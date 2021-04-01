Introduction

Since last discussing USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC), their unit price has rallied nicely and thus pushed their once very high 20% distribution yield down to 14% and whilst this still stands out, sadly it seems that an imminent distribution reduction now appears likely during 2021. This marks a sudden change from late in 2020 when they were seemingly strengthening, as my previous article discussed.

Executive Summary & Ratings

Since many readers are likely short on time, the table below provides a very brief executive summary and ratings for the primary criteria that was assessed. This Google Document provides a list of all my equivalent ratings as well as more information regarding my rating system. The following section provides a detailed analysis for those readers who are wishing to dig deeper into their situation.

Image Source: Author.

*There are significant short and medium-term uncertainties for the broader oil and gas industry, however, in the long-term they will certainly face a decline as the world moves away from fossil fuels.

Detailed Analysis

Image Source: Author.

Instead of simply assessing distribution coverage through distributable cash flow, I prefer to utilize free cash flow since it provides the toughest criteria and best captures the true impact on their financial position. The main difference between the two is that the former ignores the capital expenditure that relates to growth projects, which given the very high capital intensity of their industry can create a material difference.

When reviewing their cash flow performance it can be seen that overall 2020 was not too bad versus 2019 with their operating cash flow only decreasing by a slight 2.46% year on year, which did not materially differ if working capital movements are eliminated. When combined with large capital expenditure reductions, this saw their distribution coverage almost double to 63.70% for 2020 but sadly, this remains very weak and leaves them reliant on debt to fund the remaining 36.30% of their distribution payments. When looking forwards into 2021, management struck a positive tone during their fourth quarter of 2020 results conference call, as quoted below.

“So to summarize, while we are no means out of the woods, things are looking better. The business has stabilized with unit returns significantly slowing and customer dialog picking up. The cost cutting actions we took in early 2020 and restraint on capital spending have held throughout the year. And so we feel very well positioned as we enter 2021 and certainly not playing catch up in any way.” - USA Compression Partners Q4 2020 Conference Call.

This commentary sounds as though that the worst is now in the rear-view mirror and that “things are looking better” as they head into 2021. Despite this positivity, oddly their actual guidance for 2021 tells a different story, as per the table included below.

Image Source: USA Compression Partners Fourth Quarter Of 2020 Results Announcement.

It can be seen that they are guiding for adjusted EBITDA of $395m and distributable cash flow of $203m at the midpoints for 2021. These both compare unfavorably to their results from 2020 and would be down 4.59% and 8.14% respectively from their respective results of $414m and $221m, as per their previously linked fourth quarter of 2020 results announcement. It stands to reason that there should be a strong positive correlation between these two metrics and their operating cash flow, thereby indicating further year-on-year decreases during 2021.

Whilst this is not necessarily a big decrease, it nonetheless is still rather disappointing since it marks another weakening year despite the Covid-19 economic crisis starting to recover and will also likely keep their distribution coverage very weak around its level from 2020. Admittedly their capital expenditure for 2021 was not included in their guidance, but it stands to reason that it should at least be similar to that of 2020 since it was during an economic crisis and saw a 36.27% reduction year on year versus 2019.

During 2020 they saw a $74m gap between their free cash flow and distribution payments, which will likely expand during 2021 if this guidance comes to pass. If their capital expenditure remains static with 2020 and their operating cash flow decreases by 6.37% in line with the average declines from their 2021 guidance, it will trim an additional $19m from their free cash flow during 2021 versus 2020. When combined with the baseline $74m that was required to cover a portion of their distribution payments during 2020, this would see their net debt increase by another $93m during 2021. This means that they will be required to lean upon their financial position if they wish to sustain their distributions, which as subsequently explained could prove very problematic.

Image Source: Author.

When looking at their capital structure, little has changed during the fourth quarter of 2020 with their net debt still far exceeding their equity, which saw very large impairments during the downturn. If their net debt was to increase by the previously discussed $93m during 2021, it would only represent a modest 4.83% increase. Whether this proves too much will depend upon their overall leverage and liquidity, although it was once again underwhelming to see that they still retain virtually zero cash.

Image Source: Author.

