Photo by Prostock-Studio/iStock via Getty Images

Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA) and Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC) were placed into conservatorship in 2008. For the next four years FHFA used its discretionary accounting authority to force the companies to take non-cash writedowns so that they would report massive net income losses so that based on the terms of their senior preferred stock purchase agreement Fannie and Freddie would receive money from the US Treasury at 10%.

The government ran out of non-cash writedowns and would be forced to reverse them, resulting in predictably massive windfall style profits. In July of 2012, FHFA found out that Fannie and Freddie were about to enter "the golden years" of profitability. In order to capture these earnings for the government, the government arranged for the third amendment net worth sweep. Fannie and Freddie reported record earnings in 2013 the year after the government entered into the net worth sweep.

The economics of the net worth sweep continue to remain in effect, but the deal has been modified in such a way that the government is no longer taking cash out of the companies and is prohibited from doing so until the companies are out of conservatorship. The only way the government can get value of its arrangement with the companies is to restructure and liquidate its position as part of sending them back to private markets to raise money, recapitalize, and eventually exit conservatorship.

Meanwhile, it is left paying lawyers exorbitant fees to defend its position that realistically is not increasing in value and has no yield. I think fighting for the net worth sweep made way more sense when the government was actually taking cash payments every three months, but at this point it looks like bad business to me. Their bad business is our good business and I'm here to tell you why I believe I'm right this time.

Investment Thesis

Fannie and Freddie are currently on a collision course with exiting conservatorship via retained earnings. The government is no longer taking their money via net worth sweep payments. The companies remain a risk to the financial system until they are able to attract private capital. In order to attract private capital their equity needs to be restructured. The net worth sweep continues to increase the liquidation preference of the senior preferred, but this makes the companies uninvestible.

The government must monetize its equity position that no longer is paying dividends. No action is expected until the Supreme court rules on the Collins V. Yellen lawsuit, where the ruling being appealed cites a named defendant responsible for writing the law in question effectively incriminating the government's defense. Although I expect plaintiffs to prevail, there are other lawsuits working their way through as well where government officials committed perjury and now it remains to be seen who is going to certify the trial record. If all else fails, this becomes a takings case.

To top it all off, the government is committed to restructuring its position so that the companies can attract private capital and the only way to do this is to settle the lawsuits. Tim Pagliara talks about the government's stake being worth upwards of $100B. That could put commons around $15 if the senior preferred liquidation preference is written to $0 and the warrants are exercised. In this case, common shares would outperform preferred shares.

I only own preferred shares and I think although commons could achieve that valuation in several years, I think that in order to raise the amount of capital required to protect taxpayers means that the valuation to raise capital will more likely be lower than higher. I figure at this point, commons and preferred have similar returns moving forward. I expect preferred to convert to common in the next year.

Books On The Government Takeover Of Fannie and Freddie

Although I've written six books (1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6) and 214 articles on Seeking Alpha in the past seven years on trying to predict what the government is going to do with Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, my analysis is almost entirely built based on an analysis of public statements. There are men who have written on the topic that I think are worth reading if you're going to study Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. For anyone who is interested in understanding what truly happened here and why it happened, I think these all offer valuable true insights.

Too Big To Fail

A book by Andrew Ross Sorkin which exposes Dan Jester as the numbers guy who invented the hostile takeover of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac via reconstructing the record at the bequest of Hank Paulson.

Mortgage Wars

Prior CFO of Fannie Mae Timothy J. Howard explains how government agencies drove up the private label securities market, eventually blowing it up. Then, the government scapegoated Fannie and Freddie into conservatorship to save their friends at the big banks.

Reckless Endangerment

Joshua Rosner and Gretchen Morgenson tell the story about how the system let its guard down and built its way into the great recession of 2008, with the focus on Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.

The Plot To Destroy Fannie Mae

David Fiderer outlined how the purported emergency "rescue" of Fannie and Freddie was really in fact a carefully orchestrated and long premeditated assassination attempt. Then again, if you define assassination as successfully getting them into conservatorship then it was a success.

Another Big Lie

Tim Pagliara sent his new book to the Supreme Court Judges. Tim Pagliara's latest book offers a new perspective. All the books mentioned above are more backwards looking in so far as they attempt to explain what's happened. Tim takes the next step and offers guard rail explanations as to the progression of how things have come to be and where they are going next. Insights that you cannot get anywhere else like one of the lead plaintiff lawyers, David Thompson, originally being skeptical of the case for shareholders:

I've read the Wall Street Journal every day. I read their editorial page. They hate Fannie and Freddie with passion. I agree with them most of the time, and I had a dim view of the GSEs before I met Bruce Berkowitz.

Housing Finance Reform and Taxpayer Protection Act of 2014

The most important part of Tim's book to me was at the end of Chapter six. It is entirely possible that the work of Investors Unite is what saved Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac from being eliminated legislatively. Tim Pagliara asked Louisiana Senator David Vitter the following question:

Senator, have you ever thought about what Corker-Warner would do to people in your state who lived below sea level?

The point being made was that Fannie Mae's business is geographically blind. Half of New Orleans lies below sea level and so David Vitter immediately understood that the Corker-Warner legislation doing an end to Fannie and Freddie would eliminate home mortgages to Vitter's constituency:

If the government didn't mandate that the utility companies provide electricity to the rural areas, they wouldn't do it because it isn't profitable. The same is true of the banks. If you got rid of Fannie and Freddie, they wouldn't lend to a lot of places in America.

