out, but everyone is fine in the Protective family. And so I really like to kick this off. All of us know that COVID, the crisis began about a year ago. And so I want to start and really talking about where we are today. And it goes without saying that 2020 was a year like no other. All of us on this call encountered challenges whether personal or business that we could have never expected. And one thing this is now my 30th year with the company, one of the things that we've always focused on is making sure we were prepared for the unexpected. The ability to deal with some unexpected events out there and be able to absorb it and move forward. And I think that philosophy of risk management has put us in a very strong position to keep moving forward on our journey to become America's most protective insurance company.

When the pandemic hit as many of you, we move 95% of our employees to working from home in a matter of days. And I think that really came about because of a culture of ingenuity and getting it done. That strong culture really allowed us to absorb the uncertainty very quickly. We immediately -- one of the things I thought was most important was to ramp up our communication and stay connected with all of our employees. And so early on, we really challenged our teams to remain focused on three things. The first was managing the crisis and that was in that period of March to June. But once it became apparent the COVID wasn't going to pass quickly, I think that was everyone's initial hope, we really moved to building for our future. And ultimately, what you'll hear from us today is imagining what's possible for the organization. This focus in the end, and I wouldn't have said this last June, enabled us to have a pretty strong year, even in light of the low rate environment and the COVID claims that we had to absorb. And I'm proud of the resilience, the ingenuity, flexibility and frankly, the leadership shown by our teams.

In the midst of so much uncertainty, we were able to continue to delivering on our promises to customers, serving the communities that were here by donating to local food banks and doing a lot of community efforts, and really supporting our team so that we could move forward. Today, we're making plans to begin a phase return to our core offices in the summer. And I'm optimistic and I know there's still a lot of uncertainty. We're going to have the bulk of our employees back to our core sites by early fall. As we look to the future, we continue to focus on growth and scale. And that's a big thing for us, I think it's very important that we're very efficient and we focus on the scale of the organization to bring those efficiencies to bear, so that we can price our products competitively. I also think growth is very important for both the organization and the employees in it that we continue to move forward on our growth. And so with that, I am very optimistic about our possibilities as we move forward.

2020 as a year in your review I'm just going to list the number of the accomplishments. It's clear that that focus really paid off. When looking at the numbers, we're also reminded that the work we do has unique purpose. We talk about our mission as a company, and that's protecting people. And in the face of the pandemic, our business was more important than ever to a number of people in this country. While on our mission to protect more people at year end we had over $991 billion of insurance in force. I've challenged our organization and we came in a little bit shy a few years ago that I'd like to see us at a trillion dollars of life insurance in force. It's one of those things where I think it shows the significance that we have in the industry. Across our life insurance annuity asset protection divisions, we're helping protect more than 11.7 million people. And when you add the customers recently acquired through the Revolos transaction that number now grows to over 12 million customers.

Last year, we paid $5.7 billion in claims to over 276,000 beneficiaries. And I'll remind everybody we make long term promises. Some of those claims I've gotten emails from beneficiaries or policies that may have been purchased 60 years ago, and so we're in a long term business here. Importantly, that number included $350 million in claims paid to over 4,200 customers who were impacted by COVID-19. It shows that our work had a significant impact for people during one of the world's most difficult years. Some may be surprised to learn that we actually hired over 600 positions last year growing our team to over 3,200 employees. This really was a testament and a commitment to building for our future and frankly investing in the talent we need to help us achieve our goals. As always, we're committed to doing the right thing and serving others. Through our foundation, we supported 242 community organizations. These contributions help provide educational experience and to serve youth to offer COVID-19 relief to businesses and frontline workers, advanced social justice causes and much more. And we ran some fundraising campaigns matching employees’ contributions, and I thought that was just a testament. We raised $100,000 to give to community food banks in our areas.

Importantly, our shareholders equity grew to $7.8 billion by the end of the year, and assets now exceed $127 billion. Together, all of these are data points, but what it shows is the opportunities and the mission that we're serving for our customers, our teams and our communities. And when we talk about growth and scale, it's really about the opportunity for our business to grow and provide protection for more people. And so in the end, 2020 was really a year that we're proud of as an organization. As we move forward into 2021 and our priorities every year at the beginning of the year, we have a corporate officers meeting where I outline what I believe the priorities are for our organization. And the first of which I focused on is one of our greatest strengths, and that's continuing to invest in the people on the culture. We're 114 year old institution. I'm only the seventh CEO in its history. And there's a lot of legacy here. But we're remaining focused on fostering an inclusive culture with diverse and empowered teams, while upholding the values that we've had for decades now. We're going to continue to focus on integrating and pursuing acquisitions. And I remind everybody and we'll talk a little bit more about this is that it's not just getting the deal, but it's the ability to integrate and serve all those customers and integrate the people and the talent and the distribution channels that move us forward.

