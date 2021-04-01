SilverBow Resources: Around $30 Million In Debt Reduction Expected In 2021
Summary
- SilverBow should be able to reduce its net debt by around $30 million at current strip prices in 2021.
- Its leverage still remains a bit higher than ideal, so it has further debt reduction work to do.
- Estimated unhedged breakeven point is roughly $48 WTI oil and $2.40 NYMEX gas.
- Share value is quite sensitive to commodity prices, due to its relatively high leverage.
SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) is an Eagle Ford producer that primarily produces natural gas, with 79% of its expected production in 2021 being natural gas. SilverBow's debt is a bit higher than ideal, but current commodity prices give it a reasonable path to reduce its debt down to the ideal range. SilverBow may be able to generate around $30 million in positive cash flow in 2021 at current strip prices while largely maintaining value-weighted production levels.
Eagle Ford Assets
SilverBow's acreage is primarily (75%) in the gassy part of the Eagle Ford, although it also has 40,000 net acres in liquids-rich areas. It is devoting the majority (close to 70%) of its 2021 D&C capex budget to its Webb County gas acreage, with the remainder going towards its La Salle County condensate acreage.
Source: SilverBow Resources
SilverBow's Eagle Ford production generally realizes close to benchmark prices for both oil and gas. Its guidance for Q1 2021 indicates that it expects to realize approximately 96% of WTI and 101% of Henry Hub for the quarter.
Source: SilverBow Resources
2021 Outlook
SilverBow expects to average approximately 190 MMcfe per day in production in 2021, with approximately 79% of that production being natural gas, 10% oil and 10% NGLs. At current strip prices (roughly $60 WTI oil and $2.90 NYMEX gas), SilverBow would be projected to generate $255 million in revenue before hedges.
SilverBow's 2021 hedges have approximately negative $17 million in value at current strip prices. It mentioned that it has 91% of its expected oil production hedged at $46.91 per barrel and 61% of its expected gas production hedged at $2.90 per Mcf.
|Type
|Units
|$/Unit
|$ Million
|Oil (Barrels)
|1,204,500
|$57.50
|$69
|NGLs (Barrels)
|1,168,000
|$20.00
|$23
|Natural Gas [MCF]
|55,115,000
|$2.95
|$163
|Hedge Value
|-$17
|Total Revenue
|$238
With $105 million in capital expenditures, SilverBow would be projected to have $208 million in cash expenditures. Thus it may generate $30 million in positive cash flow at current strip prices.
|$ Million
|Lease Operating Expense
|$25
|Transportation & Processing
|$24
|Taxes Other Than Income
|$13
|Cash G&A
|$16
|Cash Interest
|$25
|Capital Expenditures
|$105
|Total Expenses
|$208
SilverBow's development plan is expected to result in approximately 7% production growth in 2021 compared to its Q4 2020 average production, although its oil production is expected to decline due to its focus on gassier assets in 2021. Thus the $105 million capex budget could be considered a maintenance level (based on value-weighted production levels) budget.
That would make SilverBow's estimated unhedged breakeven point around $48 WTI oil and $2.40 NYMEX natural gas.
Debt And Valuation
SilverBow's $30 million in projected positive cash flow in 2021 would reduce its net debt to approximately $398 million at the end of the year. This would be approximately 2.5x its 2021 EBITDAX, which is still a bit higher than the ideal level of under 2.0x for upstream companies these days.
SilverBow's market capitalization accounts for a relatively small percentage of its overall enterprise value. At $7.77 per share, SilverBow's market cap is around $93 million or around 19% of its total enterprise value using year-end 2021 projected debt levels.
The estimated value of SilverBow's shares is thus quite sensitive to commodity prices. At long-term prices of $55 WTI oil and $2.75 NYMEX gas, SilverBow would be worth approximately $7.12 per share with a 3.0x unhedged EBITDAX multiple. At $60 WTI oil and $3.00 NYMEX gas, SilverBow would be worth around $12.40 per share. At $50 WTI oil and $2.50 NYMEX gas, SilverBow would be worth an estimated $1.84 per share using that same 3.0x unhedged EBITDAX multiple.
Conclusion
SilverBow looks like it could reduce its net debt by approximately $30 million in 2021 at current strip prices, while also increasing total production by around 7% from Q4 2020 levels (although value-weighted production isn't increasing). It still has some work to do in terms of further deleveraging, as its debt is a bit higher than ideal though. A further $40 million to $80 million reduction in net debt could result in its leverage dropping below 2.0x, depending on commodity prices.
SilverBow's leverage makes its stock quite sensitive to commodity prices. At consistent $60 WTI oil and $3.00 NYMEX gas, its stock could be worth around 60% more than current levels. However, at $50 WTI oil and $2.50 NYMEX gas, its stock's value is fairly limited.
