NEW YORK (March 30) - Those who follow me on Marriott (NASDAQ:MAR) stock know I have been an unabashed fan of the Marriott system, both as a guest (most of my adult life) and since we started coverage of them in February 2016 when the stock was around $66/share. Since then, Marriott has out-performed the S&P 500 by about 18 percentage points, according to SA charts in the rightmost column of the article.

That’s not to say I have not been circumspect about the investment value of MAR stock in those years. More than once in our coverage of the lodging giant, I have stepped back to re-assess Marriott, mostly in light of macroeconomic factors but also at least once because of a fear that the stock price was too high on speculation that was not yet supported by performance or forward earnings.

We also warned about the danger to Marriott of revenue losses in parts of the group and business segments, even in the aftermath of COVID-19, as Zoom (ZM) and other remote meeting software apps became ubiquitous and normalized.

Unfortunately, we again fear that that the stock price is too high now, too, and that market expectations of forward earnings are too optimistic. (Marriott stopped offering forward earnings guidance shortly after the start of the pandemic.) Given the reporting of full year 2020, it’s time to reassess.

RIP Arne Sorenson

Arne Sorenson, the first Marriott CEO who was not a member of the Marriott family, was, perhaps, the best service-business CEO of the last 20 years. Marriott’s CEO for about 13 years, he had previously held, since 1996, various mission-oriented executive positions in the company. Prior to that, he had been outside counsel to the company. He had a masterful command of MAR, as evidenced in his erudite performance in earnings calls and questions. (I saw him address crowds of analysts at Marriott’s annual investor conference, for example, without a podium and with just the notes written on the back of an envelope.)

Sorenson conceived and executed Marriott’s “asset- light” strategy, in which Marriott off-loaded its trophy properties to franchisees and concentrated on building cash flows. He emphasized “the brand, not the bricks” as someone put it. And as an M&A attorney, he took Marriott through the Marriott-Starwood merger. Finally, he was well-liked and well-respected by Marriott executives and its board, as evidenced in the 2020Q4 earnings call. Sorenson’s loss to cancer in February of this year was certainly a blow to the company.

Marriott After Sorenson

But another aspect of Sorenson’s legacy is that he had an eye for executive talent. Mr. Sorenson’s untimely passing necessitated a change in company leadership.

Anthony "Tony" Capuano was named CEO by the board on February 23rd. He had previously been Group President, Global Development, Design and Operations Services.

On the same day, the board named Stephanie Linnartz as President. She had previously been Group President, Consumer Operations, Technology and Emerging Businesses.

She will report to Mr. Capuano and assume his former portfolio of development duties, with Carlton Ervin as Global Development Officer, International, and Noah Silverman as Global Development Officer, U.S. & Canada, reporting up to her. Ms. Linnartz had played a central role in creating the “BonVoy” app, which melded together the loyalty programs of Starwood and Marriott under the new brand, and she will continue to lead technology for the company.

Other direct reports to Mr. Capuano are Craig S. Smith, the head of International and Bongo Liam Brown, head of North America

Finally, on the board, J.W. "Bill" Marriott, Jr., the son of the founder, who is currently serving as Executive Chairman and Chairman of the Board, still plans to transition to the role of Chairman Emeritus in 2022 in a move announced last year. The third generation of the Marriott family, David Marriott, a 22-year veteran of the company, has joined the board along with Horacio Rozanski, President and Chief Executive Officer at Booz Allen Hamilton, Inc. That brings the complement of the board to 13, of whom 9 are outside directors. It is expected David Marriott will become board Chair in 2022, so he is stepping down as President, U.S. Full Service Managed by Marriott, effective at the end of April.

The Road Ahead

Marriott was clearly battered by COVID-19. It was forced to lay-off 673 staffers or 16.8% of its 4,000 member Bethesda, MD, headquarters workforce. In NYC, Marriott laid-off 850 workers from its flagship Marriott-Marquis location in Times Square. Those layoffs were repeated around the country and the globe, although likely to a lesser degree.

Marriott also restructured its debt, principally swapping out commercial paper and soon-to-mature notes for longer-term debt of various maturities. The company also amended its co-brand credit card agreements, for which it received $920 million in cash.

But a miss on ratings agency assumptions.

While Marriott fortified its balance sheet and seems to have enough cash, it seems to have fallen short of credit raters’ expectations.

Fitch, for example, rated Marriott “BBB,” investment grade of moderate risk, in September. But that rating was based on these three key assumptions:

“U.S. RevPAR drops by 57% during 2020, partially rebounds by 70% during 2021 and 20% during 2022 before increasing by 8% during 2023; an assumed U.S. RevPAR decline of 57%.”

