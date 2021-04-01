Media Narratives, Malls, And Black Swans

At the present moment, my biggest paper loss over the past two years has been from investments in shopping mall REITs. Macerich (MAC) just made it worse by diluting my shares of that REIT.

I decided to think about how that loss happened. My hope is to learn something that might improve my investing performance going forward.

Perhaps my musings will prove useful to you too.

The Opportunities in Media Narratives

Here is what I wrote previously about media narratives:

The media today needs narratives. This may have ever been so. One may nostalgically hope that the past is different, but here is how it works today. The requirements for a media narrative are: It must be negative, as "if it bleeds it leads" has always been true

It must enable compelling headlines, in this age of superficial attention

It must enable ease of writing articles, in this age when substance has minimal value The truth of the narrative is irrelevant. The truth has NOTHING to do with its value. These connections pretty much guarantee that any media narrative will be somewhere between misleadingly superficial and outright false.

Mr. Market tends to believe the media narratives. In response, stocks of firms impacted by them tend to be undervalued.

A significant theme in my own search for investments is to seek to bet against the current media narratives. I still think this is a good way to find value investments.

In that article, I went on to say:

One narrative today is that online commerce is destroying brick-and-mortar retail. This narrative is demonstrably false and I have written about it before.

I still find it amazing how many authors, members, and commenters on SA have proven unable to hear the reasons why that narrative is false. In recent years, that false narrative has made investments in brick-and-mortar retail attractive to deep value investors who were not taken in.

However, such investments were not without risk.

The Perils in Media Narratives

Finding stocks that are hurt by a media narrative is straightforward. You can watch the narrative being used against them. And probably can figure it out even without that.

All such stocks will probably be cheap, in consequence of what Howard Marks would call the "first level thinking" by investors. This is often abetted by some honest panic by Mr. Market.

The problem will be that some of those cheap stocks should be cheap for a reason. Others not.

Even though the narrative is wrong, that does not make any investment in opposition to it a good one.

At some level I was aware of this. I never viewed CBL & Associates as anything but a speculation.

Despite that, I managed to take what remains for the moment a significant paper loss on the CBL-E preferred stock. However, that was never formulated as an investment in a mall REIT, but rather as one of a collection of preferred stocks.

I wrote an article about how I failed to think clearly and sell CBL-E at a certain point. Overall, that experience was yet another of many lessons learned from Michael Boyd about things that go wrong.

The Opportunity in Mall REITs

Mr. Market has disliked mall REITs since midsummer of 2016. Here is the stock price action.

Source: YCharts

From a starting date of August 1, 2016, these stocks declined in price as follows.

REIT Ticker Price Decline to 1/1/20 Price Decline to 3/1/21 Simon Property Group (SPG) 34% 50% Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT) 65% 61% Macerich (MAC) 70% 86% Pennsylvania REIT, or PREIT (PEI) 79% 92% Washington Prime Group (WPG) 72% 95%

Momentum investors would look at these trends and run the other way. Most likely they would be muttering something about falling knives.

A value investor would look at these price trends and ask if they have gone too far. They would wonder how much value the businesses they represent will generate and whether their prices are likely to increase as a result.

Beginning in mid-2016 there has been a wave of retail bankruptcies. This has included the closure of many of the department stores that have been the anchors for these malls.

The anchors don't generate a lot of income. Their role is to generate foot traffic.

Many other retailers went bankrupt or closed as well. The reality is that this was a hangover from the Great Recession.

Debt taken on to survive the Great Recession, often with the involvement of private equity, proved too much of a burden. There is a nice summary of all this here.

Meanwhile, malls had been aggressively diversifying their tenant bases. Their goal, dating back a good bit further than 2016, has been to add "experiential" tenants.

Examples include restaurants, movie theatres, and gaming facilities. The idea was that this would keep attracting foot traffic even as apparel faded.

The Case for Mall REITs

Looking back into 2019, the case for mall REITs had these elements:

The cycle of bankruptcies is debt-driven and will work itself out

After that, financially stronger tenants will flourish

The replacement of department stores by experiential tenants is revitalizing malls

In addition, ecommerce is not a fatal threat, for multiple reasons:

It is omnichannel that is profitable, not pure ecommerce

Malls are good places for omnichannel

Notice that many firms that started as pure ecommerce, such as Untuckit, are opening stores in malls

This did imply that malls faced substantial capital expenditures to replace failed tenants and redevelop outdated department-store spaces. But that was well underway and ultimately temporary.

