On Track Innovations Ltd. (OTIVF) CEO Yehuda Holtzman on Q4 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Ehud Helft

Welcome to On Track Innovations' fourth quarter and full year 2020 conference call. I would also like to thank management for hosting this call. With us on the call today from OTI are Yehuda Holtzman, the company's CEO; and Assaf Cohen, the company's CFO. Yehuda will provide some of the recent key highlights and discuss the company strategy while Assaf will review OTI's financial performance for the fourth quarter and the full year of 2020.

And with that, I would now hand over the call to the company's CEO, Yehuda Holtzman. Yehuda, go ahead, please.

Yehuda Holtzman

Thank you, Ehud. Welcome all, and thank you for joining us today. Looking at 2020 as a whole, we are pleased with our results and the progress we have made on our strategy over the year. I believe looking forward to 2021, we are now well positioned to continue our growth and become profitable later in the year. In this call, I aim to delve further into the details. But first, I want to highlight that in the fourth quarter, we started the process of divesting our Mass Transit Ticketing business in Poland. We decided to exit from this activity as it is not our core focus and we are in the process of completing its sale. The sale of this activity will strengthen our balance sheet, particularly due to the debt held within our Polish subsidiary. Its sale will also allow management to better focus on our core activities and growth strategy, thereof penetrating our target sales region with recurring revenue solution for our cashless payment systems. Therefore, in our current results and in prior periods, this business has been accounted for as discontinued operations.

In terms of our financial performance, during 2020, we grew our core business revenue by 20% year-over-year and more than 35% in our Retail segment, despite significant headwind from the COVID-19 pandemic. I am pleased with this overall level of performance in what was a tough year for everybody. It demonstrated that our underlying business is strong. Our new strategy is gaining traction and bodes well for 2021, when like everyone, we hope the major global impact of the pandemic diminishes.

Part of our strategy continues to be the emphasis on global sales, which lead to a sustainable and recurring revenue stream. In line with this strategy, we are very pleased with the growth in our recurring revenue. To highlight, in the fourth quarter, licensing and transaction fees of which a major portion results in a recurring revenue stream, amounted to $430,000 out of total revenue of $2.1 million. For comparison, recurring revenues in the fourth quarter of last year were $340,000.

It is important to bear in mind that switching from one-time lumpy revenue to recurring revenue model requires us to sacrifice some of the initial revenue for a long-term stream of smaller, but regular recurring revenues.

Combined with the continued impact from the COVID shutdown with many activities closed off where our unattended cashless payment technologies are typically installed, such as shopping centers, airport, casinos, this led to Q4 being the weakest quarter of the year from revenue standpoint. However, furthermore, from a strategic standpoint, we are very encouraged.

During the fourth quarter, we saw strong increased traction in key regions, which has led to a relatively large number of new customers for OTI. And we saw early and initial sales from these new customers. We believe this group has the potential to grow and provide a recurring revenue stream and for a few of those customers, in particular, we expect the stream to become significant already in the second half of 2021. Our success in winning new customers has made us increasingly optimistic.

Looking ahead, I expect 2021 will be a year of strong growth for OTI. Our goal is increased sale while maintaining tight control over expenses. We believe that the expected growth, combined with our efficient operation, will enable us to reach profitability during the second half of the year.

More generally, we view the current environment as very favorable for unattended cashless payment solutions. In fact, a recent report by ARK Invest, a leading fund focused on innovation, pointed out that in 2020, cash transactions in the U.S. declined by 10 percentage points, and that the coronavirus crisis accelerated the shift away from cash by 3 years.

Once the logistical challenges and the shutdown the pandemic poses are behind all of us, I expect this to lead to renewed growth for OTI. Hard cash or physical payment by card are a key vector for virus transmission between people and cashless payment solutions, such as our TRIO-IQ where the only contact is between a consumer and its own credit card or phone, are a simple and an existing solution to current problem.

Our solution is one of the most advanced technically. Our products are already pre-certified with all the major credit cards in all the regions we operate, and we are adding new providers consistently. This is another selling point of ours as it significantly shortens time to installation for our customers as a certification step, which is a many month process, is already complete. Our TRIO-IQ solution is seeing strong traction and growing sales, and we expect it to be a more significant contributor to our performance in 2021.

In terms of our balance sheet, we had cash of $1.5 million and a bank loan of $556,000 as of December 31, 2020. During the fourth quarter, two of our shareholders provided the company with a convertible loan of $625,000 and a second tranche of $975,000 was provided in January. While this has provided enough working capital for the time being, we also wish to raise more capital to be able to better execute our growth strategy.

As you have seen yesterday, we filed a registration statement to raise up to $3.3 million via rights offering to all our existing shareholders. This may provide our shareholders the opportunity to purchase additional shares.

In summary, I'm pleased where we are headed, and I'm optimistic that 2021 will be a good year for OTI. We are already seeing the initial success of our growth strategy, which has led to new customers with potential to grow and will provide us long stream of recurring revenues.

As I mentioned, our goal is to turn the business to profitability in the second half of 2021. And we are turning to you, our shareholders, to raise some more capital to strengthen our balance sheet and increase our working capital reserves to allow the bandwidth to continue to execute on our growth strategy.

Further, I believe the outlook for our market of unattended cashless payment is very good. And our position at the forefront of this market means that we are well placed to take advantage of that.

I would like to hand the call over to our CFO, Assaf Cohen, to provide the summary of the financial results. Assaf, please go ahead.