But the actual 12-month RevPAR decline for all of North America (US only was not stated), systemwide, was mostly worse than the 57% as follows:

Composite US & Canada Luxury -63.5% Composite US & Canada Premium -67.2% US & Canada Full-Service -66.5% Composite US & Canada Limited-Service -52.1% Full-Service and Composite US & Canada Limited-Service -59.4%

Source: Comparable Systemwide US & Canada Properties RevPAR; twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019; Marriott 2020Q4 Earnings Press Release

2. “EBITDA falls by roughly 70% during 2020.”

It actually fell by just 68%, so Marriott beat expectations, probably on cost-cutting.

3. “Marriott gradually reintroduces a common dividend in 2H20 and share repurchases during 2022 as cash flow recovers and leverage returns to the company's mid-3.0x policy target range.”

But Marriott did not return to pay dividends in the second half of 2020, as Fitch assumed it would.

Speaking of the company’s desire to keep its credit rating “investment grade,” Leeny Oberg, the CFO, told an investor conference earlier this month, “That for us is a leverage ratio kind of in the 3 to 3.5x, and we've got a ways to get back there." (Emphasis is mine.)

Overall, then, Marriott mostly failed to live up to the underlying – and optimistic - assumptions of the September Fitch credit rating. It could, therefore, be subject to another review that might lower the credit rating.

“It's really all about the resilience of demand.”

At the aforementioned investor conference, Ms. Oberg continued to discuss getting to the 3.5% leverage ratio and added,

We'll obviously continue to be super disciplined about investment and our use of cash, and we're tracking it as carefully as you might imagine. But it really -- we're really confident we can get there. It's really all about the resilience of demand.

We fully agree, so let’s look at the “resilience of demand”.

The Marriott Revenue Mix and the "Resilience of Demand"

Marriott’s income comes from fees and royalties it collects from franchisees in its system as well as income from its own Marriott-owned hotels, but mostly the former. Both rely on demand.

As we wrote last July,

Broadly speaking, these fees consist of a base management fee (generally reported to be around 6% of the gross hotel room rentals and 3% of food and beverage costs) and an incentive fee that is some percentage of the gross profits of the hotel. It is called an incentive fee because it incentivizes Marriott, which generally operates its franchised hotels, to contain costs and yield profits.

For 2020, Marriott eked out an incentive management fee from franchisees of $87 million, down sharply from the $637 million in 2019. The base management fee was down more than 60%, to $443 million in 2020 from $1.18 billion in 2019.

Revenue at the property level, system-wide, are roughly 20% group, 50% business transients, and 30% leisure transients.

But Beware The Transformative Effect of COVID-19.

Those property-level revenues seem to assume a “return” to normal. I would caution we are unlikely to see anything like a return to normal; instead, we will operate in a “new normal” that wasn’t even imaginable at this time in 2019.

Analysts of Marriott and the rest of the lodging/hospitality sector, as well as others, need to acknowledge that COVID-19 will have a transformative effect on the US economy. Just as the millions of World War II veterans came home and made changes in everything from calculating (UNIVAC), to home construction and the creation of the suburbs (Levittown), to air transport (jet aircraft), to the manner in which Americans dine out (McDonald’s and other “fast food”), the technologies we came to normalize during COVID-19 will significantly alter the manner in which Americans live and do business. These changes in how business is done and how Americans live will affect Marriott revenues.

Group Revenues

We pointed out previously that group sales for seminars, such as those held for the ABA, the AICPA, the AMA and other professional associations, would likely move to a virtual format. Other groups – service clubs and fraternities, veterans’ associations, state political parties, family gatherings – will likely continue to have “in person” conventions, meetings, and commemorations.

Business Travelers

As with group, absent some need to be “on site” with sample case or a team of experts (consultants, repair people, engineers, etc.), it is hard to imagine a “need” for business travel after Zoom, et. al., has become ubiquitous. Even financial audits, due diligence for M&A deals, and contracts can be accomplished almost entirely via electronic data rooms and document signature software like DocuSign (DOCU). The workarounds that companies have developed and incorporated into their daily activities are unlikely to be abandoned in the “New Normal” of post-COVID-19.

Leisure Travelers

There will certainly be demand for destination locations like Orlando’s theme parks, the Grand Canyon, Hollywood, Niagara Falls, and the like on the other side of COVID-19. Those destinations, plus “drive-to” locations have been the strongest sector, according to comments Ms. Oberg made in the 2020Q4 earnings call.