Meanwhile, one could see in the numbers that malls throw off an enormous amount of cash. They had the means to get this done.

On the whole, the mall REITs had been shedding some properties in recent years. Most of them were focused on retaining and redeveloping their more profitable ones.

How things stood in mid-2019:

Simon was funding their redevelopments entirely from internally generated funds

Tanger by design has small re-tenanting costs but was anticipating significant though temporary lost rent

Macerich was using funds from refinancing mortgages and their credit facilities to speed redevelopment

PREIT was farthest along in redevelopment, essentially done by early 2020. But they had taken their debt to the max to accomplish this.

Washington Prime was the most constrained for redevelopment capital, but was devising ways to move forward anyway.

Here is what was happening to the FFO per share, where FFO is Funds From Operations.

For Simon, FFO/share increased markedly from 2016 to the end of 2019. For Tanger it was roughly flat.

FFO/share decreased over that interval for Macerich, PREIT, and Washington Prime. In each case those REITs sold properties, partially sold them to Joint Ventures, and/or took on interest costs to raise funds for redevelopment.

I spent a lot of time on the financials of these REITs. I published articles on their income and expenses and on their balance sheets, under Jussi Askola's High Yield Landlord imprimatur.

My evaluation at the time was that all of these and also Taubman Centers (TCO) were likely to survive and to flourish as we came out the other side of the wave of retail bankruptcies. My response was to establish a basket of mall REIT stocks, emphasizing balance sheet strength and quality of properties. The expectation was for significant upward repricing on a 5-year timescale.

By early 2020, the basket had

A large position in SPG

Medium positions in MAC, SKT, PEI, and TCO

A small position in WPG

Some long-dated MAC options, or LEAPS, described here.

I sold my TCO when the merger of Taubman into Simon was first announced.

The Pre-Pandemic Bear Case

It is my practice to review every bearish piece I find related to my investments. Despite that, I did not find the complete bear case against malls that applied before the pandemic.

Alternatively, perhaps I did not "hear" it, because of my focus on the media narrative.

Here are other elements of the bear case as it now seems to me:

Mall foot traffic had been declining for many years.

There is a threshold of foot traffic below which a mall will spiral downward as tenant departures feed further tenant departures.

Malls with comparatively small sales/sq. ft., which accordingly have smaller foot traffic, are the ones most at risk.

CBL, WPG, PEI, and MAC had dangerously low liquidity.

It has proven difficult for me to find long-term data on foot traffic, in consistent units. Even so, this plot from the early 2010s makes the point.

Source.

Note that the bear case as just laid out says nothing about sales per square foot. I still consider that a silly metric because profitability and costs vary greatly across the US.

I wrote an article discussing my thinking about that question. Malls in secondary cities with sales as low as $200 per square foot can support the necessary staff and can operate profitably.

The comments to that article were most educational. The issue of foot traffic arose, as did the challenge of inventory turnover.

Low sales per square foot as such are not the issue. It is what comes with them.

I wrote a follow-on article applying these lessons to WPG. Though WPG seemed to be at a great price in September 2020, and despite having a lot of good properties in the portfolio, in the end I convinced myself not to go back in. If I had better understood the bear case in 2019, I likely would not have invested at all.

If I had understood what would come next, I certainly would have stayed out of PEI. Or, if I took the risk of investing, I would have sold at the first hint by them of covenant issues.

The Black Swan Strikes

The pandemic impacted US stocks in March 2020. The mall REITs joined most stocks in plummeting.

Worse, governments mandated that most of their malls close. In some cases, they were forcibly closed for several months.

It was no surprise that many tenants did not pay their contracted rent. But most of them actually did pay.

These developments qualitatively changed the immediate prospects for the mall REITs, in unknown ways. It certainly seemed like those with weaker balance sheets and/or weaker properties might be facing substantial and enduring economic consequences.

The market prices were bifurcated, with SPG and SKT never dropping nearly as much as the other three. You can see this here:

Source: YCharts

As prices jumped around in April and May, I managed to sell both my WPG and my PEI and move the money into MAC. I also sold my SKT and moved that money into SPG. I did this when the curves shown in the plot came close or touched.

It just seems to me that Tanger is facing a very long recovery. At the moment Mr. Market seems to disagree, but that is another story.

The Covenant Traps Close

Looking at the plot of FFO/share above, one can see that Simon, Tanger, and Macerich had significantly positive FFO for 2020 despite the lost rent. Washington Prime was also positive, managing 27% of the 2016 value.

