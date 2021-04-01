Photo by Dilok Klaisataporn/iStock via Getty Images

Our 4 Dividend Dominators for 2021 had an impressive start for the year by outperforming the S&P 500 Index by more than 16%. Developments over the course of the quarter continued to support our bull case for these companies. Despite the Dominators' strong performance in the first quarter, there's plenty of upside for the year (60%-plus) for this concentrated basket of stocks that currently yields 5.3%.

Introduction

At the beginning of 2021, we wrote about the top four companies in our model High Dividend Equity portfolio in the article 4 Dividend Dominators for 2021 - Companies With More Than 70% Upside. These were the companies in our portfolio that we felt had the most upside potential for the coming year and we saw a relatively easy path for these companies to reach our price targets. Not surprisingly, all of these companies shared one common theme: trading at steep valuation discounts due to the COVID pandemic.

Our Top 4 Companies for 2021

Two of the companies in our basket come from the Energy Sector: Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) and Royal Dutch Shell Class B (RDS.B) (although the Class A shares (RDS.A) are nearly as compelling). We find this sector very attractive as most energy majors were trading at steep discounts at the beginning of the year due to the weak demand for oil and gas. Over the past year, demand for oil and gas was crushed as a result of mobility/quarantine restrictions designed to limit the spread of COVID-19. Similarly, Simon Property Group (SPG), the largest mall operator in the United States, was also trading at a depressed valuation due to the pandemic. Lastly, AT&T Inc. (T) rounds out our list as the company has seen its stock price decimated as investors became increasingly concerned with its massive debt load and the potential for poor performance from its recent large acquisitions.

First-Quarter Performance

Our Dominators had a strong start to 2021, with every company in our basket outperforming the S&P 500 for the first quarter. Overall, the basket returned 22.2% for the quarter compared to only 5.8% for the S&P 500 Index. The main driver of this strong performance was the continued success of vaccination programs. As more of the United States and global populations become vaccinated, it becomes clear that we are approaching the end of the pandemic. Since our quartet of companies are well positioned for the end of the pandemic, it's comforting to see their share prices rise as the vaccination programs expand.

Q1 Returns for the Four Dividend Dominators vs. the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY)

Data by YCharts

The Four Dominators: Company-Specific Updates

Given the strong performance for the first quarter, it's prudent to dig into the drivers of return for each of our Dominators. As our general investment thesis for all four companies holds true, recent developments over the quarter make us more excited about their prospects for the remainder of 2021.

Please note that this is an update to our initial analysis at the beginning of the year and our update after January's strong performance.

Simon Property Group: Return to the Malls

We identified Simon Property Group as one of our top picks for 2021 as the company was well positioned for the return of consumers to malls. Unlike its peers, it had successfully navigated the pandemic with a limited rise in vacancies and a high rent collection rate. More importantly, the company had a large amount of capital at its disposal to cushion against losses for a number of years. Lastly, the company's portfolio of A-Malls is full of stores that consumers tend to prefer in-person shopping due to their higher end, specialized nature, or unique customer experience. This makes Simon Property's malls more resilient against the shift towards online shopping.

Over the course of the first quarter, Simon Property enhanced its already strong position in the market. At the beginning of the quarter, it closed on the large acquisition of Taubman Realty Group. This added 25 million square feet of some of the most productive malls in the U.S. and Asia into Simon's already impressive portfolio. Secondly, the company's rent collections have risen to 90%, putting the company in a strong financial position. Most importantly, the company has also been able to maintain an occupancy rate of 91%+ for its properties. This has enabled Simon Property to avoid the catastrophic death spiral that many other mall operators are faced with.

Simon Property Group's Key Operating Information

Source: Simon Property Group 4Q 2020 Supplemental Presentation.

Due to the strong operating and financial performance for the quarter, investors were rewarded with a 33% return. Additionally, at the end of the quarter, Simon Property group announced a dividend increase of 2.7% from a quarterly dividend of $1.2657 to $1.30.

While Simon Property Group has had an impressive start to the year, the company is less than halfway to our price target of $150. As the United States enters its broadest stage of vaccinations over the coming weeks, we would expect to see mall traffic rise. This should lead retailers to reevaluate their malls, especially if most of the storefronts are empty. Fortunately for Simon Property, its high occupancy rate is an attractive feature that should bring more retailers to its properties. Additionally, Simon's strong position for its properties should lead to higher rents for many of these new retailers. Ultimately, this provides the catalyst for the next leg up for Simon Property's stock.