We really do believe our acquisitions capability is a competitive advantage and so recent deals have brought us not only earnings growth, but a broader customer base, new distribution channels, new products and talented team members. Another priority is improving long term earnings and profitability. We recognize that we still are dealing with the headwinds from the lower rain environment and COVID but we think our risks, financial and operational expertise will enable us to navigate this current environment. And frankly, in light of all of the changes that are occurring accelerate our position as an industry leader. Enhancing the customer and distributor experience we think is more important than ever, we know when all of us have changed our behaviors over the last year. And so we know employee expectations continue to evolve in addition to the customers. And so we're focusing or finding better ways to quick protection within our customers reach, all while balancing and this is something I think is important, the human touch with this digital enablement. And I really do believe with respect to digital, it starts with the employees, getting our employees to adopt these tools, allows us to then share them with our distributors and our customers as we move forward.

And finally, we're building an organization and organizational digital effectiveness. I would say we have adapted more in the past year and in a faster pace than we have in a decade. We saw last March through June, we saw the adoption from our customers and our employees for these digital tools, things we’d already had in place but the adoption as well and we hope to continue momentum, continue to work smarter and just show how agile and adaptable and frankly, resilient we are to this ever changing environment. But I'm confident that focusing on these priorities will allow us to achieve our goals and protect more people. One thing that we've seen and many of you who are familiar with us know that we believe we have something of a unique balanced business model. Our virtuous cycle remains at the core of our long term strategy. Our retail lines and the in force business provide a relatively stable earnings stream, while our acquisitions periodically enhance the earnings growth help create scale, and as we've seen in some of these recent deals provide us organic retail growth opportunities. Mike Temple is going to provide a more detailed update on our retail businesses later in the presentation.

So I'm going to focus on the acquisitions expertise. Acquisitions are fundamental to our DNA and critical to our future. It's no secret that we're in a consolidating industry and our acquisitions expertise has enabled us to continue to grow and compete and there is a very, very long history here. Over the course of our history, we've invested approximately $6 billion and closed 58 transactions. These deals have created an abundance of opportunity for us. As you can see on the chart, our acquisitions business segment significantly contributes to earnings and has been growing. These deals have allowed us to reach new markets while importantly, bringing us both talent and technology resources to the organization. We do recognize that the environment is highly competitive, but I do believe we're something of a unique long term prior in this business. We pride ourselves on being a good partner and have a long history of successfully integrating the businesses. And so we're going to continue to focus on acquisitions as a growth driver.

Now what I wanted to do is just give you a little bit of an update on the integration. When we look at acquisitions, there's a tremendous amount of work done in locating, doing due diligence, negotiating the deals, but that's a lot of the work upfront. When the deal closes, there is just also a tremendous amount of work on the integration side, bringing those in successfully to an organization. So I want to share a quick update on the status of our most recent acquisitions. And I'll remind everybody that we actually closed in 2018, the Liberty transaction that we did with Liberty Mutual, and so we already integrated that one. But then we came back in a year later in 2019 and closed after doing $1 billion plus transaction with Liberty, doing another $1 billion plus transaction with Great West and close that in 2019. We expect to complete the integration by May 31st of this year. And as we've already seen, we are delivering positive financial results and actually, we've seen great benefit from some new retail distribution opportunities. At the beginning of this year, we closed the Revolos transaction. This deal brings scale, diversification and new business opportunities for our Asset Protection Division, and we're working through those integration activities and expect to be completed within 24 months or so.

The next topic and I know this is very much on many people's minds in the investment community is sustainability. And as a company, we've always been values driven, doing the right thing, serving people is part of who we are. And so this helps guide our sustainability work. On the environment and sustainable investing, we've increased our use of renewable energy in our home office. Our insurance general account includes investments in green bonds. We use the third party peer review investment portfolio to track our portfolio through an ESG lens. And we know this is important to us in the world and will continue to be a focus going forward. Also with the events recently, we've always had a focus and have had committees and work on diversity inclusion. But even prior to the events of last summer or the recent events, we've been had a renewed focus on driving diversity and inclusion within the organization. Many of you may have seen on social media, my comments last summer in light of the crisis, the racial crisis we were seeing, you may have also recently seen my comments regarding the crimes being committed against Asian Americans. And we don't believe in that and we believe in diversity and inclusion in our country.

So recently, we continue to focus and announced the partnership with the University of Alabama to fund Diversity in Business Bridge Program, which helps high school students from underserved communities connect with mentors to help them succeed. I think it's very important to program like that, because in order to bring people into the system, they have to get exposure to what's going on, and we think this program will be a great help. You know all our managers have now completed inclusive leadership training, which we believe is critically important in advancing our [D&I] goals. I think everything starts at the top and I think that focus is very important. We're also focused on increasing diversity through our recruiting and developing diverse talent within the organization. I'm very proud of the work our foundation does. In 2020 over 30% of our funding went to organizations that advance equity for minority populations. We continue to identify ways we can make a difference. And then also know corporate governance and OpEx, our board long ago adopted corporate governance guidelines. We have a number of trainings throughout the year for all of our employees.

We also have a cross functional team that meets regularly to review our ESG strategy, framework, principles, metrics, communications and the roadmap as we go forward. We're now 114 years old, we've been around for a long time and we're very committed to being around for many decades to come. And I think our focus on sustainability is going to help us do that. We're also proud of our many -- important to many of you on the call is our ratings. We're very proud of our financial strength and stability. It's why I opened my remarks with we always try to prepare the organization to deal with an unexpected event, and then come out the other side. And so we're proud of that strength and stability in our financial discipline. We're highly rated by all four agencies, and our outlook is currently stable.

