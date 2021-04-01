Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images News via Getty Images

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) proposes a 2.36% dividend yield with a huge dividend growth opportunity in the future. The company is trying to seize the plant-based meat industry in the USA and in Europe. The stock is currently quite undervalued and can bring double-digit returns in mid-term horizons.

The current inflationary environment is quite beneficial for food industry stocks. The tendency is that food prices go up while rising inflation causes market volatility, which urges investors to increase their positions in defensive industries.

The company operates in 4 segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. According to the USDA, in the USA, domestic protein production will be flat in 2021 compared to 2020 levels. USDA also reported that in 2020, the industry grew only 2% compared to 2019 (due to increased prices). It is quite obvious that the industry in the USA is rather mature and we can expect slow or 0% growth in the long run. There is also a big pressure from competitors and from substitute products. However, due to its large market share (20%), Tyson Foods was able to create a loyal consumer base, which serves as a reliable economic moat for the company.

Nevertheless, substitute products that are currently in the market pose a huge threat to the industry and a great opportunity for the company. People used to change their habits quite fast. According to Health Focus Data, 60% of US consumers are intended to decrease meat-based product consumption. It is estimated that in 2014 only 1% of US consumers were vegans, while in 2019 the number stood at 6%. To catch the trend, Tyson Foods started to diversify its business towards plant-based food production. In 2016, the company bought 6.5% stake in Beyond Meat (BYND), but in 2019, the management announced that they are selling their stake and invest the proceeds to develop their own plant-based business. Afterwards, the company announced that it is introducing 2 new plant-based patties to its Jimmy Dean Brand. According to the management, the new product demand is quite high, as it exceeded their expectations. The company is also going to expand its plant-based protein product sales in Europe. The European market for the product is around $2 billion, which means that there is huge growth opportunity, as Europeans also try to decrease their meat-based consumption.

Besides the alternative meat industry, the company tries to expand its operations by new acquisitions. The new acquisitions will bring synergy effects for the business which helps the management to realize its strategy and to lower costs.

New acquisitions also help the company to diversify its business across the globe. In 2019, the company spent $2.5 billion to expand its Thai and European operations. In recent years, Tyson Foods acquired new businesses in Luxemburg and in Brazil. International sales represent almost 12% of total revenues, and about 28% of international sales come from China. Continuous expansion in the Chinese market can be quite beneficial for the company, given the fact that income levels in China are rising rapidly.

Risks

Covid-19 increased spending considerably. In 2020, the company was urged to increase its medical staff and incur incremental costs due to Covid-19. In Q1 of 2021 alone, the company was urged to incur $120 million additional costs, and it is expected that the total Covid-related costs for 2021 will be approximately $440 million. This can have extremely negative effects on the company performance given the fact that the company operates in a rather narrow margin environment. It is worth mentioning that in 2020, the Chicken segment reported only 0.9% gross margin, while the other sectors reported single-digit margins.

Another huge threat comes from consumer taste changes. We have already discussed the fact that the company tries to penetrate the plant-based food segment. However, it is quite difficult to assess whether the company will be able to transform its business model successfully.

Dividends

Tyson Foods pays 2.34% dividend yield. Management increased dividends in last 9-year period, with a 27% CAGR. The payout ratio indicates that the current dividend yield is quite safe and management has vast room to increase dividends. In 2020, the payout ratio was only 29.2%, while dividends to free cash flow ratio stood at 22.5%.

The company reduced its debt burden in the recent years. Currently, the interest coverage ratio is 7.86%, which indicates that the company easily serves its debt obligations. In 2021, the company needs to pay $550 million of debt, which represents only 15% of 2020 operating cash flows, and in 2022, the company must pay $2.5 billion debt. Given the $2.4 billion cash and 2020 OCF of $3.8 billion, we can conclude that the debt servicing costs for the upcoming years will not cause problems for the company.

Valuation

During the last 10-year period, the company was able to increase its operating cash flows at 14% CAGR; however, the revenue CAGR was only 2.7%. The operating cash flows were increased due to the fact that the management was able to cut COGS and SG&A expenses considerably. Nevertheless, for the long-term horizon, we will consider the revenue growth rate at a more reliable and conservative predictive estimate for future growth than the OCF growth rate. So, for 10-year horizon, we will take a 2.7% growth rate, and as a perpetual growth rate, we will use a 2% rate. We will take $1.8 billion of the initial FCF, which is a 5-year average FCF of the company (30% lower than 2020 FCF number). The required rate of returns is 5.38% (0.78 beta, 4.72% equity risk premium, and 1.7% risk-free rate). So, our conservative model yields $129 intrinsic value for a stock which is 72% higher than the current price. However, we need to take into account the fact that the market expects that interest rates will go up, so we will take 5.88% required rate of return for the stock. In that case, our model yields $92 intrinsic value, which is 22% higher than the current stock price.

Our relative valuation model indicates that the company is trading at a large discount compared to its peers, taking peers' average multiple model yields of $216 per stock value, which is almost 3 times higher than the current stock price.

Conclusion

Currently, the uncertainty and volatility are dominant powers in the market, so we need to safely diversify our funds in defensive industries to lower our risks. Tyson Foods stock proposes well diversification benefit for our portfolios as it has only 42.8% correlation with S&P 500 (SPY). Source: Author's Spreadsheet

The company pays a dividend yield of 2.34%, while the payout ratio is only 29.2%, and the management can easily increase the yield at least 3 times. The stock trades in an undervalued territory, which means that the downside risk is limited, and there is a considerable upside potential.