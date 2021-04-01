7 Upcoming Dividend Increases To Start Q2

Photo by sesame/DigitalVision Vectors via Getty Images

This article series helps to keep investors informed of upcoming dividend increases. Any company can increase its dividend, but these companies have a history of annual increases. For investors, this can be an opportunity to start or add to positions before an increased payout. Dividend increase notifications can be essential for retirees who live on dividend checks. Many companies cut their dividends during the pandemic, so receiving increased income is welcome.

The lists I've compiled provide various stats for the stocks that are increasing their dividends next week.

This list is a trimmed-down version only covering dividend increases.

How It's Assembled

I created the information below by combining the "U.S. Dividend Champions" spreadsheet hosted here with upcoming dividend information from Nasdaq. This meshes metrics about companies with dividend growth history with upcoming dividend payments (and whether those payments are increasing). These companies all have a minimum five-year dividend growth history.

Companies are required to have higher total dividends paid out each year. A company may not raise its dividend in each calendar year, but the total annual dividend can still increase. Here's an example showing increasing total payments each year, but with the same dividend amount over eight consecutive quarters.

What Is The Ex-Dividend Date?

The "ex-dividend" date is the date you are no longer entitled to the dividend or distribution. You need to have made your purchase by the preceding business day. If the date is a Tuesday, you need to have purchased (or already owned) shares by the market close on Monday. Be aware that for any stock going ex-dividend on a Monday (or Tuesday, if Monday is a holiday), you must own it by the prior Friday.

Dividend Streak Categories

Here are the definitions of the streak categories, as I'll be using them throughout the piece.

King: 50+ years

Champion/Aristocrat: 25+ years

Contender: 10-24 years

Challenger: 5+ years

Fun Facts

Category Count King 0 Champion 1 Contender 5 Challenger 1

The Main List

Data has been sorted by the ex-dividend day (ascending) and then by the streak (descending):

Name Ticker Streak Forward Yield Ex-Div Date Increase Percent Streak Category Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) 11 2.79 5-Apr-21 2.78% Contender Dollar General Corporation (DG) 6 0.71 5-Apr-21 16.67% Challenger Comcast Corporation - Class A Common Stock (CMCSA) 14 1.85 6-Apr-21 8.70% Contender Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) 10 1.74 6-Apr-21 10.71% Contender Oracle Corporation (ORCL) 12 1.37 7-Apr-21 33.33% Contender General Dynamics Corporation (GD) 29 2.42 8-Apr-21 8.18% Champion UDR, Inc. (UDR) 10 3.28 8-Apr-21 0.83% Contender

Field Definitions

Streak: This is years of dividend growth history sourced from the U.S. Dividend Champions spreadsheet.

Forward Yield: This is the new payout rate divided by the current share price.

Ex-Dividend Date: This is the date before which you need to own the stock.

Increase Percent: The percent increase.

Streak Category: This is the overall dividend history classification of the company.

Show Me The Money

Here's a table mapping the new rates versus the old rates. It also reiterates the percentage increase. This table is sorted the same way as the first table (ex-dividend day ascending, dividend streak descending).

Ticker Old Rate New Rate Increase Percent CSCO 0.36 0.37 2.78% DG 0.36 0.42 16.67% CMCSA 0.23 0.25 8.70% DGX 0.56 0.62 10.71% ORCL 0.24 0.32 33.33% GD 1.1 1.19 8.18% UDR 0.36 0.363 0.83%

Additional Metrics

Here are some different metrics related to these companies, including yearly pricing action and the P/E ratio. The table is sorted the same way as the table above. A value investor may find stock ideas with those companies near their 52-week lows as they could provide more margin of safety and inflated yield.

Ticker Current Price 52 Week Low 52 Week High PE Ratio % Off Low % Off High CSCO 51.68 35 51.4 18.01 48% Off Low New High DG 202.67 134.5 224.86 21.14 51% Off Low 10% Off High CMCSA 54.11 31.56 58.58 23.25 71% Off Low 8% Off High DGX 128.42 71.76 134.71 15.23 79% Off Low 5% Off High ORCL 70.2 45.27 73.62 18.75 55% Off Low 5% Off High GD 181.55 118.99 180.35 13.88 53% Off Low New High UDR 43.84 29.06 46.03 90.93 51% Off Low 5% Off High

Some investors are more interested in the current yield, so this table is sorted descending by yield. The table also includes some of the historical dividend growth rates as a bonus. Additionally, the "Chowder Rule" has been included, the current yield + five-year dividend growth rate.

Tickers By Yield and Growth Rates

Ticker Yield 1 Yr DG 3 Yr DG 5 Yr DG 10 Yr DG Chowder Rule UDR 3.28 5.4 5.1 5.4 7 8.6 CSCO 2.79 3.6 8.2 11.8 14.6 GD 2.42 8.3 9.6 9.9 10.2 12.3 CMCSA 1.85 9.8 13.8 13 16.8 14.8 DGX 1.74 4.2 7.1 8.5 18.6 10.2 ORCL 1.37 5.5 10.1 11 17 12.4 DG 0.71 12 10.8 16.2 16.9

Comments

Some big names top the list as we begin on the first day of Q2. Cisco, Dollar General, Comcast, and Oracle all announced their yearly increases. Oracle delivered a stunning 33% increase. I entered the companies, along with the S&P, into my stock return calculator to view hypothetical returns going back a decade. I like to see whether dividend growth companies can provide better returns than the market.

Dollar General was the big winner over the past decade with a 588% total (21.3% annual) return. Cisco and Comcast also managed to deliver market-beating total returns with a 303% and 439% total return, respectively. DGX, ORCL, GD, and UDR all trailed the S&P, however.

Cisco was also the top dividend payer over the decade, paying out over $6,300 in dividends in this scenario. UDR and Comcast were in second and third with $5,700 and $5,000 in dividends provided. DG, ORCL, and DGX all provided less income than just holding the S&P. One takeaway is for companies that have a low yield, but grow it quickly, make sure they can also beat the market in returns. Otherwise, you have a laggard on both the return and income front.

Dollar General didn't pull ahead as the winner until late in the cycle in 2019. The leader pack had consisted of them, Cisco and Comcast, for most of the decade. By the time we hit the March 2020 lows, Dollar General was so far ahead and continued to push new highs as part of a broader reopening theme.

Conclusion

As always, do your due diligence on any stock before buying or selling. Happy investing!