As we look forward, we like what we see ahead. I think that we have a strong record of delivering earnings growth. The pandemic obviously has brought some headwinds and will continue to have headwinds for us in 2021, but we're optimistic about the future. We have a strong balance sheet with a high quality asset portfolio, a low risk product portfolio and very disciplined asset liability management. Our strength is robust and we have a strong supportive parent in Dai-ichi. And overall, we are excited about the future and the growth of the company. And with that, I'm going to turn it over to Steve Walker to share our financial review.

Steve Walker

Thanks, Rich and good morning, everyone. Today, I plan to cover four areas in the financial review, I will talk about Protective’s 2020 financial results. This will include an update on COVID-19 and the expected impact on our mortality results going forward. I plan to provide some metrics that demonstrates Protective’s strong financial position. And finally, I'll give a quick summary of our 2021 financial plan. Going on to our 2020 financial results. After tax adjusted operating income was $411 million, representing $29 million decrease from 2019. 2020 operating income had elevated mortality due to COVID-19 and the pandemic, which impacted the retail life and annuity segments as well as acquisition segments with respect to mortality. In the acquisition segment, including the Great West acquisition for a full year in 2020, along with a favorable one time closing balance sheet settlement, this more than offset the excess mortality, COVID mortality in acquisitions.

Asset protection reported record earnings in 2020 and this was driven by improved loss ratios and lower expenses. Stable value had a strong earnings here at $90 million in 2020 only down slightly from 2019 due to lower participating mortgage loan income negatively impacted by the economic result from the pandemic. Looking at 2020 net income of $362 million, it decreased $101 million versus the prior year due primarily to an increase in the allowance for loan losses on the commercial loan portfolio as a result of implementing the new GAAP accounting standard CECL. The reserve is based on economic projections that were negatively impacted by the pandemic. We do not believe that these reserves will come through the financials at this point. We've had a long history of having low loan loss reserves on this portfolio and very good credit experience on our commercial mortgage portfolio. We also experienced higher credit losses in the fixed income portfolio, primarily from elevated impairments in the energy sector bonds.

Moving on to Slide 17. If you look at Protective’s 2020 after tax adjusted operating income, it was only $20 million and favorable to plan despite the headwinds created by the pandemic. Net income of $362 million was only $3 million unfavorable to plan. The major plan variances impacting pretax operating income are shown on this slide totaling $26 million and favorable. Mortality was unfavorable $128 million, driven by excess claims caused by COVID-19. The variance was largely offset by one time favorable settlements of $109 million on our final balance sheet true up on our Great West and Liberty Mutual reinsurance transactions. The other variances shown here largely offset each other. Now for COVID-19 financial update. This slide shows the primary impact from COVID-19 on Protective’s 2020 financial results. In the Protection Division and acquisition segment, elevated mortality calls overall actually expected to be at about 114% for the full year 2020. Looking at Protective’s COVID claims, the average policy size was about 95,000 with an average age of the insured of 79 years old, and an average policy age of 31 years. This impact to over insured and policies help mitigate the impact to earnings due to higher reserves held over policies.

Beyond 2021, we do expect lower deaths than we would have projected pre pandemic due to an acceleration of deaths that would not have occurred without COVID-19. Looking at retirement division sales, they experienced strong sales in the second half of the year as a result of our distribution partners adapting to remote selling of our products. Asset protection sales follow the overall new car sales industry decline in March and April of 2020, but rebounded nicely ending 2020 103% of our full year plan. Loss ratios were lower due to the positive impact on service contract and GAAP claims, mainly due to reduced driving in 2020 from people staying at home. The pandemic impact on our investments have been well below our model recession scenario. If you look at our 2020 impairments, they were $99 million after tax coming primarily in the energy sector. We did have $2.2 billion of mortgage loan modifications that were granted in 2020 on 305 loans and currently, the unpaid balance on loans under relief are down to $543 million as of March 29, 2021. Year end 2020 RBC at 409% remains well above our target of 400%. And we have increased our available capital despite the pandemic in 2020.

Going to Slide 19, the COVID-19 excess mortality is expected to continue to impact our 2021 earnings was expected to be reduced from the impact in 2020. We did include $62.5 million pretax impact from COVID-19 mortality in our 2021 plan. This impact is based on projected US deaths in 2021 of 281,000 versus 354,000 actual in 2020. Currently, there are three vaccines that are being administered in the US. Two more vaccines are expected to be complete and final phase trials over the next several weeks and apply for emergency use authorization from the FDA. So vaccine update continues to rise as you see in the news. US COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths have come down significantly since our mid-January peak and March daily deaths in the US are below our plan level. We did see just spike in December as well and so fourth quarter was elevated as you see in our financial results in terms of claims coming through from COVID-19. However, we do expect some offset from a moderate flu season as a result of current measures people are taking including wearing mask and social distancing. In addition, this season there's been a favorable flu vaccine uptake. Also there is potential for additional offset for replacement deaths in the next few years as I mentioned earlier. Of course the ultimate outcome is still highly uncertain given vaccine rollout logistics, vaccine uptake and percentage of new virus variants that are present.

