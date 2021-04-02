Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Flying Cloud Ventures as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click here to find out more »

Photo by Blue Planet Studio/iStock via Getty Images

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) is a midcap technology stock with new growth opportunities that we believe the market isn't fully pricing in. We believe that the company has room to make a run up back to all-time highs as investors start to understand the impact of recently announced e-commerce solutions.

Coming in at a $3.5 billion market cap, SPS Commerce seems to fly under the radar for many investors. However, we think that investors should start to take notice of SPS Commerce for new initiatives that should propel the company to capitalize on secular growth trends in the e-commerce space. On March 9th, SPS Commerce announced new order fulfillment capabilities with enhanced connections to e-commerce platforms and marketplaces. Customers using SPS Commerce can now connect with not only traditional and online retailers, but also with webstore platforms and marketplaces.

This is transformational because this means that customers can now use a single solution to manage and process orders from multiple channels - physical retailers such as Target (TGT), online retailers such as Wayfair (W), and this now includes e-commerce and marketplace platforms. SPS Commerce now enables companies to integrate with Shopify (SHOP), Magento (ADBE), BigCommerce (BIGC), WooCommerce, Channel Advisor, and Amazon Marketplace (AMZN).

Connectivity with Shopify via SPS Commerce (company website)

As we all know, e-commerce has seen an explosion, and COVID has only accelerated the pace of this secular trend. Brands have quickly realized that it is a necessity to have an online presence. Typically this takes the form of placing their product on Amazon or a traditional retailer's website such as Target.com. At the same time, another noteworthy trend has emerged: brands of all sizes are increasingly turning towards having a direct relationship with consumers which drives the need for a digital platform to handle orders, payments, and fulfill products. Enter the rise of companies like Shopify, BigCommerce, and Magento. In fact, Adobe caught on to this trend early and acquired Magento in 2018.

The role of SPS Commerce in all of this

So you might be asking yourself, exactly who is SPS Commerce and what is their role in this space? At its very core, SPS Commerce is a company that connects trading partners together. They offer a cloud-based supply chain solution so that any company can plug into their network to connect with over 95,000 trading partners. In fact, they bill themselves as the world's largest cloud retail network.

To start with a standard scenario, if a company wants to start selling their product on multiple channels, they enter into a world of managing a complex amount of data, and having to coordinate disparate information with each of their trading partners. They could either hire administrative personnel to manage this manually via spreadsheets and emails, or they could hire programmers to attempt to set up connections with a back-office system.

The problem remains however that every trading partner requires different data sets, so a brand new connection would have to be set up each time there is a new trading partner, all while having to continually maintain these connections. SPS Commerce solves these headaches by outsourcing all of this, not only integrating with a company's back-office system, but their true secret sauce is the ability to standardize data with all of its trading partners.

A company only needs to plug into the SPS Commerce Network once to gain access to just about every imaginable trading partner - brick and mortar retailers, online retailers, grocers, distributors, as well as third party logistics providers for the fulfillment and shipping of their product. And that list now includes e-commerce platforms like Shopify. The significance of this is that it opens the door to what we think will be much broader adoption of the SPS Network by many smaller companies that haven't previously required the expertise of SPS Commerce.

Growing the Network Flywheel and Total Addressable Market

By expanding into the e-commerce webstore and marketplace space, SPS Commerce is in a prime position to expand its total addressable market. They are essentially not only adding another arrow to their quiver, but rather adding an entirely new quiver altogether. This will accelerate the network flywheel for SPS Commerce. SPS Commerce already benefits from the network effect by the very nature of its business model.

A single retailer on the SPS Network drives the adoption for all of that retailer's suppliers to join the SPS Network. That further drives increased adoption for those suppliers' other trading partners, which include 3PLs, carriers, distributors, and even other retailers, which in turn, start the flywheel all over again. A good visual representation of this in action is the picture below:

SPS Commerce's Network Effect in Action (company Q4 Investor Presentation)

By adding the support of e-commerce platforms and marketplaces, this strengthens the SPS Network by opening it up to thousands of more brands that otherwise may not have had SPS Commerce on their radar before. If a brand wants to automate orders, payment info, and tracking information with its Shopify webstore and its back-office system, it can now do so. Additionally, if that brand is using a third party logistics provider to pick, pack, and ship its product, then that 3PL warehouse can also connect to that brand's Shopify webstore to automate the process on their end.

To even take it a step further, if that brand is only operating a webstore, but desires to scale into other channels, SPS Commerce offers a free sourcing service to connect it with other trading partners. All of this reinforces their network flywheel and, in our opinion, will further strengthen the network and accelerate the adoption of their solutions.

This expands the total addressable market of SPS Commerce as it starts to transform from a retail-only focused company to a commerce-focused company. Essentially, what this means is that no matter where or how a brand sells, if there is order, payment, shipment or other information that needs to be managed, SPS Commerce provides the solutions to automate and streamline that process.

