Investment Thesis

I believe that ChipMOS (NASDAQ:IMOS), a Taiwanese semiconductor services company, is well positioned to provide increased shareholder value growth when compared to industry ETFs (such as SMH) or other select stocks. This is because the company has started a new phase of 10%+ growth that began before the pandemic even occurred. Even as the global semiconductor market sales have increased worldwide at 7% YoY, many feel that the industry has more room to grow and a new boom is occurring. This is especially true now that major lockdowns and production interruptions have ceased, and demand skyrockets. While manufacturing needs to ramp up production to meet demand, the market is surely ready to experience tremendous growth. Meanwhile, as the large companies like TSMC (TSM) increase manufacturing, a company like IMOS will be necessary to continue providing their testing and assembling services. A risk point to note is the low cash-to-debt ratio over the past five years, yet is balanced by high profitability in 2020. Based on their slightly risky financial position, I believe that IMOS will provide a contrarian and under-followed investment opportunity as positive industry and financial trends continue. Especially, if the company can begin to strengthen their financial position with continued revenue growth and gross margins, significant upside is possible.

Introduction to ChipMOS and Semiconductor Industry Outlook

IMOS is unique in that it is a specialty company that focuses on backend solutions for other semiconductor companies. In particular, IMOS is an outsourcing company that provides semiconductor assembly and testing for final placement in devices by their clients. As such, IMOS' final applications are diverse and no endpoint is a majority. For example, in Q4 of 2020, the smartphone/wearables segment is the largest share with 37%, while TV, computing, auto/industrial, and consumer are 16%, 12%, 12%, and 23% share, respectively. The company maintains a positive outlook for 2021 and will be increasing prices to benefit from the new industry climate. Meanwhile, 2020 saw large increases in their utilization rates, as shown in Image 1 below, and I will continue to look for IMOS to maintain overall utilization of 85% or more. This will allow them to keep their 10%+ revenue growth rate.

I find an important aspect of the company is their diversification of revenue sources. As shown in Image 1, you can see that the company has five product segments across four manufacturing sites. When a company has an expansive range like this, it allows them to benefit from changes occurring elsewhere in the industry by maneuvering their assets and targets. While I am not a specialist in the field and do not know specific outlooks from each product segment, I do notice multiple sources that have a positive overall outlook for the industry. Further, I will focus mostly on the financial side of the company as it is most indicative of success. Since this company has been under-covered the past few years, I hope other contributors can begin to provide their insight as well. Make sure to comment below and help others learn about your view of the company!

Image 1: Source. This image shows the diverse capabilities of IMOS where no single segment is dominant.

2020 Financial Results and Review

While the year was far from normal, IMOS was able to benefit from positive changes to their industry. First, 2020 revenues increased 13.1% with increases being seen before the pandemic even occurred. In the most recent earnings call, management expressed that they expect double-digit growth to continue for the year ahead. Gross margins also increased 2.6% YoY, to 21.9% with increased prices and better manufacturing practices. Net income was $84.2 million USD, and the company was able to pay off $213 million in debt, making total cash and liabilities equal $155.5 million and $506.8 million, respectively. I am confident that the company will be able to address these debt issues and slowly reduce the levels over time. Further, the company is not operating at a loss, and the majority of the debt they carry is long-term debt, allowing for less probability of major consequences from this debt.

I do believe that the dividend should be postponed, but I am sure other contributors can address the dividend issues. I prefer stocks that are able to maintain 10% plus of growth, and I feel that IMOS may be able to maintain this. If the company can maintain 10% over the next 3-5 years, I find that they will end up in a very strong financial position. Eventually, the dividend will become a major factor in an investment thesis but should not be the focus now.

With the current debt issues and under-coverage, it may come as no surprise that the company sees a very low valuation across most indicators. Profitability indicators were impressive over the past quarter and, except for gross profit margins, IMOS averages about 100% higher profitability across other measures. Looking at the numbers, GAAP P/E (TTM) is 13.78, which is quite impressive for this current climate. It's not just P/E, the P/S and P/B ratios are 1.4 and 1.54, respectively. This is even with the nearly 100% share price growth over the past 2 years, with 60% of that over the last 6 months.

Low value has been created by two factors, one positive and one negative. Positively, strong 25% EBITDA growth YoY, 5.6% over five years, allows for an ultra-low P/E ratio. The growth is bolstered by a 33% EBITDA margin which is 140% higher than the sector average. For the negative, a merger with its Bermuda-based management company in 2016 led to many investors fleeing the company as the negative financial status seen today formed. Most believe the merger was undervalued and unfavorable, and this was another reason investors left the business. This can be seen with the lack of articles on SA for nearly five years. However, I believe that currently the company is showing improvements and is worthy of analysis again. This is true for the testing and assembly industry as a whole, as will be discussed next.

Image 2: Source. The revenues and gross margin levels of IMOS over the past 2 years. Revenue is in Taiwanese currency.

What Competition Exists?

The Taiwanese outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) market is a field of with four major companies: ChipMOS, ASE Technology Holding (ASX), Amkor Technology (AMKR), and Chipbond, the last of which only trades on the Taiwanese stock exchange. When compared to IMOS, ASX and AMKR provide slightly different outlooks. Recently, ASX has seen high growth because of their merger with the former largest competitor, Siliconware Precision Industries. However, this is likely a short-term boon, and the company will see slower growth long-term when compared to IMOS. This is because ASX is about 16x larger and will see difficulties in organic growth from this. Perhaps, IMOS will see a boost in revenues as the ASX merger leads to price increase or reduced effectiveness.

AMKR is quite similar to IMOS, yet their recent rise in revenues seems to be fading away faster than IMOS due to a quick boom, and would not provide further benefit over the next few years. It is interesting to compare these two companies though, with IMOS being slightly more undervalued than AMKR. Either way, I find that competition will not be a significant risk to IMOS as the boost from the pandemic plateaus over the next year or so. The organic growth that IMOS started to show late 2019 may be the deciding factor for intermediate term success. Perhaps more risk averse or safe dividend investors should choose ASX or AMKR, while risk tolerant growth investors should choose IMOS.

Final Thoughts

While I wish I knew about the company six months ago, I do find myself compelled to lay my cards down on the stock. While my expectations are limited, the potential upside is quite tantalizing. First is based on the stable growth the company is seeing, which includes growth of its profitability as well. Second, it will be interesting to see how the market values the company as it maintains this new growth beyond just a temporary COVID boost. With a smaller market cap than the closest competitors, organic growth may allow for increased returns long-term. Meanwhile, I expect the valuation can rise for this reason, allowing for an estimated 25% increase in PE to get closer to the rivals. Lastly, when the company consolidates and removes debt while returning to a positive-cash state, investors will continue to feel more confident in the company than they currently do. Each of these factors speak to the higher probability of positive expectations, yet they need to continue monitoring. When we look at it through the lens of a positive industrial climate, the probability increases even more.

Feel free to let me know what you think in the comments, and thanks for reading.