Now, I'm going to move to the next slide, this shows the robust growth on a GAAP basis that we've experienced across several measures. Protective has experienced significant growth over the past 10 years and you can see that on this chart. Assets and equity have grown at a 10% compound annual growth rate over this period and revenues have more than double. The growth has been driven by the execution of our unique balanced business model discussed earlier by Rich whereby retail lines provide a relatively stable earnings stream and acquisitions periodically enhance earnings growth, create scale and provide organic retail growth opportunities as we've seen in our Great West and Liberty Mutual transactions recently. This growth has not been at the expense of prudent risk management, and our current financial strength is very robust. If you look at the next chart, this shows our strong financial foundation. Compound annual growth of total adjusted capital is 7% net of investing $4.5 billion in seven acquisitions over this period shown in this chart. Statutory capital growth comes from strong capital generation from our in force despite significant deployment of capital over this period to support retail sales growth and acquisitions.

Looking at the next slide. We do target 400% RBC with a risk limit of 350% and this allows us to absorb stresses to our capital over time. Protective bid in 2020 at 490% RBC and that's up from 479% at year end 2019. We do target a 25% debt to capital ratio with a risk limit of 30%, and we ended 2020 at 24% debt to capital ratio below our 25% target. The next slide shows Protective’s excellent liquidity management. The chart demonstrates that current assets and in force liabilities are very well matched for the next several years. Our [ALM] program is focused on a combination of cash flow and duration matching. The liquid portion of our total liabilities are fully backed by liquid assets and also Protective has a laddered debt portfolio with our next maturity not until 2024. We have diverse sources of liquidity that provide the company a lot of flexibility, operating cash flows coming off the in force are very strong as a result of all of our acquisitions that we've done over the years. We have $1 billion bank line of credit available to us. Protective has access to federal home loan bank borrowings with sufficient collateral to have significant borrowing in the source, and we also have other liquid assets that include cash, US treasuries and short term corporate securities.

Now I'm going to pivot to my final set of slides talking about the 2021 financial plan for Protective. If you go to Slide 25, Protective does have a very robust financial modeling capability and we have developed this and homed in on this over the last several years. When we prepare our plan, the plan is based on third quarter, in this case 2020 in force combined with retail new business plans. The in force projections are primarily sourced from our actuarial projection system using granular policy level records that are summarized in the product level grouping. New business projections are based on plan sales and product level models. We update our projection model each quarter and analyze actual variances from our plan and reforecast going forward. Looking at our reinvestment rate assumptions in our plan, they are shown on this slide, and these are reinvestment rates not treasury rates that we would expect to invest in cash flows coming from new sales and also from reinvestment on the in force. Our methodology is that we start with a current rate and that for this planning period was a six month average ending August 31, 2020. That was when treasury rates were as low as averaging out at 63 basis points. And we keep that level for three years and then we revert to a long term right for year four to 10 in the projection and then continue that out over the remaining projection period over a longer period of time. Long term rates are based on a trailing 10 year average of actual rates. We based our assumptions in the model using the current state in terms of capital rules, accounting and reserve standards.

Now I'm going to move to our assumption for our 2021 sales plan by division, and this chart shows our sales plans for each division. Mike Temple will cover the 2021 sales goals for our retail businesses in more detail later but I'll just hit on some highlights here. In protection, the plan assumes protection sales growth by 5% to $150 million in 2021 and this is driven by continued strong growth in our term sales. 2021 retirement sales, we'll focus on less interest sensitive products with a plan of $2.8 billion of sales for 2021, and we expect $1 billion coming from separate account business, which is less interest sensitive. Asset protection 2021 plan is $581 million of sales, increasing $82 million from 2020. This is really driven by the Revolos acquisition that we closed in the early part of 2021. The stable value 2021 plan is to be a $6 billion account balance, and this will be accomplished by selling $1.9 billion of new contracts in 2021. This is to replace contracts rolling off primarily funding agreement back notes.

Now looking at our 2021 financial plan. The 2021 GAAP after tax operating income plan is $348 million that is down $63 million from our 2020 actual. Just to point out the 2020 did include an $86 million onetime after tax final settlement related to Great West and Liberty Mutual transaction, which would obviously not be present in 2021. We expect our earnings to continue to be affected by the pandemic in 2021 from higher mortality and lower investment income caused by the lower interest rate environment. The reduction in interest rates during 2020 did reduce near term earnings and our expectations in our 2021 plan. We did consolidate some of our captives in 2020 which provide some material benefits from lower funding costs and 2021 plan in future years. This is something that did negatively impact 2020 earnings but it has a positive economic impact going forward. Looking at the Revolos acquisition and asset protection, it does reduced our 2021 plan earnings about $7 million due to some integration costs and transitions but does provide very strong long term earnings growth in future years, going into 2022, 2023 and 2024. We will build meaningful excess capital with a plan of $1.5 billion above our 400% RBC expected at the end of 2021. This will allow us to capitalize on continued growth opportunities for potential acquisitions.

