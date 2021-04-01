Photo by andreygonchar/iStock via Getty Images

Quick Take

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) has filed to raise $100 million in an IPO of its common stock, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The firm rents, deploys and manages medical equipment throughout the United States.

AGTI has produced impressive financial results despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

I’ll provide an update when we learn more about the IPO.

Company

Minneapolis, Minnesota-based Agiliti was founded in 1939 to provide a wide range of medical equipment products and related services to the U.S. healthcare system.

Management is headed by Chief Executive Officer Thomas Leonard, who has been with the firm since 2015 and was previously president of Medical Systems for CareFusion Corporation.

Below is a brief overview video of Agiliti's surgical services capabilities:

Source: Agiliti

The company’s primary offerings include:

Onsite managed services

Clinical engineering services

Equipment solutions

Agiliti has received at least $513 million from investors including private equity firm THL (Thomas H. Lee).

Customer/User Acquisition

The firm sells to more than 7,000 hospitals, delivery networks and alternate site medical care providers, both privately-held and government owned.

AGTI has a nationwide network of 98 service centers and numerous mobile service labs and centers of excellence, as the map shows here:

Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue have dropped as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:

Selling, G&A Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage 2020 32.4% 2019 33.3%

Source: Company registration statement

The Selling, G&A efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Selling, G&A spend, was 0.6x in the most recent reporting period.

Market & Competition

According to a 2020 market research report by IBISWorld, the U.S. medical equipment repair & maintenance market, which is a subset of the firm's service offerings, is expected to reach $3.4 billion in 2021, representing an annual growth over prior year of 1.7%.

The market will have grown at an estimated 2.1% average annual growth rate from 2016 to 2021.

The main drivers for this expected growth are an increasing demand for medical services as the U.S. population ages due to the Baby Boomer generation retiring at an average rate of 10,000 per day.

Also, another market research firm, Prescient Strategic Intelligence, puts the repair & maintenance market size much higher, at $8.3 billion in 2019 and growing at a CAGR of 9.2% from 2020 to 2030.

Grand View Research estimates the global hospital outsourcing market size at $271 billion in 2019 and expects it to grow at a CAGR of 10.4% from 2020 to 2027.

Below is a chart showing the historical and expected future growth of the U.S. hospital outsourcing services market:

Major competitive or other industry participants include:

Allscripts (MDRX)

Cerner (CERN)

The Allure Group

Integrated Medical Transport

Sodexo (OTCPK:SDXOF)

Aramark (ARMK)

LogistiCare Solutions

Flatworld Solutions

Alere

ABM Industries (ABM)

Financial Performance

Agiliti’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Growing topline revenue

Increased gross profit and gross margin

A swing to operating profit

Sharply increased cash flow from operations

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior 2020 $ 773,312,000 26.1% 2019 $ 613,073,000 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior 2020 $ 286,347,000 51.3% 2019 $ 189,261,000 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin 2020 37.03% 2019 30.87% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin 2020 $ 36,058,000 4.7% 2019 $ (15,042,000) -2.5% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) 2020 $ (22,478,000) 2019 $ (35,274,000) Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations 2020 $ 137,927,000 2019 $ 69,998,000 (Glossary Of Terms)

Source: Company registration statement

As of December 31, 2020, Agiliti had $206.5 million in cash and $1.46 billion in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, was $82.1 million.

IPO Details

Agiliti intends to raise $100 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock, although the final figure may be different.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

At this time, other than repayment of our indebtedness, we have not specifically identified a large single use for which we intend to use the net proceeds, and, accordingly, we are not able to allocate the net proceeds among any of these potential uses in light of the variety of factors that will impact how such net proceeds are ultimately utilized by us.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are BofA Securities, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, BMO Capital Markets, Citigroup, Jefferies, UBS Investment Bank, KeyBanc Capital Markets, Raymond James, MUFG, SMBC Nikko, Mischler Financial Group and Siebert Williams Shank.

Commentary

Agiliti is seeking public market funding to repay some debt and for its future expansion initiatives.

AGTI’s financials have shown impressive topline revenue and gross profit growth, a swing to operating profit and strong cash flow from operations.

The firm generated $82 million in free cash flow in 2020.

Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue have dropped as revenues have increased; its Selling, G&A efficiency rate was a moderate 0.6x in 2020.

The market opportunity for providing medical equipment and related outsourced services in the U.S. is large and expected to grow as the Baby Boomers retire in large numbers over the coming years, so the firm has positive industry dynamics in its favor.

BofA Securities is a lead underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of 37.0% since their IPO. This is a mid-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

The primary risks to the company’s outlook include short-term contracts and the potential for industry consolidation which tends to tip the scales in favor of the consolidator in terms of negotiating discounts.

AGTI has produced impressive results despite the COVID-19 pandemic, proving its resilience.

When we learn more IPO details, I’ll provide a final opinion.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.