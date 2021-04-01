Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News via Getty Images

Beverage and snacks giant PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) is a world famous company, "dividend champion", and cornerstone stock in many portfolios. Simply buying up shares of PepsiCo and holding them has been a winning investment strategy for decades.

While PepsiCo is a cornerstone company within the food and beverage space and certainly isn't going anywhere, the company's financials have slowly deteriorated in recent years. With a high dividend payout ratio and hefty balance sheet, investors need to be cautious about valuation before investing in a mature business like PepsiCo.

Where Does PepsiCo's Cash Flow Go?

As a business matures, it becomes increasingly difficult to grow. This is especially true for a company such as PepsiCo that sells massive volumes of products that cost $2-$5 each. So what mature companies will do to help keep earnings growth going, is repurchase its own shares to help boost earnings per share.

PepsiCo has done this over the years, slowly decreasing the share count over time and helping grow its earnings per share.

Data by YCharts

On the other hand, PepsiCo is a famous dividend growth stock. The company has increased its payout to investors each year for the past 48 years. This streak is a testament to the durability and resiliency of the business that PepsiCo operates. Over the past decade, PepsiCo's dividend has grown at a CAGR of 7.8%.

Data by YCharts

For a long time, investors could hold shares of PepsiCo and know that the company was going to grow revenues by a few percentage points, buyback enough stock to grow EPS a couple of percentage points more, while collecting a dividend that paid 2.5% - 3.5% and increased yearly. Over a long holding period, this was a reliable and steady formula to generate wealth for investors.

But lately there are some signs that this formula may no longer work as well. PepsiCo's root problem is that the business is spending more to fund buybacks and dividends than the company generates in free cash flow.

Data by YCharts

We can go back a handful of years and plot the annual free cash flow spending on buybacks and dividends versus how much FCF PepsiCo generated:

2020: $1.081B deficit

2019: $2.717B deficit

2018: $0.663B deficit

2017: $0.857B surplus

2016: $0.828B surplus

2015: $0.912B deficit

From 2015 - 2020, PepsiCo spent a total of approximately $3.7B more on buybacks and dividends than the company generated in free cash flow.

Financial Flexibility Wearing Thin

In the short term, it's not a big deal for a massive company such as PepsiCo to overspend. Debt is very cheap due to low interest rates, and PepsiCo has a massive balance sheet to move things around.

However, no company can habitually overspend and not feel any consequences. While investors haven't felt any yet, the consequences of this spending may not be too far away.

Data by YCharts

Over the course of the past decade, PepsiCo's leverage has slowly but steadily increased. I typically look for a company's leverage to stay within range of 2.5X EBITDA (my personal benchmark), and can see that PepsiCo has exceeded that to 3.3X EBITDA. Given the company's $8B cash position, PepsiCo retains financial flexibility and the net debt leverage ratio is lower. However, if leverage continues to increase it will get increasingly difficult for PepsiCo to retain its flexibility. The company will also struggle to consistently buy back stock at the levels it has in the past.

This is compounded when we look at the company's dividend. Dividends are a cash expenditure, so I like to look at the payout ratio of a dividend via its cash flow.

Data by YCharts

We can see above that like PepsiCo's leverage metrics, the payout ratio has also increased over time. At 86%, the dividend consumes the vast majority of cash flow that PepsiCo produces.

Again, this isn't to say that PepsiCo is in danger of cutting the dividend. The company has a massive balance sheet, cash, etc. But investors may see the company begin to aggressively throttle the dividend growth back. What was once consistent increases in the 6-9% range could soon become increases in the 2%-5% range.

Full Valuation Doesn't Help

For a mature business, valuation plays an important role in determining investor returns on a stock. In PepsiCo's case, the stock is fully valued which won't necessarily harm investors returns that much, but it places more emphasis on the organic performance of the underlying business to drive share price appreciation.

Data by YCharts

The stock has been a steady grinder over the past few years, and currently trades near 52-week highs at $141. If we look at estimated 2021 earnings per share of $6.05, the stock is trading at an earnings multiple of 23.3X. This is a slight premium to PepsiCo's historical average PE of 21.3X. Looking at dividend yield as a valuation metric, the stock's current yield of 2.87% is right in line with the stock's historical average of 2.82%.

Based on the predictability of PepsiCo's business and the relatively average valuation metrics, it seems reasonable to conclude that PepsiCo is fully priced at the approximate level that the market has awarded over time. This doesn't imply a high probability of either valuation contraction or expansion - rather it puts the focus on PepsiCo's organic performance as a company. With a mature company, this means less upside.

Wrapping Up

PepsiCo has been able to deliver solid total returns to investors through a combination of growth, buybacks, and dividend increases over time. However, the company's balance sheet and payout ratio are getting a bit tight, and the business is mature and unlikely to see a large uptick in organic growth. When you combine that with a full valuation, PepsiCo becomes a much more defensive investment than the steady wealth builder it once was.