Now I'm going to move to my last slide in this section, this just show you our three year business plan and model. It also includes our 2021 -- our 2020 actual. This chart does show the four year GAAP earnings trend including 2020 actual, 2021 plan and just a model for 2022 and 2023. This projection does not include deploying any excess capital in acquisitions over this period. However, we do model this as part of our quarterly process to look at our forecasting results. And if we were to deploy our available excess capital in our 2021 plan over the next couple of years that would lead to roughly 10% compound annual growth over the three year projection period. With that, I think what I'm going to do now is turn the program over to Mike Temple to provide a retail business overview and we can take more questions at the end.

Mike Temple

Thanks, Steve and good morning, everyone. As Rich mentioned, our overarching operating goal is to create a strong retail business that complements our M&A franchise through a combination of growth and scale. So this morning, I'm going to provide you an update on our retail business line starting with a recap of our progress on our growth and scale results and then I'll shift my focus to outlining our 2021 retail business priorities. So starting with the sales growth and drivers for that. Our 2020 sales plan called for 35% year-over-year growth, driven by the addition of newly acquired distribution channels. As you can see on the chart on the left 2020 actual sales came in 16% above plan and 56% above 2019 levels. This growth occurred despite a challenging year for the industry where industry sales were down anywhere from 3% to 15% across our different market segments.

The primary driver of the strong growth was the addition of five new distribution channels that we've added over the last few years. First, you can see on the right hand side we had a P&C agent channel, as well as a bank transfer a channel, which was where we sell single premium whole life products from our Liberty acquisition. And then we've added three more channels and executive benefits channel, which is where we sell COLI and BOLI, group insurance, large associations primarily. And then last advisory annuity channel which we're really excited about, example of that would be Charles Schwab or TD Ameritrade. So those last three were added by Great West and we're very optimistic, not only do they drive 2020 results but we think they're going to pay benefits to dividends for us going forward. We also opportunistically grew our existing channels and products. There was some we saw in the second quarter of last year in particular some dislocation in the market due to pandemics, in particular face to face sales dropped pretty materially. And so we were able to pick up some in flight sales because of our digital capabilities. We don't expect those to repeat in 2021 but we were happy to take advantage of that agility at the time. And then finally as a former CRO, I feel compelled to mention that this growth was all very high quality. Because of how we grew through distribution channel expansion versus slugging it out for market share, we didn't have to sacrifice any of our pricing discipline. In fact, we ended the year significantly above our new business profit target, so a strong year for sales results.

Moving on to scale. Given the outlook for low for long interest rates and slow industry growth, it's critically important that we continue to actively manage our expenses. For instance, if industry organic growth is at 3% to 4% then it's important that we manage our expenses at below that level to maintain our margins and offer competitive products. You can see in the chart on the left we monitor several expense metrics to track our progress. One of them is this expense ratio measure. This chart shows that over the last three years we've successfully lowered our operating expense ratio about 3 percentage points or approximately 20%. The good news is we expect to continue to make further progress in 2021 and beyond. There are several drivers of those efforts. We listed some of them on the right hand side. I'll mention a few. Starting with as an active consolidators, strong systems conversion capabilities are critical. Transition expenses can be temporarily elevated during an integration as rep you can see the blue and the gray line the difference there. But once transition is completed lower unit costs were achieved. So that's a big driver for us not only in how we compete in the M&A space but how we achieve scale in our business.

Like other US businesses, we're employing automation and digital tools to transform our customer journey. For us this has resulted in lower costs and a better customer experience. One example I would share is last year our claims team utilized AI to manage higher claims volumes that they saw during the pandemic. The outcome was shorter turnaround times for our customers, improved productivity for our employees and 10% improvement in customer service scores. Last in the fourth quarter of last year, we announced plans to expand our virtual workforce. By the end of this year, we will have closed six of our offices while refocusing our office footprint on our three core sites, Birmingham, St. Louis and the Cincinnati area. A lot of that work as Rich mentioned will take place over the course of this summer. But once completed, it will lead to long term savings in our expense footprint.

Shifting to 2021. Slide 32 shows our retail business priorities for 2021. This year presents a set of unique challenges and opportunities. Notably our industry is transforming. For example low for long interest rates and challenging market conditions have led some traditional competitors to restrict sales of certain products, exit some markets or in some cases even divest noncore businesses. At the same time, we've seen a significant influx of new entrants. In particular private equity players interested in the asset management portion of the business. So this has been particularly in our fixed annuity space. These structural changes present us with both new opportunities and threats. So you can see our team is adapting to the environment. So this year we plan to expand our distribution options where competitors have retreated and leverage our new distribution channels including from the Revolos acquisition.

We want to shift our retail sales mix to less interest sensitive higher margin products, as well as manage our growth in areas where we see more competitive conditions and our returns have deteriorated from a new business perspective. We expect to further improve our expense ratio this year by completing the Great West integration as Rich said that's scheduled to be completed in the second quarter of this year. Advancing distributor and customer experience remains a top priority for us. We saw a significant increase in digital adoption last year. We want to build on that versus falling back to pre pandemic practices. And finally, we plan to bring about half of our employees back to the office this summer. So we're going to need to continue to improve our use of technology so that our post COVID workplace is optimal and we can balance that combination of in office and remote workers that will emerge and want to return to the office. In short, we're committed to embedding technology in our customer, distributor and our employee experiences.

