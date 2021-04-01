Photo by andresr/E+ via Getty Images

“Being greedy when everyone is fearful” was a strategy that paid off handsomely for contrarian-minded investors who stepped into the retail REIT space last year, when many of these names were trading at bargain basement prices. This certainly includes Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX).

Since my last bullish take on it in July of last year, the share price has rallied by an impressive 51%, far surpassing the 26% rise in the S&P 500 (SPY) over the same time frame. I’m glad to have purchased shares last year, and in this article, evaluate what makes BRX a continued buy, so let’s get started.

Why BRX Is A Buy

Brixmor Property Group is a large shopping center REIT in the U.S., with ownership in 393 open-air retail centers comprising 69M square feet in leasable space. Brixmor has a diversified tenant portfolio, with 5,000 national, regional, and local tenants. Plus, 70% of Brixmor’s centers are grocery-anchored, thereby making these centers more “essential” in nature, and more resistant to e-commerce.

As seen below, Brixmor’s top 10 tenants represent 17% of its ABR (annual base rent), and mostly comprise either grocery or leading discount retailers such as TJ Maxx (TJX) and Ross Stores (ROST).

Brixmor has made long strides since the early months of the pandemic, with rent collection improving to 93% during the fourth quarter of 2020, comparing favorably to the 77% collection rate from Q2’20. In addition, 97% of Brixmor’s ABR is now open and operating, and 95% of Brixmor’s base rent for April through December 2020 has now been collected or addressed through a repayment plan.

It’s worth noting, however, that Brixmor is not out of the woods yet, as it still faces some challenges stemming from the pandemic. For one thing, total occupancy has declined by 170 bps, from 92.4% at the end of 2019 (pre-pandemic) to 90.7% at the end of 2020. This was primarily driven by weakness in small shop occupancy, which dropped by 240 bps over this 12-month timeframe, while anchor-occupancy fared better, with just a 140 bps over the same time frame. This was the primary reason for why same property NOI decreased by 6.4% YoY.

Looking forward, I see reasons to be optimistic, as it may just be a matter of time before occupancy returns back to pre-pandemic levels. This is supported by the robust leasing demand that Brixmor saw in the second half of 2020, with 560 new leases executed in Q4’20 alone. In addition, Brixmor continues to see strong leasing spreads of 8.0% on new and renewal leases during the fourth quarter (22% cash spread on new leases alone), and the net effective rent on new leases is now near an all-time high, of $15.23 per square foot.

In addition, people are social beings, and I see potential for robust, pent-up demand to manifest itself as the country emerges from the pandemic this year. Plus, Brixmor could benefit from the migration of traditional mall-tenants, as they migrate to open-air centers, as noted by management during the recent conference call:

Those trends include mall-native tenants such as Bath & Body, Foot Locker, Kay Jewelers, Sleep Number and Visionworks increasingly relocating from malls to our open-air centers, the ever-growing universe of service providers seeking to capitalize on the convenience, flexibility and proximity of our shopping centers to the consumer, the increased tenant demand for buy online, pickup at store, which can be easily accommodated in our format, and the increased appeal to retailers of locations like ours' near single-family rooftops."

Turning to the balance sheet, Brixmor maintains strong liquidity, with $1.6M in cash and availability on its revolving credit line. Plus, Brixmor has no debt maturities this year. Its net debt to EBITDA is somewhat high, at 7.4x. However, this is more due to challenged EBITDA during 2020. If we apply the 2019 EBITDA to this equation, then the ratio comes down to a more reasonable 6.5x. Over time, I would like to see Brixmor’s debt ratio trend closer to the 6.0x level.

Meanwhile, Brixmor’s 4.3% dividend yield is well covered by the fourth quarter FFO, at a 65% payout ratio. I see potential for a dividend bump this year, as Brixmor’s operating metrics continue to improve this year.

Turning to valuation, I continue to see value in Brixmor at the current price of $20.23 with a forward P/FFO of just 12.3. Brixmor’s valuation also compares favorably to that of close peers Kite Realty Group (KRG) and Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI). For this, I do an apples-to-apples EV/EBITDA comparison, since Enterprise Value includes both debt and equity value. As seen below, Brixmor’s EV/EBITDA ratio of 16.7 is far lower than the 20.7 and 23.3 of KRG and WRI, respectively.

Investor Takeaway

Brixmor Property Group has seen a solid rebound in its operating metrics since the early months of the pandemic. While challenges exist, such as the lower occupancy rate and elevated debt ratio, I see potential for these issues to be worked out as the pandemic picture improves this year. In short, I see BRX as being a Buy for the following reasons: