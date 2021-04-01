Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News via Getty Images

Introduction to the Fund

The Hoya Capital Housing ETF (NYSEARCA:HOMZ) provides investors with broad exposure to the U.S. housing industry. In this ETF review, we will take a look at HOMZ's fundamentals, compare it to similar ETFs, and determine if this relatively new ETF offering is an appropriate choice for real estate investors.

From the fund's website:

"HOMZ is a passively-managed, diversified ETF that offers efficient and cost-effective exposure to residential real estate, one of the largest asset classes in the world. HOMZ invests in 100 domestic companies involved in the housing industry including residential REITs, homebuilders, home improvement companies, and real estate services and technology firms." "HOMZ seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of the Hoya Capital Housing 100 Index, a rules-based Index designed to track the 100 companies that collectively represent the performance of the US Housing Industry. The Index is designed to track the companies with the potential to benefit from rising rents, appreciating home values, and a persistent housing shortage."

HOMZ began fund operations on March 19, 2019. While this doesn't necessarily indicate a risk factor, please keep in mind that the fund's age does limit the amount of data that is available for analysis. The fund has an expense ratio of 0.30%, which is well within my personal preferences and places HOMZ on the higher-ranking end of its category (ETFdb.com classifies HOMZ in the "Materials" category):

Basic Fund Information

Dividends

HOMZ currently has a 30-day SEC yield of 1.91% (as of 2/28/2021). Based on the closing price of HOMZ on 03/29/21, I calculated a trailing yield of 2.73% and a forward yield (using the most recent dividend payment on 03/18/2021, below) of 1.10%:

Portfolio

As of 03/29/2021, the fund's top 10 holdings are as follows:

This seems to correspond with the fund's stated objective of being a diversified, housing industry fund. Lowe's (LOW) and Home Depot (HD) are home improvement retailers; KB Home (KBH), M.D.C. Holdings (MDC), Toll Brothers (TOL), and Taylor Morrison (TMHC) are homebuilders; Independence (IRT) and Equity Residential (EQR) are residential REITs; Extra Space (EXR) operates self-storage facilities.

Related to the fund's portfolio, the Statement of Additional Information dated 07/31/2020 on the fund's website lists a portfolio turnover rate of 11% as of 02/29/2020. This is right around the range that I would expect for a passively-managed ETF.

Performance

While the fund only holds about 30% of its investments in REITs and real estate operators (see "Schedule of Investments" below), my first inclination was to compare HOMZ's returns immediately before the COVID-19 pandemic through 03/30/2021 to gauge how well the fund recovered.

HOMZ Returns vs VNQ (Vanguard Real Estate ETF) and XLRE (The Real Estate Select Sector SPDR® Fund):

As you can see, HOMZ trounced these two comparison REITs after recovering from 2020 pandemic lows.

Next, I compared the returns of HOMZ over the same time period to four different ETFs: ITB, XHB, NAIL, and PKB (all homebuilder and construction-related ETFs):

While not the strongest performer in this group, HOMZ appeared to have closely mirrored the returns of the comparison homebuilder and construction-related ETFs. When considering the first comparison chart to the REIT ETFs, it would appear that HOMZ's roughly 1/3 portfolio allocation to REITs may have been to blame for the slight drag in the post-March 2020 recovery.

*Please remember that past performance cannot predict future results.

Financial Statements

For the final portion of my analysis, I reviewed HOMZ's most recent annual report, dated 02/29/2020. As noted in the annual report and previously mentioned, the fund began operations on 03/19/2019; the information presented within this report is for the short-year period from 03/19/2019 to 02/29/2020.

Schedule of Investments

To get a more accurate snapshot of weights, I used HOMZ's semi-annual report as of 08/31/2020, which lists the following sector weights:

On the annual report, HOMZ held 99.5% in common stocks, the largest (29.9%) of which are residential REITs and real estate operators. As you can see, the allocation to residential REITs and real estate operators dropped a tad between March and August 2020, from the annual report to the semi-annual report. It appears that the other sector weighting were fairly steady over this time period.