Overall their financial metrics show that during the fourth quarter of 2020, their leverage increased slightly but it nevertheless still remains within the high territory. This is primarily evidenced by their net debt-to-EBITDA of 4.80 increasing from its previous result of 4.75 but still staying below the threshold for very high leverage of 5.01. Elsewhere, their other financial metrics saw similar small changes with their interest coverage decreasing to 1.27 versus its previous result of 1.34.

If the previously discussed situation unfolds whereby their net debt increases by $93m and their EBITDA decreases by 4.59% during 2021, then based upon my calculations, their leverage would jump firmly into the very high territory with a net debt-to-EBITDA of 5.27. Whilst this already sounds risky and less than ideal for sustaining their distributions, the bigger issue lays with their liquidity that could see their distributions facing an imminent reduction.

Image Source: Author.

When looking at their liquidity during the fourth quarter of 2020, their current ratio decreased from 1.47 to 1.17, and whilst this is not ideal, it still remains sufficient to warrant an adequate rating. Even though their virtually non-existent cash balance is not favorable, the bigger issue lays with their resulting reliance upon credit facility within their debt structure, as the table included below displays.

Image Source: USA Compression Partners 2020 10-K.

Since they have drawn a sizeable $474m balance from their credit facility, it is important to consider their relating covenants because they cannot simply repay this debt and thus they must retain support from their lenders. It was quite interesting how management just casually mention that their covenant leverage ratio is now 5.03 during their fourth quarter of 2020 results conference call, which suddenly sits well above the 4.76 at the end of the third quarter, as per the two quotes included below.

“Our bank covenant leverage ratio was 5.03 times for the quarter.” - USA Compression Partners Q4 2020 Conference Call (previously linked). “Our bank covenant leverage ratio was 4.76 times for the quarter.” - USA Compression Partners Q3 2020 Conference Call.

The discussion surrounding their covenant leverage ratio was quickly passed over during previous analyses because it was still easily beneath their covenant limit and it was thought that 2021 would see their earnings increase versus 2020. Sadly following their leverage ratio now rising to 5.03 and their weaker outlook for 2021 earnings, they are now walking straight into breaching their covenant by year-end, as per the details quoted below.

“The amendment, among other items, increases the maximum funded debt to EBITDA ratio to (i) 5.75 to 1.00 for the fiscal quarters ending September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2020, (ii) 5.50 to 1.00 for the fiscal quarters ending March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2021 and (iii) 5.25 to 1.00 for the fiscal quarters ending September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2021 (reverting back to 5.00 to 1.00 after the Covenant Relief Period).” - USA Compression Partners 2020 10-K (previously linked).

It can be seen that whilst they had their leverage ratio limit temporarily increased as high as 5.75 during 2020, it is now steadily decreasing back down to a limit of 5.25 during the second half of 2021 and then 5.00 after 2021 ends. Whilst their current leverage ratio of 5.03 is only slightly above the future limit of 5.00, these covenants are very serious. Financial institutions were generous by temporarily relaxing them during the Covid-19 crisis, but this will not be extended again just so their unitholders can still receive their distributions.

There are obviously two moving parts to their leverage ratio with the first being their debt and the second being their earnings. Given their previously discussed guidance for 2021 that sees their adjusted EBITDA decreasing slightly versus 2020 this part seems unlikely to save the day, especially when this will also likely see their debt increase further to fund the shortfall to cover their distributions. This means that both parts are likely to be moving in worsening directions during 2021 and thus they are walking towards breaching their covenant leverage ratio limit once it reduces later in the year.

Sadly the only lever that management has to pull in order to reduce their covenant leverage ratio is reducing their distributions and given their previously discussed very weak coverage, it would have to be a large reduction to rectify this issue. Management cannot necessarily afford to wait until the end of 2021 before reducing their distributions since they would still likely breach their covenant once it reduces back to 5.00 and thus unless 2021 has a surprisingly strong start, a distribution reduction is now looking imminent.

Conclusion

Whilst their distributions were risky during the turmoil of 2020, their guidance for 2021 has been disappointing and given their upcoming covenant leverage ratio reversion, the prospects for a distribution reduction are now appearing imminent. Since I now consider their distributions to be very risky, I am downgrading my rating from very bullish to neutral and feel that now is time to take profits off the table.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from USA Compression Partners’ 2020 10-K (previously linked), 2019 10-K and 2017 10-K SEC Filings, all calculated figures were performed by the author.