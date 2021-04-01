Photo by alexsl/iStock via Getty Images

Earnings of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) will likely receive a boost from an increase in the loan portfolio size. Macroeconomic factors and an expansion in the team will likely drive loan growth. Further, the provision expense will likely decline because Northwest Bancshares has a large loan loss reserve. Further, the credit risk is at a manageable level. The upcoming maturity of time deposits will likely further boost the bottom-line growth. Overall, I'm expecting the company to report earnings of $1.01 per share, up 63% year-over-year. The December 2021 target price suggests a decent upside from the current market price. Moreover, the company is currently offering an attractive dividend yield. Therefore, I'm adopting a bullish rating on Northwest Bancshares.

Team Expansion, Economic Recovery to Drive Loan Growth

Vaccine rollout and economic recovery will likely drive loan growth this year. Apart from macroeconomic factors, the management's team-building efforts will likely lead to an increase in the loan portfolio size. As mentioned in the fourth quarter's earnings release, Northwestern Bancshares plans to add a team in a new loan production office in greater Philadelphia.

The company completed branch optimization in December last year, wherein it consolidated 43 offices, as mentioned in the earnings release. I'm not expecting the branch consolidation to hurt future loan growth because of the greater adoption of online banking by customers amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Further, the management plans to launch a digital strategy this year, which will enhance online banking capabilities and streamline account opening processes, as mentioned in the earnings release.

On the other hand, the upcoming forgiveness of Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans will likely constrain loan growth. As mentioned in the 10-K filing for 2020, Northwest Bancshares originated $500 million worth of PPP loans last year, representing 5% of total loans.

Overall, I'm expecting loans to increase by 3% by the end of 2021 from the end of 2020. The average loan balance this year will likely be 7% higher than the average balance for 2020 because of the acquisition of MutualBank in the second quarter of last year. The following table shows my estimates for loans and other balance sheet items.

Deposit Maturities, Steepening Yield Curve will Support the Margin

Due to the government stimulus and limited lending opportunities, Northwest Bancshares built up considerable excess liquidity last year. According to details given in the earnings release, the company had $520.7 million worth of cash equivalents in 2020 earning a rate of only 0.14%. In comparison, the company had only $23.3 million worth of cash equivalents in 2019 earning a rate of 2.54%. I'm expecting the economic recovery to improve lending opportunities this year, which will help improve the asset mix. Even if the company is unable to considerably improve its asset mix, it can still get a better yield on its cash equivalents because the Treasury yield curve has significantly steepened in the last few months. The following chart shows the current yield curve in blue relative to the yield curves at the end of the last two quarters.

Additionally, the upcoming maturities of time deposits will likely decrease the pressure on the net interest margin (“NIM”). According to details given in the 10-K filing, around $990.8 million worth of certificates of deposits (“CD”) will mature in 2021, representing 8.5% of total deposits. These maturing CDs carry a weighted average rate of 0.96%. Assuming the company can replace the maturing CDs with deposits carrying rates of around 50 basis points, the maturities will likely decrease the average deposit costs by around 4 basis points.

On the other hand, the reinvestment of cash flows from maturing loans at lower rates will likely pressurize the NIM. Considering these factors, I'm expecting the margin to decline by a basis point in each quarter of 2021 on a sequential basis. Due to the sharp decline in NIM through 2020, the average margin in 2021 will likely be 16 basis points below the average for 2020.

Provision Expense to Dip Because of High Existing Allowances

The provision expense for loan losses will likely decline this year because of a high level of loan loss reserves as well as a dip in credit risk. The company increased its allowances to 1.28% of total loans by the end of 2020, from 0.66% of total loans at the end of 2019. Further, the credit risk has returned to a manageable level amid a successful vaccine rollout. As mentioned in the fourth quarter’s earnings release, 1.2% of total loans were under payment deferrals at the end of 2020.

Due to these factors, Northwest reversed some of its previous provisionings in the fourth quarter of 2020. I'm expecting the provisioning in 2021 to be largely driven by loan growth. As a result, I'm expecting the provision expense to return to a normal level relative to total loans in 2021. I'm expecting Northwest to report a provision expense that is 26 basis points of total loans in 2021, as compared to 80 basis points of total loans in 2020, and 26 basis points of total loans in 2019.

Non-Interest Expense Growth to Remain Subdued

Occupancy costs will likely remain subdued this year because of the branch consolidation in December last year. As mentioned in the earnings release, Northwest incurred a branch optimization expense of $7.2 million in the fourth quarter. This expense will likely not recur in the future. Further, the branch closures will save occupancy costs.

On the other hand, the management plans to launch a digital strategy this year which will likely boost salary and consultation costs. Further, the management plans to acquire further talent for its loan production office in Philadelphia. Considering these factors, I'm expecting the non-interest expense to increase by only 0.9% year-over-year in 2021.

Expecting Earnings of $1.01 per Share

The anticipated loan growth will likely play a pivotal role in driving earnings this year. Further, the expected dip in provision expense will likely boost the bottom line. Moreover, the upcoming maturity of time deposits will likely drive earnings growth.

On the other hand, I'm expecting the effective tax rate to be higher this year relative to last year because of the federal government's plans to increase the corporate tax rate. According to news reports, the US administration is considering increasing the corporate tax rate to 28% from the current 21% to fund infrastructure spending. As a result, I'm expecting an effective tax rate of 22% for 2021 (half the year with a 28% corporate tax rate), as opposed to 19% for 2020.

Overall, I'm expecting the company to report earnings of $1.01 per share in 2021, up 63% year-over-year. The following table shows my income statement estimates.

Actual earnings may defer materially from estimates because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the new variants. Further, there is uncertainty regarding future tax rates. The following table shows the sensitivity of earnings to different rates of tax.

Attractive Dividend Yield Coupled with a Decent Price Upside

Northwest is offering a dividend yield of 5.3%, assuming the company maintains its quarterly dividend at the current level of $0.19 per share. The earnings and dividend estimates suggest a payout ratio of 75% for 2021. Although the payout ratio is high, I believe the threat of a dividend cut is low because the payout ratio averaged 82.5% from 2015 to 2019.

I’m using the historical price-to-tangible book multiple (“P/TB”) to value Northwest Bancshares. The stock has traded at an average P/TB ratio of 1.66 in the past, as shown below.

Multiplying the average P/TB multiple with the forecast tangible book value per share of $9.7 gives a target price of $16.1 for the end of 2021. This price target implies an 11.2 % upside from the March 31 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/TB ratio.

Combining the potential price upside with the forward dividend yield gives a total expected return of 16.4%. Based on the total expected return, I’m adopting a bullish rating on Northwest Bancshares.

I like the company because its earnings are on an uptrend and it is offering a high dividend yield for a bank holding company. Earnings will likely receive a boost this year from loan growth, a dip in provision expense, and a reduction in deposit costs.