But Marriott executives have bet heavily on strong performance of “drive-to” locations continuing to drive revenue recovery. That is likely to be the case, even as gasoline prices nationally are approaching $3.00/gallon and will likely be even higher in the Summer. Projecting that into the Summer months when most leisure travel occurs, and gasoline prices spike, that’s an additional 30 to 50 cents a gallon over 2019 levels, or roughly $6 to $10 more, to fill up a 20-gallon tank than in 2019. With average mpg of 24.7 (2018 data), that tank will take you nearly 500 miles. So, drive-to destinations should be OK.

The Post-Pandemic Economy Won't Be So Robust

Of larger concern to us are macroeconomic factors that play counter to the “pent-up demand” narrative that most Marriott and other bulls are relying upon to support their investment thesis. Here are our concerns: 1. RevPAR correlates closely with GDP and, in our view, even more closely with consumer sentiment, as we wrote prior to the pandemic. (“Marriott: Expect More Than Expected In 2020”). But when we wrote that upbeat article, the Michigan Consumer Sentiment was at 99.3 and had been above 90 for all of 2019, save for a miniscule dip in August of 89.8. As of February, the Michigan Consumer Sentiment printed at just 76.8 and has printed at no higher than 81.8 since the pandemic took hold.

On GDP, we anticipate a slowing of the overall economy based on proposed Biden Administration tax increases; a full-stop of the Keystone/XL Pipeline, along with its multiplier effect; and specious promises of new replacement jobs from a “Green New Deal” and infrastructure spending that will take years to roll out. (On these matters, it's best to consider the opposing view to get to the truth, so see this paper from the right-leaning Hoover Institute for other perspectives that may slow the economy.)

2. As we have written throughout the pandemic in our monthly jobs and quarterly GDP reports, we are circumspect that Americans will jump into the post-pandemic economy with pent-up demand. Instead, we think Americans will strengthen their personal balance sheets as a buffer to another recession.

“Stay-cations” and some modest drive-to vacations will be more likely than international travel. Trips to Orlando, et. al., will only come from those who kept their jobs and pay throughout the pandemic and paid their bills as they came due. The slowing economy we predict might also ameliorate American wanderlust. 3. Rising long-term rates also concern us, given Marriott’s leverage. The Fed has been able to keep pace with the trillions of spending that have come about this year and with more to come. But the bond market has shown signs of rebellion over the longer term.

4. The resilience of the COVID-19 vaccine both with respect to a mounting number of variants and the length of its effectiveness have always concerned us since the start of the pandemic. A resurgence of even a weaker variant, even after we have reached herd immunity, would again tend to reduce RevPAR in the industry.

Summary

We continue to believe Marriott is and will remain the industry leader; however, we are deeply circumspect about the recovery of the industry. We see demand shifting lower even after herd immunity is achieved simply because people have adapted to new ways of doing business.

We suggest Marriott take the hard step of a Zero Base Budget analysis at headquarters, owned, and managed properties. For example, it might be better to outsource some of the morning breakfast services to a vendor like Panera Bread or Dunkin’, depending on the level of service. Likewise, maintenance and repair at larger property level venues might be outsourced to local HVAC and plumbing contractors on an “as needed” basis instead of maintaining service providers on payroll. Multi-night guests might be given a discount or earn additional Bon Voy points for taking a pass on daily maid service so that those staff could be reduced.

We would also suggest off-loading most or all of the Marriott-owned properties, to reduce leverage, perhaps to a Marriott-centered REIT, while maintaining the management contracts. This would allow investors to have exposure to Marriott outside the corporate entity.

Bottom line: We see lower overall revenues and continuing challenges for Marriott for some years and, for that reason, we think the stock is currently overvalued by about $30-40 per share. Lower basis shareholders (under $100) should probably hold, but those who bought in at the $110 or $120 or higher level would be wise to take profits. The growth to value proposition has evaporated because of transformations in the way of doing business and consumer confidence brought about by COVID-19.

NOTE: Our commentaries most often tend to be event-driven. They are mostly written from a public policy, economic, or political/geopolitical perspective. Some are written from a management consulting perspective for companies that we believe to be under-performing and include strategies that we would recommend were the companies our clients. Others discuss new management strategies we believe will fail. This approach lends special value to contrarian investors to uncover potential opportunities in companies that are otherwise in a downturn. (Opinions here with respect to whether to buy, sell, or hold such companies, however, assume the company will not change its current practices). If you find our opinions helpful, click on the "Like this article" (the Thumb up) at the bottom left of this article and its various caveats. Better yet, hit "like" and then hit the "Follow" button to the right of my photo in the same vicinity.