In the next three slides, I'm going to briefly summarize each division sales goals and priorities. As Steve mentioned starting with the Protection Division, we're planning for 5% sales growth this year. In comparison LIMRA is forecasting 2021 US life insurance sales to range from a decline of 3% to a plus 1%. So our plans compare favorably to the overall market forecast. Our priorities for this division are on the right hand side. We want to maintain our term leadership. The pandemic has increased awareness and demand for life insurance with some survey reporting over 30% of consumers without protection today saying they've increased their likelihood to buy. We're actually seeing that come through in higher app counts this year, our app counts have been running roughly 20% above our forecasts. Since first time buyers often start with our term product, we want to maintain our top 10 market position in term sales. And as Steve mentioned, they're also less interest sensitive than general account permanent life products typically are.

Second we're targeting growth through both existing and new partners. We're planning a series of product updates for existing distribution partners, as well as expanding our penetration into the P&C channels. We've had great success with our Liberty partnership and we would like to build off of that. And more and more recently, we're seeing P&C carriers want to focus on their core business. This expanded distribution will likely drive our 2021 life sales growth. And last consumers expect to contemporary buying experience. So we'll continue to focus and promote and invest our Velocity platform, which is our digital package of new business capabilities. The Velocity platform includes electronic applications plus accelerated underwriting voice and e-signature in our electronic policy delivery.

Moving on to the next slide. Our retirement division sales goal require little explanation. As previously mentioned, 2020 results include approximately $620 million of sales from a unique opportunity that we took advantage of in the second quarter. In particular, I mentioned in April and May we saw face to face sales largely stopped and in flight sales had to be completed digitally. We were able to accommodate that. So we stepped in and picked up some incremental sales. That was good, however, we are planning for repeat of that. So adjusting for that one time opportunity, we're essentially targeting flat year-over-year sales growth for this division. LIMRA forecast 2021 US and industry annuity sales to range anywhere from a 2% decline to a 6% increase versus 2020 levels. So our adjusted growth plan is consistent with that range. The real story here are the team's efforts to manage our sales mix. With low interest rates and a significant pickup in competition in the fixed annuity space, we believe it’s prudent to shift our sales mix to more fee based and less spread based sales. Accordingly, our growth priorities are threefold. We want to drive a billion dollars of separate account product growth to create more balance between our separate and general accounts as illustrated in the bar chart. We want to preserve and expand relationships that value differentiated customer offerings. We think that there's an opportunity to participate in segments that are more service oriented and less pure commodity plays. And last we want to drive growth in our advisory annuity business. This capability and fee based advisor relationships were acquired from Great West in 2019. While this channel today only represents about 7% of our sales we're excited about the growth opportunity afforded to us, it’s an industry leader in what is a fast growing segment of the market in terms of financial advisors and customers in the RA community.

Finally, we're projecting a 16% increase in asset protection sales this year. US auto sales last year were down 14% to 15% due to the pandemic. Current estimates have it rebounding somewhat with a 7% increase forecasted. So we expect to continue to grow our market share in this segment next year. Asset protection divisions key priorities in 2021 are consistent with their growth playbook over the last couple of years. First, they want to pursue above market organic growth with a focus on fee based business. In the last year over 80% of their sales are now in fee based options. Over the last three years, they've been shifting from insured premium sales to the dealer owned warranty company model, which is a fee based model. While these sales have lower premium levels up front they produce better long term returns for us. The division will also continue to manage our in force book and address any problems to incrementally improve their loss ratio as well as expense ratio.

And last leverage the M&A as a catalyst for their growth this year. You can see the addition of Revolos business to our [APD] operation is creating over $100 million of sales growth. It's also expanding our distribution channel through a network of approximately 600 credit unions across the country. As Rich mentioned it’s bringing us new talent and it'll ultimately be accretive to earnings and scale over the next few years. So successfully integrating this business is a key priority for us and 2021. I want to close by saying that while it's still early in the year, we're off to a very strong start. I'm bullish on our growth prospects for 2020 and beyond. With that, I'll turn it over to Phil Passafiume who is going to walk you through our investment portfolio. Phil?

Phil Passafiume

Sure, great. Thank you, Mike and thank you everybody for your time today. We greatly appreciate it. If you turn your presentation on Page 37, just a general overview and what I want to start out with is that we have a very prudent investment strategy that has been extremely consistent over many market cycles. If you look at the portfolio, we predominantly invest in investment grade corporates, investment grade municipal bonds, AAA agency and nonagency mortgage backs and high quality commercial mortgages. The portfolio has about 4% and below investment grade, now that's up about 2.5% at the end of 2019. So during 2020, we had approximately $1 billion in securities downgraded as a result of the COVID crisis. However, we did have outright purchases during the year based on similar value opportunities that we saw of approximately $400 million, so that has taken our high yield allocations and 2.5% to about 4%.

We have a disciplined approach to ratings and diversification. Our portfolio managers are actively monitor our holdings on a daily basis using our backlog and portfolio management system. Our portfolio management and analysts work very closely with our cash and ALM group. We have weekly meetings to ensure everyone is on the same page regarding our cash positions and yield targets. Our commercial mortgage portfolio continues to perform as expected. One thing I want to point out is we have no material investments in hedge funds or private equities or any other alternative investments. We have no exposure to recent names in the news such as Melvin Capital [Indiscernible] but we will have some exposure to Credit Suisse what was at the senior level and subordinated level. We manage approximately 99% of the general account in-house our only outside manager that we employ is for $550 million CLO mandate. Again, everything else is managed in-house. And I think and I'm very proud of is the total cost. We run our portfolio management business like a business and in the total cost that we estimate to manage those assets is approximately 4 basis points. So if you compare that to that last year's, investment grade ETF, which is approximately 14 basis points and 4 basis points for last year's core US ETF. On the right, the portfolio composition has remained very consistent over the years with 81% of the portfolio in fixed maturities and 11% in commercial mortgages. And one thing I want to stress is always try to stay fully invested to minimize our cash drag. So at year end, we only had 2% of the portfolio invested in cash and short term investments.

Go to Page 38. Going to the portfolio on the left hand side you could see the portfolio composition. Total fair value at the end of the year was approximately $73 billion. As I mentioned earlier investment grade corporates represented by blue in the pie chart continue to be our main asset class representing 74% of the portfolio. That percentage is up about 5% year-over-year due to Protective taking advantage of the record amount of corporate issuance in 2020, as well as taking advantage of the market dislocation we saw in March and April last year. Residential mortgage backed securities represent approximately 9% of the portfolio, which is down approximately 1% year-over-year. And we experienced $3 billion in pre payments during 2020 but we were able to reinvest most of those in new issue RMBS, albeit at a lower yield. Other government related bonds representing agency callables also decreased during the year as they were called away and these proceeds were not reinvested. Other asset categories such as CMBS and other assets backs remained relatively consistent during the year. On the right hand side, you can see a pie chart of the portfolio broken down by credit rating. BBB's increased approximately 4% during the year to 39%. As previously mentioned, we were a big buyer of investment grade corporate bonds last year. High yield increased as I mentioned earlier from 2% to 4% due to downgrades in the portfolio and outright high yield purchases, AAA's declined by 2% to 13% and AA's declined by 1%.

Let’s turn to Page 39. Just looking at the commercial mortgage portfolio. On the left hand side, you could see a table that breaks down the statistics on the overall portfolio on a GAAP basis. The portfolio is currently marked at $10.2 billion. The average loan size is approximately $5.6 million. The average loan to value and debt service coverage ratio remains very strong at 54% and 1.72 times respectively. On the right hand side you could see the portfolio composition by property type. 35% of portfolio is retail and again we primarily focus on grocery stores, drugstores and big box retailers. If you look at our top 10 exposure right now, it basically is comprised of Delhaize, Walmart, Walgreens, CVS, [Halbrooks], Kroger, Lowe's, as well as Best Buy. 16 of the portfolio is senior housing and that continues to increase by a couple percentages every year. 16% of the portfolio is industrial, primarily industrial warehouses. 15% of the portfolio is office, primarily medical office buildings and 13% of the portfolio is multifamily. And one thing I want to stress is that hotels and motels only represent 2% of the portfolio.

And finally, if you go to Page 40, just a high level overview on our COVID modifications that we’ve seen. So during 2020, we've modified 315 loans representing $2.2 billion in unpaid principal balance and some of those we had to touch more than once as you can imagine. However, at the end of the year, December 31st, 1.6 billion of these loans have resumed regular principal and other interest payments. And as of March 29, 2021, the unpaid principal balance of loans still under relief modifications is $543 million. So we're going to monitor trading down as expected, no major issues. And ironically, this process gave us the ability to go back and touch and review a lot of these affected mortgages and really strengthen our commitment and relationship with our borrowers during 2020.

So with that, I will hand it over to Lance Black.

Question-and-Answer Session

A - Lance Black

Thanks, Phil. Again, just as a reminder with questions such as any questions you might have, please reach out to me via email at lance.black@protective.com. We have received several questions here and Rich, I'm going to start with you. We've gotten a few questions around our M&A activity and I’ll try to kind of compress them all into one here. Everything from kind of what the pipeline looks like, what we're focused on and competition from private equity that's come into the space?

Rich Bielen

Okay, well, thanks, Lance. I'll kind of give a quick overview. And I've actually been on some industry panels recently also talking about this. So first, I will remind everybody, this is a consolidating industry. If we look back, you know, 20 years is probably half the number of life companies today that there were 20 years ago. I do think when you look one of the things that is really happening and I talk in my comments about growth and scale, but what we're really seeing is a number of people really reengineering their franchises looking at what they're good at, what they're not good at what they have scaling. So you've seen the most recent of which obviously, Allstates selling off their life and annuity business to Blackstone and now more recently a smaller piece to Wilton Re. You saw Assurant sell the Preneed business. Even our own transactions with Great West, that was a focus for them to focus more on retirement and asset management and Liberty Mutual that was a focus more on the P&C business.

