Introduction

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) focuses on US stocks that could benefit from a potential increase in domestic infrastructure activities. This ETF seeks to give investors exposure to two broad categories within the US infrastructure space. The first category consists of infrastructure enablers such as materials, engineering services, machineries, and construction companies, whilst the second category consists of infrastructure asset owners and operators such as utilities, railroads, energy transportation, and storage. For infrastructure companies to qualify for selection under IFRA, they must derive more than 50% of their annual revenue from the U.S.

I am fairly ambivalent about this ETF, so in this article, I’ll attempt to lay out the main pros and cons of pursuing the ETF “at this juncture”. Prospective investors can then make up their own minds about whether they’d like to take the plunge. I’d also like to add that whilst there are quite a few global infrastructure-themed ETFs on offer, there are only two major ETFs that focus exclusively on US infrastructure- IFRA, and The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE). Considering this, I will be using PAVE as a reference point whilst gauging IFRA’S qualities.

To kick off the analysis, let me first start with the tailwinds surrounding IFRA.

Pros

Biden’s latest stimulus push

Currently, IFRA and other infrastructure themed risk assets are garnering considerable attention mainly due to the President's impetus to boost the infrastructure landscape across the country (In some of my previous articles covering emerging markets, EWA, and DBB, I had talked up the increasing likelihood of this theme, and what it could do for those assets).

For the uninitiated, yesterday, The President unveiled an infrastructure package designed to bring through over $2trillion worth of spending over 8 years. As part of this plan (following the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package at the start of March), Biden is looking to overhaul the infrastructure in the country, casting a wide net across many areas. Transportation-related infrastructure such as roads, bridges, airports, ports, public transit, and EV-related endeavors are poised to capture the lion’s share of the spend, with around $621bn proposed to be spent here. Other notable proposals include a potential $300bn push towards ensuring better drinking-water infrastructure, electric grid improvements, and facilitating deeper broadband penetration. Affordable housing and school construction too received considerable attention, with ~$300bn earmarked there as well. In effect, the business prospects of most of IFRA’s holdings are looking up because of this latest development.

IFRA has witnessed strong fund flows recently and the premium to NAV has picked up too

Biden’s infrastructure stimulus proposal may have only come through yesterday, but investors have been looking to position themselves in this ETF since the start of this year (based on Biden’s rhetoric pre-and-post elections, there were strong signs that he was going to come out with a plan like this). To get a sense of IFRA’s recent popularity, consider this; over the last 1 year (31-Mar-2020 to 31-Mar-2021), IFRA has received net positive inflows to the tune of $294.86m, but since the start of 2021, it has seen inflows worth $218m, implying that almost three-fourths of the total fund flows over the past year have come from the first 3 months of this year.

Source: ETF.com

In addition to the fund flows, IFRA’s ongoing momentum rush and current popularity can also be validated by the somewhat steep premium to NAV of 0.23%. As you can see, across most trading days in 2021, IFRA has been consistently trading at a premium to its NAV and is currently not too far away from this year’s high of 0.29% seen in the first week of Jan. To get a sense of the elevated nature of the current premium, do note that the average premium/(discount) to NAV figure over the last 5 years has only been 0.05% (with a median of 0.06%).

Source: YCharts

The risk-reward equation for IFRA’s largest sub-sector looks favorable

IFRA’s portfolio is spread across four key sub-sectors within US domestic infrastructure- Utilities, Industrials, Materials, and Energy; of that, utility stocks account for the bulk of the holdings (44%). For me, this is a segment where the technical conditions look very promising. I’ve plotted a chart comparing the relative strength of US utilities to the S&P500.

Source: Stockcharts.com

There are two things to highlight here; since 2012 this ratio has been trending lower in the shape of a descending channel, never quite managing to break past the upper or lower boundaries; currently, the ratio is at the 0.155-0.16 mark, which is the support on the lower boundary of this channel. Besides that, it also does look as though this ratio is significantly oversold, as it is at its lowest point in almost 18 years; in fact, when it last visited this region (back in 2003), it quickly formed a bottom and bounced from there. As technical chartists would tell you, there’s potential for this to repeat once again, implying an imminent pickup in utility stocks.

The other thing to note is that VIX has been fairly subdued for a while now, and this has helped the risky cyclical sectors outperform. The utility sector, on account of its defensive nature, has underperformed during this low volatility period. That said, as we progress through the year, I foresee plenty of risks that stimulate the VIX to trend higher, such as US-China tensions, elevated national debt, inflation risks, and central bank tightening, lack of bipartisan agreement on stimulus bills, slow vaccine administration, and delay in herd immunity, etc. If issues such as this snowball, and volatility returns to the markets, the utility sector will likely outperform other sectors, and this will aid IFRA.

IFRA’s income profile is decent

In terms of yield, IFRA’s yield may not be the most eye-popping, but it’s certainly better than what close peer- PAVE has to offer. IFRA’s current trailing dividend yield of 1.47% is four times greater than PAVE’s yield of only 0.36%; and this isn’t a seasonal or one-off thing, but rather something that has been consistent over its history, with a historical dividend yield average of 1.87% vs 0.49% for PAVE. Even if one looks ahead, the dividend prospects for IFRA look rosier. As per YCharts estimates, IFRA’s forecasted dividend yield is 2.56% whilst PAVE’s forecasted dividend yield is considerably lower at only 1.22%. Another point to note is that IFRA pays dividends on a quarterly basis, whilst PAVE only does so on a semi-annual basis; the higher dividend frequency offers investors opportunities to reinvest the dividends in more lucrative avenues.

IFRA's relative cost-efficiency could pay in the long-run

There are a few sectors that get a bump based on seasonality and momentum, etc. but when you gravitate to something like the infrastructure space, I’d like to believe that the intention is to stick around for the long haul; having a short-term mindset for a theme like won’t be too conducive, considering the investment outlays and the gestation periods of many of these infrastructure projects. So, if this is to be a long-term commitment, the cost efficiency of the ETF takes on more prominence, unlike a trading-type ETF where you’re seeking to get the timing right and don’t intend to hold for too long. For a thematic play, IFRA’s expense ratio of 0.40% is quite reasonable. Prima facie, the difference between IFRA and PAVE's expense ratio (0.47%) may not be significant, but over the long run, this 70bps variance impact could make a difference in one’s portfolio.

IFRA’s portfolio is vast and it does not suffer from any concentration risk

Firstly, do note that IFRA offers investors access to a larger pool of securities (153) than PAVE (101). Then, with many thematic ETFs, I've noticed that some holdings tend to develop inordinate weights, raising the concentration risks of the respective ETF. With IFRA you don't have to worry about this risk as the individual weights are very tiny and are all very spread out. The top holding of IFRA - KSU only has a weight of 0.88%, whilst the top 10 holdings jointly account for only around 8% of the total portfolio (Contrast this with PAVE who’s top 10 stocks account for close to 30% of the total portfolio)!

Having covered the main tailwinds, let me now touch upon the headwinds.

Cons

Doubts over whether Biden’s plan will be accepted in its current form; higher tax rates could reduce the attractiveness of the utility sector

Whilst it was heartening to see official confirmation of Biden’s intention to revamp the nation’s infrastructure, there are still plenty of question marks over whether this will go through. To fund the infrastructure plan, Biden is proposing to increase the domestic corporate tax rate from 21% to 28%, and the overseas rate from 13% to 21%. There are plenty of skeptics who have raised questions about whether this is the most optimal way to fund the plan given what it could do to the precarious economic recovery. It also looks as though the Republicans could make it very difficult for the bill to secure bipartisanship support. Resistance of this sort and any lingering delays could negatively impact the performance of IFRA, particularly as it's already looking like an overcrowded trade where a lot of investors have gravitated towards with much hope.

The other point to note is that key infrastructure themed sub-sectors such as utilities have traditionally been noted for their track record of doling out generous dividends and engaging in buybacks, but with this looming prospect of higher tax rates, one wonders if this will be curtailed, as companies will have limited excess cash after meeting their organic and inorganic initiatives. Might this reduce investor interest in this sector?

IFRA is a low volume counter, and not particularly well-suited for trading

IFRA “tends” not to be the most popular choice for those seeking to exploit conditions in the US infrastructure space; that honor goes to PAVE. PAVE was set up in March 2017 whilst IFRA was incorporated a year later in April 2018. Despite a difference of only 1 year, the difference in the two AUMs is quite stark reflecting the degree of popularity that one enjoys over the other; PAVE currently has an AUM of $1.66bn, almost 7x the IFRA’s AUM of only $247m.

As mentioned previously, I’d prefer not to view these infrastructure themed ETFs as trading options but if you’re someone who has a predilection for short-term horizons then IFRA shouldn’t be your preferred bet as the average daily volume is rather low, at only $8.1m, almost 5x lower than PAVE’s figure at $42.89m. IFRA’s low volume nature also translates into a wider average spread of $0.04, vs a superior spread of only $0.02 for PAVE.

Relatively cheaper valuations of IFRA are indicative of weaker financial profile

As you can see from the table below (based on data from YCharts), IFRA trades at a discount to PAVE on pretty much all the key valuation metrics. On the Forecasted price to book value front, this difference is quite substantial, with IFRA’s multiple of 1.86x representing a 38% discount to PAVE’s multiple. On the price to sales angle, the discount works to ~24% ,and the gap is much smaller from a Price to earnings perspective (~11% discount). Prima facie - particularly those with a value-oriented philosophy - this should make IFRA the more suitable pick, but if you go through key elements of its financial profile, you’d understand why it trades at a discount.

IFRA’s weighted average book and earnings are expected to be relatively flat next year (as opposed to +3% and +2% growth for PAVE’s book value and earnings). Both ETFs are expected to see negative topline growth next year, but IFRA’s weighted average revenue will likely be around 650bps worse off. From a cash flow perspective as well PAVE appears as a lot more attractive, with its cash flow growth rate well ahead of IFRA’s. Finally, even if you want to disregard the near-term pandemic induced conditions and look far ahead, IFRA still falls short, with a 5-year earnings growth of ~9% vs ~12% for PAVE.

Source: Prepared by the author using data from YCharts

A fresh entry at this juncture may prove to be costly

Source: Yahoo Finance

I can appreciate the broad tailwinds that could support IFRA ahead, particularly if Biden’s bill is passed, but one does have to wonder if this is the best time to get into the ETF, particularly as it is trading at lifetime highs and has already delivered returns 2x greater than the S&P500 over the last 6 months! Do you think you could find considerable value at these levels?

Source: TradingView

Looking at the long-term monthly chart, we can see that IFRA - during its relatively short lifetime -has made price imprints in the shape of a broadening wedge pattern, or a megaphone pattern (this pattern basically reflects increased volatility over time, and indicates a lack of decisiveness or clarity amongst market participants). At the start of this year, there was an attempt to breakout beyond the upper boundary of the wedge, but it couldn’t quite manage to close above that; nonetheless, it was able to do so in the next month, followed by a strong green candle in March. The spike in volumes also validates the strength of the breakout, but the fact of the matter is that IFRA is now in unchartered territory, and with no upside reference point whatsoever on the charts, I remain quite uneasy about entering at these levels. Rather, what I would prefer to see is some retracement towards the previous breakout point at around the $31 levels, and then I’d like to see IFRA defend that zone by not falling and closing below that level. In other words, at these price levels, I remain less enthused on IFRA.