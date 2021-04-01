My Current View Of The S&P 500 Index: April 2021 Edition

In this month's article, I will outline why I will increase my allocation to the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) to 80% of my retirement funds. First let me review my performance in March. All of the equity ETFs that I follow closed higher in March. The market, as measured by the S&P 500 index, gained 4.24%. As for my pension plan assets, I did not outperform the S&P 500 index, as shown in Table 1 below. I gained 3.55% in March but the S&P gained 4.24%. Consequently, my investment objective of preserving my capital was met, but I did not beat the overall market as measured by the S&P 500 index which is my second investment objective. Table 1 below shows my returns and allocations for the month of March and Table 2 below shows my returns for the past 12 months.

I have made changes to Table 2 below after I received a comment from a reader. Table 2 shows new columns to better (more accurately) reflect my investment results. The third column, $100K Hypo, is what my returns would be if I started my account with $100,000 in my first article of this series and followed the allocation recommendations from my articles. The fifth column, $100K SPY, shows the returns of just investing $100,000 and keeping it all allocated to SPY. The percentage returns in the last row show that my strategy returned 45.69% for the last 12 months and simply investing in SPY would have returned 56.25% for the last 12 months. Therefore, I have underperformed SPY for the year by 10.55%.

Table 1 - Investment Returns for March

Source: Author

Table 2 - Investment Returns Last 12 Months

Source: Author

To review the purpose of this series of articles, my retirement account only allows me to buy the following four ETFs: the iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG), SPDR S&P 500 ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM), and iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA). I can also have my money in cash. The question is how to decide where and when to allocate money to these various ETFs.

I use my moving average crossover system combined with relative strength charts to determine how to allocate my pension plan assets. My moving average crossover system uses the 6-month and the 10-month exponential moving averages to identify which of the four ETFs are in a position to be bought. If the 6-month moving average is above the 10-month moving average, then the ETF is a buy. I call this setup being in bullish alignment. When the 6-month moving average is below the 10-month moving average, the setup is referred to as a bearish alignment. When a bearish alignment happens, I don't want to hold that asset. See Chart 1 below for a long-term look at the S&P 500 index using my moving average crossover system.

Chart 1 - Monthly SP 500 Index with 6/10 Moving Averages

Source: StockCharts

You can see that the moving average crossover system provided some excellent long-term buy and sell signals that would have allowed investors to capture long duration moves in the index while avoiding costly drawdowns. Avoiding these costly drawdowns allows me to meet the objective of capital reservation.

I employ this strategy because I do not want to experience a large drawdown with my pension assets. During the 2008 - 2009 market crash many people didn't even look at their retirement statements because they were afraid of what they would find. I submit that if those people would have used a market strategy similar to what I outline in this series of articles, they would have been able to avoid much of the decline during the bear market and consequently would have had less emotional stress during that time period.

The following charts show the current status of the ETFs that I am allowed to buy in my retirement account.

Chart 2 - Monthly SPY with 6/10 Moving Averages

Source: StockCharts

SPY had a strong month closing at all-time highs in March. SPY had a strong candlestick on higher volume. Price bounced off of its 6-month moving average and closed at a new high. The two moving averages remain in bullish alignment. For April I will increase my allocation to SPY. I will allocate 80% of retirement funds to SPY. SPY remains bullish and new highs are always good. The trend remains up and I intend to follow the trend.

Chart 3 - Monthly IWM with 6/10 Moving Averages

Source: StockCharts

IWM, up 1.40%, closed higher for the sixth consecutive month. It remains in bullish alignment and the white space between the two moving averages is increasing which is a bullish signal. IWM also closed at a new high. The only concerning item I see on the chart is that IWM has an indecision candlestick otherwise known as a doji. IWM opened the month at 223 and closed the month at 220 while at one point in the month being over 230 and at another time during the month being below 210. That is a wide range in price yet IWM essentially closed right where it opened. Investors couldn't decide whether or not IWM should move higher or lower during the month. Sometimes these doji candlesticks indicate a change in trend, but it's not written stone that a trend change has to take place. The doji candlestick has me concerned enough to allocate a little less money to IWM in April. I am content to monitor the chart in April and be allocated to IWM at 20% of my retirement funds.

Chart 4 - Monthly IWM:SPY Relative Strength

Source: StockCharts

The IWM:SPY ratio pulled back in March. The ratio remains in bullish alignment while the white space between the two moving averages widens. As I mentioned in the previous paragraph, I will reduce my allocation to IWM to 20% of my retirement funds.

Chart 5 - Monthly EFA with 6/10 Moving Averages

Source: StockCharts

EFA had another positive month gaining 2.51% in March. EFA remains in bullish alignment and the white space between the two moving averages continues to widen. That is bullish. Another bullish development is that volume was up for the month. EFA had a new closing high and that is also bullish. As I mentioned last month, one aspect of the chart worth keeping an eye on is the green line that connects back to January 2018. That line represents the area of resistance that EFA broke through in November 2020. It would not be surprising to see EFA drop back to that area of resistance. Often times, areas of resistance once broken go on to form areas of support. I will be monitoring this area moving forward to see if EFA can hold in that area if that price level is tested.

Chart 6 - Monthly EFA:SPY Relative Strength

Source: StockCharts

EFA underperformed SPY by 1.94% in March. The ratio remains in bearish alignment. The ratio also closed back below its red 10=month moving average. That development is why I am not allocating any money to EFA in April. Now I am interested to see if the ratio will be able to stay above the lows it made last August and October.

Chart 7 - Monthly EFA:IWM Relative Strength

Source: StockCharts

The EFA:IWM ratio favored EFA in March as EFA outperformed IWM by 1.10%. I still would like to see this ratio close above its 10-month moving average before I allocate money to EFA over IWM. For the last two months I didn't adhere to this chart and I had money allocated to EFA. While EFA made money, I would have been better off putting the money in IWM instead. Lesson learned on my part and I will strive to do better moving forward. The ratio remains in bearish alignment. I will continue to monitor this ratio.

Chart 8 - Monthly AGG with 6/10 Moving Averages

Source: StockCharts

AGG lost money for the third month in a row. It closed down 1.15% in March closing below both moving averages. That spells trouble even though the two moving averages remain in bullish alignment. Volume was higher on a losing month which is also a bearish development. There is no reason to place money in AGG at this time.

Chart 9 - Monthly AGG:SPY Relative Strength

Source: StockCharts

The AGG:SPY ratio continues to move lower showing that investors prefer equities over bonds. As I mentioned last month, I am still waiting for the ratio to close above the red ten month moving average line before I consider allocating money to AGG.

In summary, the bullish trend continues for SPY, IWM, and EFA. This month SPY was the big winner, closing at a new high. IWM closed higher for the sixth consecutive month and remains in bullish alignment. For the month, IWM had an indecision or a doji candlestick. That doji candlestick gives me pause. Consequently, I am reducing my allocation to IWM from 25% of my assets to 20% of my assets . EFA is still in bullish alignment. Unfortunately, Chart 6 shows that the EFA:SPY ratio closed below its 10-month moving average. I see that as a bearish development and consequently I won't allocate any money to EFA in April. AGG continues to perform poorly and I have no money allocated there. We remain in the seasonally bullish period for equities. I look forward to following these markets.