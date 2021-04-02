Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) is primarily a cloud storage business but has built out a suite of complementary services such as collaboration tools and e-signature. The cloud storage space is crowded, with competitive offerings from Microsoft (MSFT), Google (GOOG) (GOOGL), Apple (AAPL), and Box (BOX). To a significant degree, cloud storage is a commodity service. The challenge for DBX is to provide sufficiently attractive related services to differentiate itself.

Price history and basic statistics for DBX (Source: Seeking Alpha)

Cloud storage stocks have only recently regained high prices set back in 2018 and 2019. DBX, for example, is currently trading at about $27. The last time the price cracked $27 was in August of 2018. BOX is trading below highs set back in February of 2019. The stock has recently shot up, gaining 18% in the past month. DBX was trading as low as $18 in early November 2020.

Trailing and projected quarterly EPS. Green values are amounts by which reported earnings beat expectations (Source: eTrade)

DBX has consistently beaten the analysts' consensus EPS expectations by modest amounts. There have been no blowout results. EPS grew rapidly in 2020 and the expected future growth rate is slower than the recent year's experience, as would be expected.

With a forward P/E of 21, the stock looks quite cheap compared to current earnings but that reflects the fairly modest growth expectations for growth.

I am not going to attempt to provide my own projections for DBX. Instead, in this post, I compare the outlook for DBX from a consensus of Wall Street Analysts and the market-implied outlook derived from the prices at which options are trading.

Wall Street Analyst Outlook

eTrade's Wall Street consensus rating, calculated from a group of 7 ranked analysts who have made or affirmed their outlooks over the past 90 days, is bullish and the consensus 12-month price target is essentially identical to the current share price. The most optimistic price target is 13.4% above the current price and the most pessimistic is 15.9% below the current price.

Wall Street analyst consensus rating and 12-month price target for DBX (Source: eTrade)

The Wall Street consensus outlook calculated by Seeking Alpha includes 11 analysts. The consensus rating is bullish and the consensus price target is $29, 6% above the current price.

Wall Street analyst consensus rating and price target for DBX (Source: Seeking Alpha)

Market-Implied Outlook

The market-implied outlook is calculated using the prices of call and put options at a range of strikes. This concept is well-established in institutional finance and the research literature but is less familiar to most individual investors. I have written an overview of market-implied (aka option-implied) outlooks, including references to the finance literature and an implementation by the Federal Reserve Bank.

In brief, options prices reflect bets on the probability that the price of a stock will exceed (calls) or fall below (puts) a specific value (the strike price) over a specific period of time. By analyzing a range of options prices, it is possible to infer the probabilities of all possible future prices over that period. This is a statistical outlook that reflects the views of options traders.

For this analysis, I have analyzed options expiring on January 21, 2022, to generate the market-implied outlook for the period between today and that expiration date, 9.67 months from now.

The market-implied outlook is charted in the form of a probability distribution, with each return value on the horizontal axis and the probability of that return shown on the vertical axis. I find it useful to rotate the negative return side of the distribution about the vertical axis to make it easier to see the relative probabilities of positive and negative returns of the same magnitude. A return value of 10% on the horizontal axis corresponds to a return of -10% on the Negative Return curve. Please see my overview post if this is not clear.

Market-implied price return probabilities for DBX between now and January 21, 2022 (Source: Author's calculations using options quotes from eTrade)

The market-implied outlook for the next 9.67 months, the period from today until January 21, 2022, is bearish, with a markedly higher probability of negative returns than for positive returns of the same magnitude for returns in the range +/- 50% (the red dashed line is above the solid blue line from 0% to around 55% return on the horizontal axis).

The single most-probable price return over the next 9.67 months is -28% (see the return corresponding to the peak probability on the Negative Return curve). The median return is -5.6% (50% of projected returns are above this level and 50% are below this level). There is a 55% probability of having a return less than or equal to zero over this period.

The annualized volatility derived from this distribution is 46%, which is high for an individual stock but not especially high for a tech stock.

The form of the market-implied outlook for DBX is quite similar to those for a range of other growth stocks that I have recently analyzed, including Airbnb (ABNB), Teladoc (TDOC), Zoom (ZM), and Netflix (NFLX). There is wide variability in the marked-implied annualized volatilities between these stocks, however. Zoom had annualized volatility of 64% and Netflix had annualized volatility of 42%, for example. The common features among the market implied outlooks are (1) most-probable return significantly less than zero, and (2) elevated probabilities of very large positive returns, both of which are results of high positive skewness in the probabilities of future returns.

The current share price of DBX is $27.3. The bid price (the price at which you can sell) for a $30 strike call option expiring on January 21, 2022, is $3.65. I just (as I write this) executed a (small) covered call strategy for DBX and paid $27.32 for the shares and sold the call for $3.67. This provides option premium income of 13.4% over the next 9.67 months, along with retaining 9.8% of potential price appreciation if the price rises and before the price reaches $30 and the option goes into the money. High positive skewness tends to make out-of-the-money call options especially expensive, making covered call strategies more attractive.

Summary

Dropbox has recently seen its stock price increase substantially, although the forward P/E remains modest by comparison to other tech stocks. The P/E is consistent with the fairly low-growth consensus earnings outlook. The consensus view of the Wall Street analysts is bullish, although the recent run-up puts the current stock price very close to the 12-month price target. There is little expected potential gain from here.

The market-implied outlook for DBX is bearish, with an elevated probability of price declines between now and January 21, 2022. The market-implied return distribution exhibits the high positive skewness that is characteristic of growth stocks in the current market. With the bullish analyst outlook, the bearish market-implied outlook, and with the current price right around the analyst consensus 12-month price target and the fairly modest valuation, my final outlook is neutral. The positive skewness in the market-implied outlook makes covered call strategies look attractive for those who are inclined to be long DBX.