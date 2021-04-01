Photo by FreezeFrames/iStock via Getty Images

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) is an Eagle Ford producer that primarily produces natural gas, with 79% of its expected production in 2021 being natural gas. SilverBow's debt is a bit higher than ideal, but current commodity prices give it a reasonable path to reduce its debt down to the ideal range. SilverBow may be able to generate around $30 million in positive cash flow in 2021 at current strip prices while largely maintaining value-weighted production levels.

Eagle Ford Assets

SilverBow's acreage is primarily (75%) in the gassy part of the Eagle Ford, although it also has 40,000 net acres in liquids-rich areas. It is devoting the majority (close to 70%) of its 2021 D&C capex budget to its Webb County gas acreage, with the remainder going towards its La Salle County condensate acreage.

Source: SilverBow Resources

SilverBow's Eagle Ford production generally realizes close to benchmark prices for both oil and gas. Its guidance for Q1 2021 indicates that it expects to realize approximately 96% of WTI and 101% of Henry Hub for the quarter.

Source: SilverBow Resources

2021 Outlook

SilverBow expects to average approximately 190 MMcfe per day in production in 2021, with approximately 79% of that production being natural gas, 10% oil and 10% NGLs. At current strip prices (roughly $60 WTI oil and $2.90 NYMEX gas), SilverBow would be projected to generate $255 million in revenue before hedges.

SilverBow's 2021 hedges have approximately negative $17 million in value at current strip prices. It mentioned that it has 91% of its expected oil production hedged at $46.91 per barrel and 61% of its expected gas production hedged at $2.90 per Mcf.

Type Units $/Unit $ Million Oil (Barrels) 1,204,500 $57.50 $69 NGLs (Barrels) 1,168,000 $20.00 $23 Natural Gas [MCF] 55,115,000 $2.95 $163 Hedge Value -$17 Total Revenue $238

With $105 million in capital expenditures, SilverBow would be projected to have $208 million in cash expenditures. Thus it may generate $30 million in positive cash flow at current strip prices.

$ Million Lease Operating Expense $25 Transportation & Processing $24 Taxes Other Than Income $13 Cash G&A $16 Cash Interest $25 Capital Expenditures $105 Total Expenses $208

SilverBow's development plan is expected to result in approximately 7% production growth in 2021 compared to its Q4 2020 average production, although its oil production is expected to decline due to its focus on gassier assets in 2021. Thus the $105 million capex budget could be considered a maintenance level (based on value-weighted production levels) budget.

That would make SilverBow's estimated unhedged breakeven point around $48 WTI oil and $2.40 NYMEX natural gas.

Debt And Valuation

SilverBow's $30 million in projected positive cash flow in 2021 would reduce its net debt to approximately $398 million at the end of the year. This would be approximately 2.5x its 2021 EBITDAX, which is still a bit higher than the ideal level of under 2.0x for upstream companies these days.

SilverBow's market capitalization accounts for a relatively small percentage of its overall enterprise value. At $7.77 per share, SilverBow's market cap is around $93 million or around 19% of its total enterprise value using year-end 2021 projected debt levels.

The estimated value of SilverBow's shares is thus quite sensitive to commodity prices. At long-term prices of $55 WTI oil and $2.75 NYMEX gas, SilverBow would be worth approximately $7.12 per share with a 3.0x unhedged EBITDAX multiple. At $60 WTI oil and $3.00 NYMEX gas, SilverBow would be worth around $12.40 per share. At $50 WTI oil and $2.50 NYMEX gas, SilverBow would be worth an estimated $1.84 per share using that same 3.0x unhedged EBITDAX multiple.

Conclusion

SilverBow looks like it could reduce its net debt by approximately $30 million in 2021 at current strip prices, while also increasing total production by around 7% from Q4 2020 levels (although value-weighted production isn't increasing). It still has some work to do in terms of further deleveraging, as its debt is a bit higher than ideal though. A further $40 million to $80 million reduction in net debt could result in its leverage dropping below 2.0x, depending on commodity prices.

SilverBow's leverage makes its stock quite sensitive to commodity prices. At consistent $60 WTI oil and $3.00 NYMEX gas, its stock could be worth around 60% more than current levels. However, at $50 WTI oil and $2.50 NYMEX gas, its stock's value is fairly limited.