Exxon Mobil and Its Dividend

Exxon Mobil was another clear choice for us as it ended 2020 in a strong position despite depressed valuations and negative views from most consumers. Exxon's stock was depressed for good reason: global demand for oil and many of Exxon's products had dropped dramatically due to quarantine and mobility restrictions. Exxon's management was quick to adapt and reduced overhead, personnel, and capital expenditure programs to build a capital cushion to survive the downturn. Unlike many of Exxon's peers, the company decided to maintain its dividend policy at current levels. A byproduct of the company's depressed stock value meant the company traded at an attractive dividend yield of 9%+.

As we entered 2021, oil prices began to rise, first due to announced production cuts from Saudi Arabia and OPEC+ and then due to the winter storms taking many of the Texas refineries offline. Further into the quarter, travel and general mobility began to pick up. Part of this was thanks to successful vaccinations and some was due to pandemic fatigue. While the price of oil finished the quarter at $59.60 per barrel, below its peak of $66.02, it is more than 22% higher than the start of the quarter at $47.62.

Exxon's Capital Allocation Priorities

Source: Investor Presentation 4Q 2020.

For Exxon, the recovery in the price of oil leads to stronger cash flows and profits for the company. Considering that management had repositioned operations to be cash flow positive and support the current dividend at $35 per barrel of oil, the company should be a printing press at current oil prices.

In addition, with the larger profits we expect Exxon to use a portion of these strong cash flows to pay down debt and ultimately begin raising its dividend. We would not be surprised to see announcements in both these areas later in the second quarter or early in the third quarter. This would be a result of oil prices rising above $70 per barrel, if not even notably higher, as the potential for Travelgeddon becomes a reality. In this scenario, the demand for oil more than outstrips supply as the United States reaches herd immunity by the beginning of the summer. With the comfort of being vaccinated, many travelers who have been trapped at home for more than 14 months will have a busy summer enjoying their favorite vacation spots and visiting friends and family.

Royal Dutch Shell Class B

Similar to Exxon Mobil, Shell was picked due to its depressed valuation as a result of the collapse in oil prices. Shell had also embarked on an ambitious plan to cut operating costs and future development projects to bolster the company's breakeven levels. Unlike Exxon, Shell chose to cut its dividend early in the pandemic. What caught our attention towards the end of 2020 was that Shell's aggressive actions early in the pandemic were already making a big impact. Surprisingly, the company announced in the fourth quarter that it was already raising the dividend from its rebased value.

Year to Date Change in Oil Prices

Data by YCharts

While the rise in oil prices has been a strong tailwind, the company has seen more muted returns due to pending and potential legal issues. These issues come from two main projects/regions:

Nord Stream 2 Gas Pipeline: Gazprom is in the midst of building a large gas pipeline from Russia to Europe across the Baltic Sea. Due to sanctions from the United States in place around Gazprom, Shell and other European companies may fall under similar sanctions if they become involved in this project.

Gazprom is in the midst of building a large gas pipeline from Russia to Europe across the Baltic Sea. Due to sanctions from the United States in place around Gazprom, Shell and other European companies may fall under similar sanctions if they become involved in this project. Nigerian Oil Spills: Shell has recently faced liabilities from the Hague due to two oil spills that took place in Nigeria more than 13 years ago. While the company was ultimately not found liable, this was the first time that the parent company was held accountable in international courts for the operations of one of its subsidiaries. This case could set a precedent for future incidents and may force the company to reevaluate its developments in emerging markets.

On the positive side of the equation, Shell continues to successfully execute with its leaner and smarter structures. As a result, the company announced plans to grow the dividend at 4% per year for the foreseeable future. Additionally, the company also laid out ambitious plans to have a net zero-carbon emissions by 2050. Shell already has sizeable assets in the renewables space, but shifting the business to have a net zero footprint will be a large undertaking. Fortunately, executing this plan successfully will keep Shell as a dominant global player in the energy business.

We continue to see value in Shell, but will watch any potential future legal developments closely. As the world begins to heal from the pandemic and oil prices continue to climb, we would expect to see Shell's stock reach its pre-pandemic level of $70 per shares.

AT&T: Evolving Into a Modern Media Company

AT&T rounds out our quartet of Dividend Dominators for 2021. While the company started 2021 at depressed valuations, AT&T is no stranger to being in this position. The company embarked on an aggressive path over the past decade to convert from a telecommunications company to a 21st century media company. While AT&T finally achieved this goal through acquisition, culminating in purchase of Time Warner in 2018, the cost was a massive level of debt. As a result, AT&T's shares traded at a discount to historical valuations. Fortunately, as management has successfully reduced debt levels the company's share price has risen.

As the pandemic hit the global economy, AT&T's debt load became a concern once again. The fear was that the company's expensive media assets wouldn't be able to produce in a world ensnared with quarantines and mobility restrictions. Adding to this concern was the risk that AT&T would not be able to service the debt used to acquire these assets. By the end of 2020, we felt that these concerns were overblown and that the company's newly launched HBO Max service could be the driver of growth that investors were looking for.

AT&T Focus for 2021 and Beyond

Source: AT&T Investor Day Presentation, March 12, 2021.

The first quarter saw AT&T deliver on these opportunities, primarily with its new hybrid approach with HBO Max. At the end of 2020 the company concurrently release Wonder Woman 1984 in both theaters and through the HBO Max streaming platform. Since then, the company has used the same hybrid release format for each or their new movies. The result has been compelling, with both Wonder Woman 1984 and Tom & Jerry reaching the number one and number two release weekend box offices in the Pandemic Era. Additionally, the subscriber growth for HBO Max is well ahead of goals with the company meeting its 2022 goal of 40 million U.S. subscribers by the end of 2020. Due to this success, the company has set a goal of 120 million to 150 million subscribers by the end of 2025. Based on the early success of HBO Max, we feel that this is goal may also be reached early.

The success of HBO Max feeds into two other key components of HBO's business. First, the enhanced cash flows can be used to reduce debt at a faster pace. Second, the stable, recurring revenue from this business can be used to finance the enhancements of the company's 5G and broadband networks.

While AT&T has only returned 7.1% for the first quarter, compared to double-digit returns from the other Dominators, we feel that the market has not caught up with the stock. AT&T is clearly executing on its vision of a modern media company, while also managing its debt load to reduce debt payments and accelerate the paydown of debt. As the consensus comes to this view, we feel that AT&T's shares will appreciate to a fair value of $50.

Risks

The main risk to our thesis for all four companies is that the COVID-19 vaccines are not nearly as effective or distributed broadly enough to end the pandemic. If this occurs, our Dominators may struggle to get back to their pre-pandemic levels.

Another key risk to our investment thesis is that consumers may not return to their pre-pandemic behaviors. While there has definitely been a shift in consumer preferences, we feel that this change has not "broken" the business model for any of these companies.

Specifically for Exxon and Shell, another big risk is the potential increased regulation for their industry from the U.S. government. The new administration already has begun to increase regulations for this industry. The current slate of regulations does not look to create a major headwind for either company at this time. It's still prudent to keep a watchful eye on these discussions and monitor how they evolve.

Conclusion

Unquestionably, 2020 has been a tough year for most. The changes that took place to handle the pandemic have been challenging and made nearly everyone change their daily routines and consumption habits. Fortunately, with vaccines now being administered around the globe, we look to be in the final stage of the pandemic. This creates a great opportunity for investors as a number of companies have not recovered to their pre-pandemic levels despite the major stock indices reaching all-time highs.

From our portfolio, we have identified four companies that are poised for more than 60% returns in our base case scenario. For Shell and Exxon, these are fairly straight-forward views as the investment thesis is based on oil demand coming back to pre-pandemic levels by the end of the year. AT&T's thesis is a bit more complicated as it depends on continued success with the company's media arm as well as the company's ability to continue to pay down debt - both of which we assume will continue through 2021. Simon Property Group is the most challenging of our calls, as it's based on a return of the consumer to the malls. We feel that while there is a shift in consumer shopping habits, there's still a demand for high-end retail malls. This should help the company's stock return to pre-pandemic levels.

While we own a broader portfolio of companies, these four companies represent an interesting basket for 2021 as the group has an average upside of 60% and a yield of 5.3%. With strong momentum for these companies for the first quarter, now may be a prudent time to add these four companies to your portfolio for the remainder of 2021.

One final note: We are excited to launch the Dividend Armada service in April. The Armada was created to bring dividend investors "behind the curtain" with a seasoned professional money management team. In addition to sharing our full dividend portfolio and our screening process, Members will be brought into the discussion around the markets and changes to the model portfolio. Through creating a vibrant community of dividend-focused investors, we aim to elevate the investing skill of our Armada.

We recently published a new post detailing this service. Click here to learn more and receive Founder subscription pricing.