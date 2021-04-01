With a dull name like Acme United Corp. (NYSE:ACU), investors can be forgiven for overlooking the investment appeal of the global supplier of cutting, measuring, first aid, sharpening, and safety products. But it's a mistake to ignore Acme's combination of durable dividend income and capital gain returns.

Legendary investor Peter Lynch famously identified a dull sounding company that does something dull as one of his many favorable criteria for conducting further company research. Acme surely qualifies on that score, and on a total return basis the company has outperformed the S&P 500 over the past 6 month, one year, five year, and 10 year periods.

Operationally, the company has been performing extremely well during the pandemic.

For 2020 the company generated revenue growth of a shade over 15%, and was able to achieve this growth while maintaining gross profit margin that was only 0.2%, or 20 bps, below the prior year level.

Effective cost cutting measures trimmed operating expenses as a % of revenue by 120 bps in 2020 and so operating margin was actually improved for the year to 7.0%, from 5.9% in the prior year, despite the decline in gross margin.

Even more encouraging was the 4th quarter, when revenue increased by 21%, gross margin was 60 bps higher than the prior year quarter, and operating margin was a whopping 300 bps higher than the prior year quarter.

Shares of Acme have risen by more than 70% in the past six months thus may be ready for a pause. However, the company is well positioned to maintain its profitable growth in the coming years with recent and planned capital expansion, strategic inventory buildup, and acquisitions.

At the recent price of $39, shares of Acme are near the upper range of historic multiples of EBITDA which suggests caution in committing fresh money, but current investors in Acme should reasonably expect to enjoy outsized long term returns.

Operational Outlook

On its fourth quarter conference call, Acme's management presented several areas which they believe will drive future growth.

For a number of years Acme has been capacity constrained in its DMT business line which supplies precision sharpening tools and systems as part of Acme's Cutting, Sharpening, and Measuring segment. This has hampered revenue in the segment due to limited production despite better plant utilization. To remedy this, Acme expanded DMT's capacity in September of 2020 and CEO Walter Johnsen stated on the call,

we'd like to be able to increase capacity by about 50%."

The company also plans on 'substantial' expansion in its recently acquired Med-Nap business. Specifically, Acme plans to purchase $2.6M of equipment for the company which generated just $4.8M of revenue in 2020. This amount of Capex equals the total company Capex of $2.6M in 2020, and exceeds the $1.7M expended in 2019.

The conference call was held more than two-thirds through the first quarter of 2021 during which management indicates that Acme continues to gain market share and that it continues to

see strength and earnings growth so far in the first quarter of 2021."

Finally, the company points out that its future results will be aided by the strategic build up of its inventory in response to the Covid-19 pandemic. In anticipation of potential supply chain disruptions, Acme boosted its inventory by $8M beginning in Q220 (ended June) to $44.3M. Subsequently, the inventory level went to $48.4M by the end of Q320 (ended September) and $50.7M by the end of 2020.

This risky cash flow drain during the uncertainty of the early pandemic was well reasoned as management explained,

Our supply chains were damaged with COVID creating shortages of workers at the factories, barriers to movement of goods to the ports, port congestion, container shortages and shipping delays in the US. We closed our warehouses in US factories for deep cleaning multiple times."

Now that the worldwide economy is recovering, Acme expects that either it will need to invest less in inventory than it normally would to support expected revenue growth, or will naturally draw down inventory if revenue growth is flat and replenishment of inventory is unnecessary.

As CEO Johnsen stated in response to a question about Acme's opportunity to reduce the investment in inventory and still meet increased demand from the economic reopening,

I believe there is. In our internal models we're assuming that the inventory holds and hopefully we grow...And we think we're prepared to supply into that growth. If we wind up growing at the pace that I hope we do, then, we'll have less inventory reduction and more that will be into working capital, but if it was just static in revenues, would clearly be driving down the bulk of that $10 million."

Q420 Results

Revenue grew by 20.6% over the prior year quarter, due to a 14% increase in sales in the U.S, a 55% increase in Europe, and a 23% increase in Canada. The Europe and Canada revenue growth is in local currency and the Canada revenue excludes the impact of First Aid Central which Acme acquired in January, 2020.

The U.S. market constitutes almost 90% of revenue, with Europe and Canada contributing about 6% each. The revenue growth in the U.S. was driven primarily by market share gains in Acme's first aid and safety products businesses.

In Europe the outsized revenue increase for the quarter was driven by e-commerce sales of the company's Westcott and Camillus brands in the Cutting product category. Higher sales of the DMT sharpening products in Europe also contributed.

Increased revenue from the sale of Camillus and Cuda products drove the revenue growth in Canada. When including the impact of the First Aid Central acquisition, revenue growth for all of 2020 goes from -3% (+23% in Q4) to 56%.

Gross margin for the total company improved 60 bps year over year to 36.9%. This improvement is a reversal of the declining gross margin in the second and third quarters which saw declines of 20 bps and 80 bps, respectively. For all of 2020 gross margin declined 20 bps due to the increase of expenses related to Covid-19.

Specifically, the company singled out unplanned closures, extra staff and working weekends, and higher shipping and handling costs as the reason for the higher COGS for the year.

Operating expenses, primarily SG&A, also improved as a % of revenue in Q420 to just 29.8% from 32.2% in the prior year quarter. This 232 bps improvement continued the trend of improved year over year operating expense margin which began with a 130 bps improvement in Q119 (ended March) and continued unbroken through Q420.

Finally, the company shored up its financial position by maintaining its debt (net of cash) to EBITDA and to total equity at under 3x and under 0.7x, respectively. Leverage is significantly reduced from 2017 and 2018 when net debt/EBITDA was at 3.6x and 3.7x, respectively, while net debt/total equity was at 0.77x and 0.76, respectively.

Multiples

Acme has performed very well operationally in terms of generating EBITDA, and the share price reflects it. Trailing twelve month EBITDA of $15.2M is at its highest level since 2010. The current price to TTM EBITDA multiple, at about 9.0x, is also at the highest level since 2010.

The multiple of Enterprise Value to TTM EBITDA is also very high relative to historical norms. Specifically, at about 41x, the current EV/EBITDA multiple is second only to 2017 when the company amassed debt for its 2016 and 2017 acquisitions of First Aid Only, Spill Magic, and DMT. Typically, this multiple is between 25x and 35x.

Unfortunately, because EBITDA is at record levels for the past twelve months, the current elevation of these multiples suggests that shares are fully valued and are vulnerable to a pullback if Acme's future quarterly results slip.

The multiple expansion would be less of a concern if the runup in price had been in expectation of improved EBITDA rather than in tandem with the rise in EBITDA that has already occurred.

The Takeaway

Acme has demonstrated a strong ability to generate total return (capital gains and dividends) in excess of the broader markets over the long term. More recently, the company has delivered outstanding capital gains which make the shares less attractive in the short to medium term.

Despite this share performance and accompanying multiple expansion to historically high levels, Acme is well positioned to continue to deliver results to shareholders with a long term perspective.

The company's improved leverage position and plans to expand capacity and resume acquisition driven growth point to future results which will justify the current valuation.

Any pullback in a general market decline is an opportunity to add to current positions or to initiate a new position in the stock.