During a year of skyrocketing IPO valuations and unicorn tech companies going public, Vizio (NYSE:VZIO) is a hybrid Value and Growth Stock that should be considered for anyone’s portfolio. Opening lowering than their initial $21-$23 reference price, Vizio is finally a tech stock valued properly, opening at a fair price for long-term investors seeking a safer investment with growth upside.

Founder and current CEO William Wang envisioned making the home everyone’s favorite place, creating his vision of Vizio in 2002 in Orange County, CA. They are at the cutting edge of Smart TVs as one of the most prominent designers and sellers of Smart TVs in the nation. Like Roku (ROKU), Vizio also incorporates a user-friendly Operating platform where consumers can search and watch a wide range of entertainment. Vizio primarily makes money in two ways: 1) Sales of their Smart TVs, soundbars, and 2) Monetization of their digital platform.

Now, even though Vizio is nearly 20 years old in the TV industry, they are a company that has demonstrated an ability to adapt and lean into new technology and emerging trends. From being an earlier pioneer in Smart TVs to being a platform for users to stream their favorite shows, they pivot from a low margin business to a higher margin business. Their leadership’s ability to adapt to their new platform gives investors confidence to execute their new plan.

Staying Power

Even in the rapidly changing TV industry, Vizio has always managed to stay a step ahead. As of 2020, they have sold 82.2 million televisions and 11.8 million soundbars over their lifetime. According to estimates, Vizio is second in TV market share in North America from 2018-2020 and the #1 sound bar brand in America during the same period.

Considering Vizio was founded nearly 20 years ago, that’s a tremendous amount of time to still be on top in an industry that has changed radically in the past two decades. From a time where TVs were giant artifacts with grainy resolution to the razor-thin, 4k High Definition TVs of today. Thus Vizio has shown its resilience and is here to stay, even in a highly competitive market that has seen a significant amount of challengers.

Platform +

Vizio was a beneficiary of the pandemic where the virus forced the world to stay indoors and spend more time in front of a TV. However, what separates Vizio, a company that saw growth accelerate during the pandemic, is having the ability to continue impressive growth for years to come. They will continue to do that due to their Smart TV operating system called Platform+, which comprises SmartCast.

SmartCast was launched in 2018, where users have a variety of entertainment options on an easy-to-use platform. Users can stream their favorite apps like Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Apple +, Hulu, Netflix, YouTube TV, Peacock, and their ad-supported apps. SmartCast also supports Chromecast, Apple Airplay 2, and VIZIO’s Free Channels and third-party voice platforms such as Google Voice Assistant, Amazon Alexa, and Apple HomeKit.

SmartCast is such a gamechanger for Vizio because it will allow them to monetize the platform in many ways now that they could not prior. Before 2018, they were limited to sales of their devices and accessories. On Platform+, advertisers will have access to Ad-supported Video on Demand, Homescreen, and partner marketing. Their Inscape will allow data licensing fees to be collected from ad tech companies, agencies, and networks to enable Dynamic Ad Insertion. They also offer Video on Demand purchases via subscriptions or instant purchasing.

With the options for advertisers on Vizio Platform+ opening up, Vizio will realize much higher profit margins than their business has ever had. Traditionally, Vizio has seen below 10% gross profit margin on their device sales, whereas now with Platform +, their margins are nearly 6x at 60%+ and growing.

At over 60% margin, that will drive Vizio’s overall Gross Margin significantly in the coming years, as older TVs are phased out, and more Smart TVs are purchased. As an investor searching for new stock, I like to see when a company is in the early stages of innovating and has traction, which is precisely where Vizio is. Now it’s just a matter of time as Vizio sells more TVs, their Platform+ will accumulate more users, attracting more advertisers to their platform, further driving profitability.

SmartCast

Even though Vizio’s new platform will drastically improve margins, do consumers like the platform enough to engage consistently? The short answer is yes, which is encouraging considering Platform+ is only three years old and with significant competitors like Roku in the space where consumers can quickly turn.

Impressively, Vizio has proven that users like their Platform+, converting 65% of Smart TVs shipments into SmartCast active accounts. On top of that, total hours spent on SmartCast increased 173% from 2019, representing a 54% increase in SmartCast hours per account.

Trojan Horse

For Vizio, the TV acts as the trojan horse, meaning once a consumer purchases a Vizio Smart TV, they are now in someone’s home for the next 7-8 years, per Best Buy. To believe in Vizio’s upside, you just have to agree that they will continue to sell more Smart TVs, which they have demonstrated a strong track record of.

Vizio sold $1.89 billion worth of TVs and soundbars in 2020, a 6.8% YoY growth rate. Thus, even if Vizio continues at this modest growth rate, a large segment of buyers will be owners of new Vizio Smart TVs and thus introduced to Platform+, which we saw converts users over 60%. And since Vizio has been in business for so long, they have the coveted space with all major retailers, including Amazon, Costco, Sam’s Club, Target, Walmart, and BestBuy, giving confidence they can continue this steady growth rate.

In effect, as long as Vizio continues to sell TVs, this creates their Flywheel effect described below:

Risks

Vizio overall is a low-risk bet, but no investment is risk-free. There are many competitors in the sector with long histories, including Samsung, TCL, LG, taking market share from Vizio in the past three years. In 2020 during a pandemic, at a time when TV sales should have snowballed with everyone at home, Vizio only managed to grow sales by 11%,

Furthermore, their market share had shrunk from 30% in 2017 to 13% in 2020. Vizio’s decline is not a good sign as newer competitors have moved into the sector. Thus Vizio likely won’t have spectacular growth overall (20%+ YOY) due to devices making up over 92% of their overall revenue. Notwithstanding, device sales are not the reason to buy Vizio.

Valuation and Analysis

As I was writing this on March 30th, Vizio stock is currently up over 13% today alone. Vizio is a buy due to their potential growth and business model shift to Platform+, which changes their model from a sub 10% to 60% gross margin piece of their business proliferating. Also, they have solid fundamentals that give limited downside risk.

Vizio has a Market Cap of $4.39 billion with 2020 sales of $2.04 billion, trading at a TTM of 2x P/S Ratio and a P/E Ratio of 40. They have a blended growth rate between Device and Platform+ of 11%, but the growth rate of Platform+ alone is over 132% YoY. Platform+ is in its early stages and only makes up 7% of Vizio’s overall revenue, leaving a massive opportunity if Vizio executes growing Platform+.

That’s why I view Vizio as a solid buy because they have a blend of Value and Growth. They have reasonable multiples and a steady growth rate for a company in business for nearly 20 years on the Value side. For growth, they have tremendous upside with significant innovation in just the last three years. So you get a company at a reasonable price with lower downside risk and higher potential upside.

Thus I’m a buyer and vote Vizio as a buy and hold for the long term.