So you are seeing a strategic repositioning of companies in the industry really across the board. For us, we probably look a variety of different types of opportunities. I would say we probably look at 15 to 20 a year. They can vary from things in the protection space and retirement space, asset protection. They can also vary with some maybe like bolt-on opportunities for us that may have some unique features. So we're constantly looking in the marketplace. As you've seen, it is extremely active but I also try and remind everybody when they ask about where's Protective? Well, we just closed the Revolos for [APD] but frankly, we just need one a year. So if we look at 15 or 20 opportunities, we just want to find the right one that fits us. More recently if you can see from our transactions, we've not just focused on pure close blocks, we've actually tried to focus on closed blocks where maybe we can pick up some talents and distributions, some product opportunities that we're not currently in to help build the scale of our retail business.

And we seen that in all the last three transactions, whether it's Liberty and accessing P&C agents to distribute our products, whether it's Great West then having some of our executive benefits and distribution that Mike talked about or whether it's Revolos that not only gives us in force business but also gives us some opportunity. Everybody asked me about the competition from private equity and I will say there are more competitors out there today than there were before. But I will also say the introduction of those competitors have also allowed companies to rethink their business model. And frankly, I think it’s also created some supply at the same time. So it's going to continue to be competitive and I'll just remind everybody, we've done this in a programmatic way for a long, long time. And we focus not just on getting the deal but then integrating the deals. We think that's really a key to our long term success.

Lance Black

Steve, you spoke to briefly about the earnings rate assumptions for reinvestment, but also you had a question around our stress testing of interest rates. Can you address kind of what we do there?

Steve Walker

Sure Lance. One thing I want to clarify on the reinvestment rate assumption make clear that we do start with the current rate, as I mentioned. But then we keep it level for three years and we grade to a long term rate from year four to 10 in the projection and then years 10 plus is where we use that long term rate going forward. I just wanted to clarify that. Lance, we do interest rate testing. Annually we're required to do that as part of our asset adequacy testing for each of our statutory entities. And there's nine scenarios that we run through that run from a top up of 300 basis points in rates to a top down of 300 basis points in some other items in between including an inverted yield curve and a forward curve. And in all those scenarios looking at Protective Life Insurance company we have very large cushions in terms of our present value at surpluses, which is the way we measure how the company performs under that. And for each of our statutory entities we did not post any asset adequacy or cash flow testing reserves as of the end of the year 2020.

Other thing I'll mention is part of our annual own risk solvency assessment that we follow with our regulators, we do a number of stresses on our capital. And basically looking at credit crisis severe pandemic catastrophe losses for mortality we also shock interest rates and equity markets and in the interest rate shock what we found is the hedging that we do in our variable annuities. For statutory accounting that's now under [BM21], but that provides -- we do a pop up and that causes some losses in our hedges and the RBC impact is only about 16 RBC points negative impact as a result of the 100 basis point instantaneous rate move up. So that's our worst scenario but we do a number of those stress tests overtime as part of our normal risk management process.

Lance Black

Okay, thanks Steve. Mike, for you we had a question around the long term strategy and our focus for asset protection division.

Mike Temple

Thanks Lance. So let me just start by talking a little bit about the APD business. So first APD as you can tell from Steve's reported as good diversification for Protective, it's about 10% of our earnings. You may not know we're actually a top five player in this market. We estimate we have 12% to 13% market share. We also have some favorable demographics. New auto service contract acceptance has been slowly growing from roughly 40% contracts on vehicles sold today it's approaching 50%. And we expect to continue to see industry consolidation, which plays to our competitive strength. So in short we're excited about the future prospects for this business. We've got a strong seasoned management team in place and we're committed to this business for the foreseeable future.

Lance Black

Okay. Thank you, Mike. And unless something else shows up this might be our last question. So again if you have anything else that we haven't addressed yet feel free to reach out to me lance.black@protective.com. Rich this one for you, we've had a question around our relationship. In general with Dai-ichi but then more specifically any impact to us from their divestiture of their investment and Janus interest?

Rich Bielen

Well, first, it's actually pretty amazing as I think about it. We actually closed with Dai-ichi now six years ago, it’s 2015 that we close the transaction so the relationship with Dai-ichi has gone on now for a long time. I will tell everybody on the call they're a great owners. They are incredibly supportive of us. Adjusting for COVID we probably represent somewhere between 15% to 20% of their global earnings at this point, so we're a significant contributor. My continue -- obviously I'm not traveling to Japan in light of COVID but continue to have many meetings with both their New York office and in with their Tokyo leadership and continuing to move on and their goal for us is to grow. They've been incredibly supportive of us in the past and I think the real proof of that if there's any question is when we did the Great West transaction, they provided us additional capital to support that was to the tune of $1 billion transaction and between forgoing the annual dividend that we typically pay plus $250 million direct contribution, they provided approximately $400 million of capital support for us to affect that. So they continue to be supportive. They continue to want us to grow. The Janus stake, I don't want to speak for them but that was a little different kind of investment for them in the sense that they did have a board seat, but they had a minority position. They own less than 20% of the company. Where in the case of Protective, they have 100% of the company and are really looking for us to be the growth platform for them here in the United States.

Lance Black

And I guess just further on that, there was really no impact to us directly relative to the fact that we did not use them for investment purposes of our own. And then may have been in product offerings store customers, we may not know that, but there's not the -- that would have occurred regardless of that relationship strategy. Well, I don't have any other questions that have come in. We do very much appreciate everyone joining our webcast today. We thank you for your interest in Protective and your participation.