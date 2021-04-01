Rio, Fortescue - Beware The Iron Ore Price

Photo by CUHRIG/E+ via Getty Images

Iron ore miners

As we'd rather expect the profits and thus stock prices of iron ore miners do rather rely upon what the iron ore price is. Production costs are, in the short term at least, rather fixed and so revenues and the bottom line vary directly with the sales price.

As I've pointed out before this has led to a bonanza as the Chinese recovery has boomed. The government there decided that infrastructure stimulus was the way out of any covid related economic downturn. This leads to soaring demand for steel, the country is largely reliant upon imported iron ore to make the steel, we can see where this is going.

It's also true that this past year and more has seen much Brazilian production out of the market as a result of that tailings dam collapse back in 2018. So, with increased demand, a reduction in supply, the price will go up, that's how markets work.

It's the future that matters though

Of course, in any investment sense it is the future that matters to us, not the recent past nor even, really, the present. This means that to evaluate iron ore miners we want to know what the future iron ore price is going to be like. This is a little difficult as we have to make assumptions and predictions - not all of which are always going to be right. We have some aid in this from the Australian Government - they're, given the importance of mineral exports to the national economy quite interested in this as well.

So, their quarterly report tells us that they at least expect the price to fall significantly this year:

The value of Australia’s iron ore exports is expected to reach a new all-time high of $136 billion in 2020–21. Strong demand for iron ore and disrupted supply from Brazil, saw a surge in prices in late 2020, coupled with sustained growth in Australia’s export volumes.

That's the recent past and the present is what is important to us:

The iron ore price surged in December and January, and is now at its highest level since 2011. Prices have been driven by high demand in China and (fears of) disrupted supply in Brazil and elsewhere. The iron ore price is forecast to remain well above US$100 a tonne until late 2021, before easing gradually over subsequent years, ultimately reaching US$72 (in real terms) by the end of 2026.

We must note something important here. The Australian government is using a different price basis. They are measuring FOB Australia while the price chart above is CFA China. That means one is before shipping costs, the other after. A reasonable rule of thumb is about $15 a tonne price difference:

Australia-China (Port Hedland/Dampier-Qingdao) Capesize: $12.50 India-China (Paradip-Vizag-Qingdao) Supramax: $14.25 Brazil-China (Tubarão-Qingdao) Capesize: $29.00

So, the Australian prediction is that iron ore prices will reach - about, you understand - $85 to $87 per tonne by that chart. About half what they are now.

Some part of this comes from the ending of the Chinese stimulatory measures and more of it from the resumption of full production in Brazil. We might think that there might be some offset from the rest of the world getting back up to speed but China is such a huge part of the global iron ore market - and even more of the internationally traded part - that this influence will be rather small.

Those future iron ore prices

We do have to grasp that this is just the one prediction of what is going to happen. It is not the future; it is a maybe this is what the future will hold. So this isn't enough to entirely guide our price predictions.

On the other hand, I see it as a likely path for iron ore prices. That reduction in Chinese stimulus, that opening up again of Brazilian production, yes, this is roughly what I expect will happen even if the precise numbers differ.

Assume that it does work out this way - as a planning exercise if nothing else. Currently, the prices of the miners are high and staying that way. But at some point, prices will feed through. As I've said before, reported profits lag the headline ore prices simply because of the time it takes to get to market:

The results above are for the half year from July onwards. We can see what the average sales price is – that $114 a tonne – and we have to think about this a little. It takes time to ship iron ore to market. But pricing is not necessarily set upon delivery. That will be so for spot transactions but much material moves on slightly different terms. So, there's always a delay between the market price rising and the income to the company rising. Contractual terms, shipping times and so on. Thus, some part of that average realised price reflects pricing from earlier in the year, at lower prices. Near none of that average realised price will reflect the much higher prices near the end of the year. There is always that delay in market price being reflected in actual cash income.

The same will be true when prices decline. The peak profits will come in the reporting period after the price itself starts to fall.

Rio Tinto (RIO), Fortescue (OTCQX:FSUMF), and Labrador (OTCPK:LIFZF) are all companies I have recommended before now on the basis of that high iron ore price. They'll be affected in slightly different ways.

For Rio, there are other mining businesses in there so the effect of iron ore alone is muted. Who knows, they might even get that Mongolian copper mine sorted out and we'll regard iron as being a minor part of the company. Labrador is a pure royalty company, this is true, so we'd expect it to be more highly geared to the plain iron ore price. But it's also true that a substantial part of their production is in pellets for the direct reduction market. This gets sold at the North Atlantic price, something rather detached from the Chinese influence. That is, we'd expect their plain iron ore pricing to fall as above, but there's an excellent chance that their pellet pricing will rise as Europe - a major market - reopens. The effect will be mixed that is.

Fortescue is, to my mind, the most open to these price changes. There are diversification efforts underway but I expect most of them to fail. As I discussed before, I'm not greatly taken with Twiggy Forest's ability to go mining. Even this, Fortescue, was rescued during development by a price boom, without that it would probably have failed.

My view

This is not a prediction that the iron ore price is going to fall to $80 a tonne. Our reference point is, as I've said, just that one Australian government prediction. However, I think that a decline in the iron ore price is baked into the markets starting perhaps late this year. Brazilian production coming back online, a slow down or end to China's stimulus, I think that's pretty obviously going to impact the price.

Given the fixed nature of most of the costs associated this will feed straight through to the bottom line of the iron ore companies. I expect this, for the reasons given above, to impact Fortescue more than the other two.

I also expect declines in stock prices to happen well after the peak in prices. Again, for the reasons given above about timing differences. Profits will only start to fall during the reporting period after prices come off their top.

The investor view

Iron ore miners have been a fine investment this past year. As is so often true they're likely to be a much less good one in some future period. We should keep an eye on the iron ore price itself and a significant fall in it would be a signal to move out of the miners. In perfectly efficient markets the ore and stock prices would move in tandem but they don't. Thus we should well find time to move out of the miners before the reported profits reductions that will drop the stock price.