The percentage of dividends declared from ordinary income designated as qualified dividend income was 73.01% per the annual report. This seems to correspond to the fact that up to 29.9% of the portfolio was comprised of REITs, which would be classified as ordinary income (not qualified).

Statements of Assets and Liabilities

A cursory review of the fund's first balance sheet revealed no issues of concern. The fund reported $11.3M in net assets and a low level of liabilities. The semi-annual statement (08/31/2020) reported increased net assets of $29.3M. Additionally, HOMZ's website most recently listed a net asset figure of $59.21M as of 03/26/2021, indicating steady growth in the fund's equity.

As previously mentioned, the fund is only 2 years old and I imagine that the 02/29/2021 annual report is currently being finalized so I'm not being too critical. However, potential investors would be well-advised to revisit HOMZ's website in another month or two and review the most recent annual report when issued to the public.

Statements of Operations

One diligence step that I always take is to review this statement (also known as an income statement or profit and loss) to determine where the fund's cash is coming from.

I was happy to note that the fund distributed about $109.4K in earnings to shareholders against $108.9K of net investment income. This is a slight over-distribution of earnings but I only become concerned when there are multiple years of return of capital (i.e. new investors are funding the distributions and/or the fund is expending more cash than it is earning). I can also slightly discount the over-distribution by accounting for the fund's newness. I would note that the 08/31/2020 semi-annual report listed distributions to shareholders totaling $168.2K, all of which was covered by net investment income. Sweet!

Once again, a review of the 02/28/2021 annual report is recommended to provide some additional insight and due diligence as to the source of the fund's cash over the last several months.

Notes to the Financial Statements

Occasionally, the financial statement notes can provide some illuminating additional information. But in this case, I only noted one item worth mentioning. The notes in the annual report stated under "beneficial ownership" that employees of the fund indirectly owned >25% of the outstanding shares of the Fund. I would anticipate this will a new and growing fund, or any equity for that matter.

In this case, we can breathe a measured sigh of relief that the fund's employees and/or officers are willing to share in our (the investors') fortunes.

Additional Items of Note from the Semi-Annual Report (as of 08/31/2020)

During the reported fiscal period, Hoya Capital Real Estate (the fund's advisor) reduced the expense ratio for HOMZ from 0.45% to 0.30%, effective August 1, 2020. With this fee cut, HOMZ is the lowest-cost ETF out of three funds in the FactSet's Equity: U.S. Homebuilding segment.

Summary

First, the risk factors. HOMZ is a new fund that is still building its investor base and appears to be working hard to establish a stable record of profitable results.

On the positive side, like many index ETF investors, I can appreciate a sub-0.50% expense ratio and often use this as a jumping-off point for further research. This hurdle surpassed, HOMZ's low turnover ratio also indicates that the fund is, indeed, passively-managed. HOMZ sports a decent yield (which helps during sector drawdowns), is well-diversified across several different yet closely-related business sectors, and appears to be funding its shareholder distributions with investment income; always a good sign!

While I am personally an index investor that chooses not to make sector bets and prefers larger funds, I do not see any major diligence items that would preclude holding a homebuilder sector position in HOMZ. It appears that Hoya is off to a great start and I hope that the expected increase in homebuilding and related services provides HOMZ with some steady returns in the future.

As always, please complete your own due diligence, seek to confirm or disprove my findings, and pull the trigger!

For additional information, visit Hoya Capital Real Estate's website: HOMZ

Fun Fact: "Hoya" is the nickname of students and/or athletes hailing from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. At least two Hoya Capital employees have personal connections to Georgetown: Alex Pettee, CFA (President, Director of Research & ETFs) is a Georgetown grad and Professor Jonathan Morris (Research Advisor) is an Adjunct Professor at Georgetown.