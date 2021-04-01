Photo by da-kuk/E+ via Getty Images

Following its latest investor day event, Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) appears to be progressing positively in its efforts to not only build scale but also transition towards a more margin-accretive software and subscription-based model. Looking through the near-term challenges presented by COVID-19, I see a clear earnings growth story at play. As growth accelerates beyond the current low single-digit % organic growth trajectory, I expect shares to re-rate, especially considering EXTR currently trades at an undemanding c. 12x P/E, which is a significant discount to comparable companies in the space.

The $7 Billion Cloud Opportunity

The key highlight from EXTR's investor day was the significant market opportunity in the Cloud - management projects the Cloud portion of the Enterprise Networking market to reach over $7 billion by 2023 (up from the c. $2.7 billion currently). Leading the growth here is its cloud-based network management system, ExtremeCloud IQ, which improves customers' visibility into their networks via capabilities such as wired and wireless network management, analytics, security, and IoT support. Another key selling point is the fact that the offering reduces complexity by moving the control and management of the distributed network to the Cloud.

Source: Extreme Networks Investor Day Presentation Slides

Notably, less than two years after the Aerohive acquisition, EXTR now manages 1.5 million network devices with ExtremeCloud IQ (considerably up from c. 700k devices on the network when first acquired). The progress has helped drive EXTR's subscription revenue growth thus far - for instance, recurring revenue has increased to 31% of total revenue in fiscal 2020 (up from 22% in fiscal 2018).

There appears to be more room for growth as well, with EXTR targeting a 35+% longer-term top-line contribution. I see room for further upside, however, considering an additional 5 million installed base of devices have yet to be moved onto the platform (which EXTR will then look to convert to ExtremeCloud IQ). As such, I expect continued strong acceptance of the cloud platform in the upcoming quarters, which should in turn drive margins above the c. 60% level.

5G Opportunity Represents Another Key Growth Driver

Encouragingly, the company also appears to be positioned to capitalize on growth opportunities in 5G, which should begin ramping in H2 '21. The key here lies in EXTR's use of 5G to connect to users at the edge of the network (the "Infinite Edge"). Management has set a lofty bar, with c. $20 million in revenue targeted in fiscal 2022 and $50-100 million in incremental longer-term annual revenue.

At present, the company has two major 5G opportunities in the pipeline, one of which is to provide its SLX platform for a packet broker product for service providers. The second opportunity is a partnership for EXTR's SLX 9740 switch to be integrated into a major network equipment manufacturer's product.

Source: Extreme Networks Investor Day Presentation Slides

Transition Toward a Subscription-Based Model is an Incremental Margin Opportunity

EXTR also raised its longer-term margin outlook well above Street expectations, highlighting the underlying business transformation taking place and the subsequent profitability improvements ahead. With the company shifting from a product and services business model to a more subscription-based one, the contribution from subscription revenue is set to increase, with subscription gross margins targeted to rise by c. 5 %pts. There could be additional upside to this target as well, with an additional c. 1 %pt benefit likely to services and subscription gross margins should EXTR deliver on support services volume growth.

The revenue targets seem achievable - EXTR's subscription revenue already contributed c. 5% as of the latest fiscal year, and in the longer-term, EXTR sees this moving even higher to c. 12% of the top-line. In terms of other headline numbers, EXTR is also targeting gross margins of 63-65% and operating margins of 15-18%. As much of the operating margin expansion is expected to come from higher gross margin and a reduction in sales and marketing (longer-term operating expense as a % of revenue is targeted to decline by c. 3.5%pts to the 46-49% range), I see the margin targets as well within reach.

Capital Allocation Focused on Deleveraging

Finally, EXTR also provided a shareholder-friendly capital allocation framework that should please most investors, considering its focus on driving lower net debt levels. At present, the balance sheet holds c. $164 million in net debt, which is concerning. Assuming EXTR delivers on its 11-13% FCF % conversion, with capex intensity in the 1.5% - 2.0% range, the company has plenty of room to deleverage over the upcoming quarters.

The EPS benefits could be significant -net leverage below 3.25x would drive $4-5 million in annual net interest expense savings, with a further decline to below 2.75x equating to an incremental $1-2 million in interest expense savings.

Final Take

Overall, the latest investor day event highlighted an optimistic longer-term path despite the near-term COVID-19-related challenges. With the company positioned to capitalize on growth opportunities in 5G and the Cloud while also transitioning to a margin accretive subscription-based model, I see plenty of upside ahead.

EXTR shares currently trade at c. 12x EPS, which is a significant discount to comparable companies such as Arista (ANET), Cisco (CSCO), F5 (FFIV), Juniper (JNPR), Ubiquiti (UI). The relative P/E multiple discount represents a re-rating opportunity should the company successfully execute on its plans and bolsters investor confidence. As such, I am bullish on EXTR at these levels.