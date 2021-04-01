Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) shares have looked slightly mortal of late, with the shares up another 10% since my last update (and almost flat a week ago) but lagging the SOX by more than 10%. Nothing has really changed with the business, if anything the bullish arguments are a little stronger, but a very high valuation is a threat, particularly if the tech sector swoons again or the semiconductor sector starts to correct on worries of eventual normalization of lead times.

I still love the company and the opportunities here – the company’s dedication to the low-power FPGA space is leading to demonstrably superior products that deliver real value for users, and as edge applications grow, I expect even more share gains to come, as well as more margin leverage. I’d also note a scarcity value premium here. Not only is Lattice the only meaningful public FPGA pure-play left, it’s also a quality growth name in the mid-cap chip space, and after a multiyear wave of M&A, there aren’t so many of those left anymore.

This remains a “love the company, can’t get comfortable with the stock” situation. Valuation already looks unhinged from the fundamentals to me, so I could just as easily argue for a price 20% higher or 20% lower than today’s price.

Edge Opportunities Only Beginning

One of the most attractive opportunities for Lattice in the coming years is in edge applications – putting more compute functions further away from the central server and closer to the user or the source of data (like a security camera).

Offloading functions to the edge can drive a number of benefits, including reduced server workload, reduced power consumption and bandwidth needs, and more responsiveness at the edge. Think about a camera that scans objects going by on a conveyor for quality control or a camera that can track faces – the ability to process that information in real-time and respond accordingly is a critical capability.

Lattice’s newest generation of FPGAs addresses these challenges with significant benefits. The new Nexus (or NX) chips produced on Samsung’s (OTC:SSNLF) 28nm FD-SOI process are up to 75% more power-efficient than competitive offerings and up to twice as fast in terms of processing speed.

Looking at longer-term opportunities and competition, they’re pretty much an ideal solution for edge applications, where MCUs don’t offer enough computing capabilities, but where CPUs or GPUs would not only be overkill from a processing power standpoint, but would also be prohibitively expensive and power-consuming in most applications.

There are numerous use cases for edge computing, including remote monitoring, smart grids, predictive maintenance, patient monitoring, smart city traffic management, and industrial automation, including quality control. As 5G drives more industrial IoT deployment, this should be a major growth opportunity for Lattice, and even more so when factoring in Lattice’s strong supporting software offerings (which make programming the FPGAs more straightforward).

Margin Leverage Is An Important Part Of The Story

As Lattice’s revenue scales up, so should margins. For four years Lattice was generating non-GAAP gross margin in the mid-50%s, but 2021 should see a number around 62%, with 63% or 64% in 2022. In addition to simple scale, it’s worth noting again that the Nexus family offers meaningfully higher gross margins for Lattice, and the commercialization of this is really only just beginning – CrossLink-NX generated its first meaningful commercial revenue in Q4’20 and Certus-NX and Mach-NX should also be ramping from here.

What Lattice does on the operating side will be interesting to see. SG&A spending, adjusted for SBC, has fallen from the low-to-mid-20%s as a percentage of revenue to 16.6% in ’20 and 17.5% in ’21. I do see absolute spending increasing from here, but as a percentage of sales it should continue to decline a bit.

R&D is the bigger unknown. R&D spending has fallen from over $100M to a little under $80M in 2020, but I do expect this to accelerate from here. How much it accelerates will go a long way toward determining if 30%-plus operating margins (again, non-GAAP) are attainable in 2022/2023.

Either way, this company is well on its way to a 65/30 gross/operating margin mix – a combo often lauded by semiconductor analysts and investors.

While not really a margin item, I also want to discuss an item that I believe does reflect well on how management runs this business. While the supply constraints that are hitting the industry are likely to have some impact on Lattice, the company started building inventory in the second quarter of last year and is now sitting in a much better position than many of its competitors. It also helps that more of Lattice’s product is based on older-generation technologies (this isn’t a 5nm/7nm/10nm chip stock).

Scarcity Value

With a multiyear wave of M&A across the chip sector, there aren’t that many great chip growth stories in the small/mid-cap space, and I believe that is playing a role in Lattice’s valuation. Looking at Silicon Labs (SLAB), Power Integrations (POWI), and Lattice, I see relatively similar prospective long-term DCF-based annualized return potential, and I don’t think that’s a coincidence.

These stocks also trade at robust multiples to the average sell-side EPS estimates for ’22, with LSCC at 42x, Monolithic Power (MPWR) at 52x, SLAB at 36x, and POWI at 37x. I’d note that Nvidia (NVDA), which has an addressable market of $100B+ trades at just under 36x as of this writing.

On top of quality growth stock scarcity in the space is Lattice’s market scarcity – it’s the only publicly-traded FPGA company left of any meaningful size.

The Outlook

Given that discussion, talking about the financials feels a little fatuous, but here we go. My 2021 revenue estimate ($454M) is basically in line with the Street and represents more than 11% year-over-year growth, while my ’22 estimate of $545M is about 6% above the sell-side average and about 3% above the highest published estimate. I’m expecting 17% growth over the next five years and 13% growth over the next 10 years, so I don’t think I’m taking an egregiously conservative take on growth potential here.

On margins, I admit a greater likelihood that I’m being too conservative, but a lot depends on how much management opts to reinvest in the business. I definitely see a 30% operating margin in 2022 as a possibility, and I expect meaningful future improvement in margins. While I’m expecting strong annualized growth in adjusted FCF, I’d note that stock option addback is still a significant portion of OCF (more than a quarter of my estimated ’21 OCF).

The Bottom Line

It doesn’t matter what approach I use, Lattice ends up looking expensive. Investors who care about growth above all else may not mind that, and indeed I do see major growth opportunities for Lattice in the years to come (in addition to edge computing, there are nearer-term opportunities in servers, 5G infrastructure, and autos). I can’t get comfortable with today’s premium, but if that’s not an issue for you, there may still be much to consider here.