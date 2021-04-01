Introduction

I am mostly a dividend growth investor, as most of my readers know. However, I do allocate a portion of my capital to growth stocks and mutual funds. Therefore, I analyze stocks, mainly in the technology sector, which offer what I believe a good risk/reward ratio. In the past, I analyzed Square (SQ), Salesforce (CRM), and others.

Another interesting company is Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO). The company had a great 2020 in terms of share appreciation, and while I enjoy their products, I never considered them as an investment. After reading the company's Q1 2021 reports, and watching their analyst day presentation, I decided to share with you my analysis.

When analyzing a growth company that doesn't pay a dividend, I sometimes think of the company in terms of a possible future dividend. However, Sonos is a $4.5 billion company, and it is still at the beginning of its growth. It may pay dividends in the future, but it cannot be taken into account when analyzing it as it is a very far and uncertain scenario. If you invest in Sonos today, you will do it for growth.

According to Seeking Alpha company overview, Sonos designs develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories.

Fundamentals

The company enjoys double-digit top-line growth and forecasts that it will be able to maintain it. The company expects to reach a revenue of $2.25 billion by the end of FY 2024, and it implies a CAGR of 13%. The company sees growth from existing customers adding more devices and reaching more customers both in the U.S. and internationally.

The company has been profitable since 2019 and maintained its profitability in 2020. This by itself is great news as it means that the company can sustain itself and grow without outside capital infusion. Moreover, the company's forecast for 2021, 2022, and 2023 is promising, and investors should expect double-digit growth rate fueled by top-line growth as well as buybacks and margin expansion.

The company's margins have been improving. The company showed that gross margins have been improving, and it forecasts that they will stay this high throughout 2024. Besides, investors also see improvements in free cash flow margin and profit margin. The company is improving at translating every dollar in sales into FCF and EPS, and that is a great sign for a growing company.

The company has a great balance sheet. It has $650 million in net cash and that alone accounts for almost 15% of its market cap, and with no net debt, the company will use its cash to invest in the business, and also to reward shareholders with buybacks even if they are modest at the moment. Sonos seems like a growing company with a conservative balance sheet that is interested in rewarding its shareholders.

Valuation

The company is trading for a forward P/E of 27. In my opinion, this is an attractive valuation for a company that is growing so fast. Top-line growth is expected to be 13%, and with improving margins, investors should expect an even faster EPS growth. Therefore, I do believe that paying 27 times for a company that grows this quickly makes sense.

Another aspect in favor of the company's current valuation is its net cash position which accounts for 15% of its market cap. When we take into account that the company has zero net debt and an already profitable business model, the risks in terms of valuation are mitigated significantly, and therefore, I think the current price is justified.

Sonos offers investors strong fundamentals when it comes to the top line, bottom line, margins, and balance sheet. At every level, the company has been achieving great progress. This progress comes with what I believe to be an attractive valuation for a company with significant growth potential in the short, medium, and long terms.

Opportunities

The total addressable market is growing. The company is growing within the affluent households at the moment, but it also plans to grow within its core markets, and later internationally. While the company is growing its main business, it is also reaching out to expand. The company is cooperating with Audi. This is important news as it opens another major market for Sonos. Also, it allows Sonos to strengthen its brand by cooperating with a high-end carmaker and equip its electric car with its high-end sound system.

Another growth opportunity for Sonos, and mainly for its investors, is the acquisition opportunity. Sonos is a small company that already reached 9% market penetration, and is a well-known brand in its niche. Companies like Apple (AAPL), Alphabet (GOOG)(GOOGL), and Amazon (AMZN) are all leading candidates that can easily afford to acquire Sonos, and also incorporate it with their current ecosystems.

The company is also improving its business model. Its cost of acquisition has been declining steadily. Just as important is the fact that every acquired customer is buying more products, and therefore, the company enjoys a much higher return for a smaller investment. The company believes that it can keep increasing the number of registered products with its offerings, cooperation, and new products.

The company is ambitious enough to share its medium-term financial goals. While they are ambitious so far, the company's management has proved to be capable and executed well. Besides, in my opinion, with the current cash position and the balance sheet in general, there is enough margin of safety for investors in the company.

Risks

Sonos has a high-margin business, and while it has a decent moat with its quality, brand recognition, and ecosystem, it might have to deal with significant competition. The first risk of competition is by giant companies like Amazon, Alphabet, and Apple that design and manufacture smart speakers as well. If any of these three giants decide to focus on their speakers, it might be a challenge for Sonos.

The second risk of competition is by Chinese companies that offer similar products for cheaper prices. Companies like Xiaomi already offer smart speakers and soundbars. While Sonos offers higher sound quality and better compatibility, this competition might make it harder for Sonos to acquire clients who are more price sensitive.

Conclusions

Sonos is a great company. The company has great fundamentals, decent valuation, and plenty of opportunities to grow. It is rather rare to see such a combination of growth, cash generation, and valuation. The company might have to deal with more fierce competition, but it will compete from the best starting position it could hope for.

Therefore, I believe that Sonos is a sound investment. The company is poised to outperform the S&P 500, and it is also a likely acquisition target for the same reasons I mentioned in this article. Apple, for example, paid in the past for Beats when it wanted to improve its earphones business, and I believe that a similar move is possible with Sonos. With or without being an acquisition target, Sonos is a great company and a great investment.