Assaf Cohen

Thank you, Yehuda. As usual, I will be covering some non-GAAP metrics, including adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations. We believe this provides a better understanding of our ongoing performance. Please see the earnings release on our website for further details about these non-GAAP metrics, including a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to our comparable GAAP results.

Furthermore, as Yehuda mentioned, we have decided to sell our Polish subsidiary ASEC that includes the Mass Transit Ticketing segment, and the financial results of ASEC were included as discontinued operations, and all the prior periods’ information has been reclassified to conform with the current period's presentation.

Our revenues in the fourth quarter amounted to $2.1 million, a 26% decrease when compared to $2.8 million in the fourth quarter of last year. For 2020, revenues were $12.7 million, a 20% increase when compared to $10.6 million in 2019.

In terms of the breakdown from where revenues were derived in 2020. Retail revenues were $10.2 million in 2020 or 80% of total revenues compared with $7.4 million last year or 70% of total revenues. And Petroleum revenues were $2.6 million or 20% of total revenues in 2020 compared with $3.2 million or 30% of total revenues last year.

Looking at geographic breakdown in 2020. The Americas accounted for $4.6 million or 36% of revenues compared with $3.6 million last year or 34% of revenues. Europe was $4.2 million or 33% of revenues compared with $3.9 million last year or 36% of revenues. Africa was $1.5 million or 12% of revenues compared with $2.1 million last year or 20% of revenues. And APAC was $2.4 million or 19% of revenues compared with $1.1 million last year or 10% of revenues.

Licensing and transaction fees in the fourth quarter were $430,000 or 21% of revenue versus $340,000 or 12% of revenue last year. Licensing transaction fees in 2020 were $1.6 million or 12% of revenue versus $1.5 million or 14% of revenue last year. Gross margin in the fourth quarter was 30% compared to 29% reported in the fourth quarter of last year. Gross margin for 2020 was 40% at a similar level to that of last year.

In the fourth quarter, operating expenses were $2.5 million. This is compared to $2.3 million in the fourth quarter of last year. For 2020, operating expenses were $9.8 million compared with $9.3 million in 2019.

Net loss in the quarter was $2.7 million. This is compared to a net loss of $2 million in the fourth quarter of last year. For 2020, net loss was $6.1 million compared to a net loss of $5.9 million last year.

Now turning to our non-GAAP results. Adjusted EBITDA loss in the fourth quarter of 2020 was $1.7 million compared to an adjusted EBITDA loss of $1.3 million in the fourth quarter of last year. For 2020, adjusted EBITDA loss was $4.2 million compared with adjusted EBITDA loss of $4.9 million for 2019.

Looking at our balance sheet. As of December 31, 2020, cash, cash equivalents and short-term investment totaled $1.5 million. Short-term loans were $0.5 million, and we also had a convertible loan of $0.6 million. From a cash position, based on the projected cash flow and our cash balances as of December 31, 2020, the company's management is of the opinion that without further fundraising or other increase in our cash, we will not have sufficient resources to enable us to continue our operation for a period of at least the next 12 months. As a result, there is a substantial doubt regarding our ability to continue as a growing concern.

We have taken cost reduction steps, including material reduction in the salary of our management members and employees. Furthermore, we are working to increase our cash as needed, including by raising funds. As Yehuda discussed earlier, we have raised some funds from existing shareholders, and we have launched a rights offering from our shareholders.

And now, we will respond to your questions, which were sent in following which we will open the call for a live Q&A. Ehud, please review the questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

A - Ehud Helft

Okay. We see a number of questions from a number of investors ahead of this call, and we very much thank our investors for their continued interest in our business. We will now endeavor to answer your questions.

Our first question is from Ailon Grushkin of A.Z.G Capital. The question is, are you doing anything with Bitcoin or any other cryptocurrencies such as -- as you mentioned in December 2017 press release?

Yehuda Holtzman

Currently, we are not doing with Bitcoin or any other cryptocurrency.

Ehud Helft

Thank you for that, Yehuda. Our next question is from [Thomas Pott]. He's asking, why hasn't there been a message to give to shareholders on a regular basis?

Yehuda Holtzman

One second. So -- could you repeat the question, Ehud, sorry?

Ehud Helft

[Thomas Pott] is asking why there wasn't any message to give to shareholders on a regular basis?

Yehuda Holtzman

So currently, we are focusing on making the changes to meet our strategy, and we will for sure update our shareholders as important information is available.

Ehud Helft

Thank you. Another question is about Orpak, which is valued at $255 million. And the question is why is OTI including PetroSmart valued so low?

Yehuda Holtzman

So, I cannot speak with regards to another company valuation. As for OTI, we need to continue and demonstrate high-growth rate, especially with our recurring revenue stream and reach profitability soon. And that, I believe, will drive the increase in our value.

Ehud Helft

Thank you for that. And the last question is, what happens to the small investors if [IV] owns over 50% of OTI?

Yehuda Holtzman

All shareholders of OTI have the aligned interest that the company should grow, become profitability and shareholder value will be created.

Ehud Helft

Thank you. That concludes the questions we have received so far. And we will now open the call for live questions, if any questions remain. Operator, please open the call for live questions-and-answer session.

Operator

There are no further questions at this time. Mr. Holtzman, would you like to make your concluding statement?

Yehuda Holtzman

Sure. So on behalf of OTI, I would like to thank you for your continued interest and long-term support of our business. I would also like to especially thank those of you that submitted questions on our call today to make it more interesting for all of us. We look forward to speaking with you next quarter and updating you on our progress. Thank you, and have a good day.