80 Consecutive Quarters of Revenue Growth

Even without the new e-commerce solutions to drive growth, SPS Commerce was on a roll. They've managed to grow revenue and EBITDA every year for the last 10 years. In fact, an absolutely mind-blowing statement from their latest earnings call in February was that CFO Kim Nelson announced that SPS Commerce achieved their 80th consecutive quarter of revenue growth. We had to take a minute to think about that. That means that every single quarter saw higher revenue than the one that came before it, dating back to 2001.

SPSC Revenue & EBITDA Growth (company Q4 Investor Presentation)

Performance and Valuation

SPS Commerce had a pretty stellar run in 2020, nearly doubling in price from ~$56 per share to ~$108. Since the start of 2021, it jumped up to around $118 in January before coming back down to just under $100 more recently, which followed the trend of the broader technology sector. A comparable benchmark for SPSC could be the Invesco SmallCap Information Technology ETF (PSCT). SPS Commerce has outperformed this ETF in the last 1, 3, 5, and 10 years.

According to the company's profile page on Finviz, SPS Commerce sports a price-to-sales ratio of 11 and a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 54. We like to not only look at P/S and P/E, but also the PEG ratio which takes into account a company's growth prospects. A lower PEG ratio is usually better, indicating better value compared to how much it is expected to grow. SPSC's PEG ratio is around 5.4, which is actually somewhat reasonable in comparison to peers.

Companies in the small to midcap software space are typically higher. For example, Open Text (OTEX) comes in at 18.5 and Paylocity (PCTY) comes in at 7. Larger cap names like Salesforce.com (CRM), ServiceNow (NOW), and Shopify have PEG ratios of 3.8, 35, and 12 respectively. And that's not to mention the multitude of other names in this space that aren't yet profitable, therefore rendering their PEG ratio obsolete since the "E" part of the PEG is still negative. Not only has profitability at SPS Commerce been positive, but has been growing at a consistent clip. This is in addition to having a strong balance sheet with negligible debt.

Customer growth metrics were highlighted during their Q4 Investor Presentation which showed that SPS was able to triple the number of their recurring revenue customers since 2009, as well as triple the average amount of revenue per customer since then. What may be even more impressive is that revenue in that timeframe has increased nearly 10x, going from $38M to $365M. The company expects to add additional customers as well as increase the revenue per customer.

If we extrapolate these growth rates to 2025, we believe SPS Commerce can grow their customer base to over 100K customers at an average revenue of over $30K per customer. That would result in annual revenues of $3B. The company's current price to sales ratio is 11. If this number drifts down over the next few years to be in line with its closest publicly traded competitor, OpenText, to a more reasonable price-to-sales ratio of 4, this will still imply a market cap of $12B by 2025 (recall that they have a market cap of $3.5B today).

Of course growth rates may slow down in the coming years, but we don't believe the company has reached the size where the law of large numbers comes into play quite yet. It is evident that the company is committed to investing in its business to generate new opportunities for growth, as well as being quite acquisitive to compete in new markets. The share price has doubled twice over in the last three years, and we conservatively believe they can achieve this feat again by 2025. Our 1 year price target is $200, approximately double from today's price of $100. We believe in the short term over the next 30-60 days that SPSC can reclaim its recent 52 week high of ~$120.

Potential Risks to Thesis

While we think that SPS Commerce is currently undervalued and has room to run back to the $120 range, there could be a few factors that derail this thesis. The primary factor that could impact the share price is the external threat of higher interest rates. As we've seen throughout February and March, whenever the treasury rate makes a jump higher, the entire technology sector has taken a breather, and SPS Commerce has typically followed suit.

Using PSCT again as our midcap tech benchmark, in the last 30 days, SPS Commerce has remained mainly flat, while the PSCT has returned -2.5%, indicating that SPS Commerce may be able to hold up slightly better than its peers. Another potential risk to SPS Commerce could be the slow adoption of their new e-commerce and marketplace solutions. Customers or prospects may be hesitant to use a third party to connect with their webstore platform, or may already have an established technology partner doing this for them.

Parting Thoughts

We believe that SPS Commerce has shown resilience and is relatively insulated from potential future market downturns. It displayed its strength last year despite disruptions to the retail industry, and we believe it will not only survive, but thrive in the coming years as it capitalizes on secular growth trends by embracing an omni-channel strategy. With the recent pullback of about 15% in the stock price from its highs earlier this year, SPS Commerce is offering a slight discount for its shares.

We think that given the new go-to-market solutions in the e-commerce space, history of price outperformance, customer revenue growth, as well as an extremely strong balance sheet, investors should add SPSC as a growth component to their portfolio. We will be listening intently on the next earnings call to hear how much traction the new initiatives are gaining, and would recommend investors add to their position on strong results.