Only PREIT had negative FFO. But it was only very slightly negative, at -1% of the 2016 value.

None of these REITs needed to file for bankruptcy for financial reasons. Yet by the end of 2020 PEI had, as had CBL, and WPG appears headed there at this writing.

MAC might have ended up there too. But in early 2021 MAC substantially diluted its shareholders in order to pay off its unsecured Credit Facility.

The investors I interact with did not expect any of these developments, nor did I. Though Michael Boyd had sounded cautionary notes about the balance sheets.

We figured that the last thing lenders would want would be to own malls. They learned a severe lesson about foreclosing during the Great Recession.

We were right about that, but too superficial. All these REITs have covenants attached to their unsecured debt.

Unfortunately, these covenants typically determine property values based on some kind of EBITDA or Net Operating Income ("NOI"). When the government shuts down your operations for months, this can substantially increase any ratio of debt to "assets," when the value of the assets is inferred from EBITDA or NOI.

This makes it easy to end up violating the covenant. And violating the covenant is defined in the credit agreements as an "Event of Default." As a result, a REIT can end up in default even if it has ample cash flow and no problem making its interest payments.

During the past year, PEI, WPG, CBL, and (by my calculations) MAC have all ended up in default in this way. So then what happens?

Why Only Them?

Any lender would be happy to get higher interest rates and/or to add collateral to a previously unsecured loan. I've been told by people who have worked in the business that this is indeed what generally happens.

We've seen a lot of covenant violations across the REIT space over this past year. In almost all cases the lenders and the REIT have reached an agreement modifying the covenant requirements in some way.

Consider EPR Properties (EPR), which might be the REIT most directly devastated by the government lockdowns. They and their creditors have twice extended their covenants without evident trouble.

But not in the mall REIT space. It appears that the lenders have demanded more from the management of all of these mall REITs than the management was willing to accept.

Washington Prime reported getting some covenant relief in their 2020 10-K filing. But now they too appear headed for a bankruptcy filing.

Actually, PEI had announced that they were headed to a slight covenant violation even without the pandemic. My perspective now is that when you get such an announcement, it is time to sell. If relations with the lenders were smooth, the issue would have been resolved before you heard anything, as happened with EPR.

Perhaps these developments with the mall REITs reflect their inability to find alternative sources of credit. If the lenders thought these REITs could go elsewhere, they probably would have been more cooperative in covenant adjustments.

In contrast to the above cases, SPG and SKT came through 2020 without serious debt-related problems. Fortress balance sheets, and especially levels of liquidity, matter greatly when the fecal matter hits the rotary impeller.

This graphic, from work I did in 2019, illustrates how strong the liquidity positions of SPG, SKT, and TCO were by comparison to the others:

Source

So What Has Happened to My Mall Investments?

By June 2020, I had rolled up my mall REIT basket into only MAC and SPG. The SPG holdings were not and are not of any concern.

Simon is a tremendous company that was not impacted in any fundamental way by the pandemic. That stock price and dividend will both recover and grow going forward.

In contrast, throughout 2020 I became increasingly unhappy with the management of Macerich. I sold shares both to pursue some alternatives and to exploit the Reddit-driven price explosion in January 2021.

About a third of my maximum MAC holdings remain. I have made good money using the funds obtained by selling MAC shares for other investments.

Today my remaining mall REIT shares are worth about 2/3 of my net investment. This is taking no credit for subsequent gains on funds received from sales of MAC.

In addition, my dividends to date from mall REIT investments total about 10% of the net amount invested. So my mall REIT investments are down on paper about 23% on a total return basis.

Since these REITs started at 20% of my portfolio, the decline in value is currently about 5% of the original portfolio value. That is small enough not to cost me any sleep.

The SPG holdings, in my view, will much more than recover that difference within a few years. The MAC holdings are more of a crapshoot. They should be a multibagger, but my confidence in their management is negligible.

Lessons for Me and Perhaps You Too

Here is what I take away from this set of experiences:

A false media narrative does not mean that no other problems exist.

Work even harder on knowing and evaluating the bear cases.

Laddered and well-covered debt is not enough; liquidity is also essential.

Be more wary of covenant traps.

Diversification really does matter.

Look harder for other ways to invest contrary to media narratives.

On this last point, what escaped my attention in 2019 is that shopping-center REITs also had seen their stock prices depressed by the Retail Apocalypse narrative. Several of them had grown FFO after 2016, just as SPG did. It would have been smarter to put funds into them rather than into the weaker mall REITs.