This changed Vitter's vote and the bill was eventually roadblocked on the Senate floor.

FHFA's Mark Calabria

Mark Calabria's impact on the major en banc legal victory for plaintiffs is covered:

That was an easy conclusion for the court, given that the current director of the FHFA, Mark Calabria, had written a white paper confirming violations prior to his appointment as director. The paper is quoted in the courts opinion.

Mark Calabria also is credited for accomplishing the first major milestone in ending the conservatorships:

on September 30, 2019, Mark Calabria came through on the first part of his promise, announcing that Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac would be permitted to retain a combined $45 billion worth of earnings, effectively ending the net worth sweep.

Fairholme's Bruce Berkowitz

Tim Pagliara also covers major shareholder perspectives like those of Bruce Berkowitz. Berkowitz went into these lawsuits hearing that it was going to be a brutal fight but even he underestimated how bad it would be:

One lawyer told me, 'Before this is over, you'll be bleeding from every orifice.' I just had a fundamental believe in a great country. I was sure the courts would come around. I remember having a conversation with a major player in investment banking - the guy used to be an assistant secretary of the Treasury. I told him, 'This isn't right.' He looked at me and said, 'Grow up. This is the big leagues.' It's like, what does right and wrong have to do with anything? I guess I was naive.

Berkowitz explains why he only went after the net worth sweep as opposed to the imposition of conservatorship:

Other people wanted to challenge the conservatorship, but I thought it was too difficult an argument to make. I thought attacking the sweep was much simpler because Fannie and Freddie didn't need more government support. They were about to enter a new golden age of profitability, as is always the case, post crisis.

Berkowitz is critical of whether the companies even needed government support:

If you follow the money - the cash they had in the bank, the amount that was coming in - Fannie and Freddie were in good shape before the crisis, during the crisis and after the crisis.

In chapter 14, Tim Pagliara talks about how $4T in asset managers got together and met with Mick Mulvaney to make the case that recap and release would be a win for the administration and explained that the administration could liquidate its equity position for upwards of $100B as long as they settled the pending litigation.

I reached out to Tim Pagliara and asked him for his thoughts and he replied with the following:

Here is my focus from this point forward: What would have happened if the United States Treasury had embraced the truth in August of 2012? What if they had embraced their statutory responsibility of conserve and protect? What if Ugoletti had not lied to to Judge Lamberth? This has left an indelible stain on our financial system that only the court can address.

I had thought about that in the past. I think the answer to all three questions is that the companies would have already gone to capital markets and raised private capital by now. Shareholders would have been treated fairly instead of taken hostage where instead they have been forced to fight for their rights for the better half of a decade.

That said, FHFA only finalized its capital framework this past year so it is tough to know how much capital they would have had to raise in that counterfactual world or where we would be. It's also tough to know where guarantee fees would be. Conservatorship has more or less been a vehicle for increasing guarantee fees, which is the fee Fannie and Freddie charge for guaranteeing agency backed home mortgage securities.

The Delaware Bay Company HINDESight

Another litigating shareholder Gary Hindes put together an update saying that people who spoke with Trump while he was still president earlier this year heard that he intended to "speak with Steven" Mnuchin with the intent to "get it done" meaning housing finance reform. Hindes reports that all the work was done for Q1/Q2 2021 stock offerings and that they had already held off-the-record roadshows. This aligns with Pagliara's note about $4T of asset managers backing potential equity offerings to recapitalize Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.

The interesting part to me is that apparently all the work was done to hold the offerings. This would imply that if the Biden administration chooses to move down the road of equity offerings, it could do so rather quickly and junior preferred would get roughly par. Gary Hindes suggests that this sort of administrative solution could be fashioned as early as year-end. Outside of that, Hindes reasons that legal outcomes should take at most three years to complete and thinks that the preferred would be worth over 150% of par based on their breach of contract legal claims in Judge Lamberth's court. I find everything Gary says agreeable in his recent update.

FHFA Director Mark Calabria's Statement at the Financial Stability Oversight Council Principals Meeting

Mark Calabria's public remarks continue to emphasize that Fannie and Freddie need to raise capital (emphasis added):

In November, the Agency finalized a regulatory capital framework for Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac that recognizes that the risks that climate change could pose are difficult to quantify but potentially material. Loss-absorbing capital, particularly in the form of common equity, is the strongest protection for financial institutions against any negative shock, including those from natural disasters or abrupt repricing. FHFA's first priority is thus building capital at the Enterprises. FHFA and Treasury have cooperated in amending their agreements to allow Fannie and Freddie to retain earnings as one means of building capital, with Treasury requiring provisions to protect its investment. These are important steps toward building the capital that can better protect the mortgage finance system against climate change. The Enterprises will also need to raise private capital to realistically become safe and sound. FHFA looks forward to working with Treasury and addressing its priorities in structuring its investment going forward such that the Enterprises can reach a safe level of capital.

Calabria emphasizes the need to raise private capital and talks about working with the Treasury to help make that happen. It's worth remembering that SCOTUS closing oral arguments addressed this from the perspective of investors by quoting Calabria from his white paper:

Fair and predictably applied insolvency rules allow investors and creditors to judge the risks of investing in a company. If that process can be manipulated to favor one creditor, as FHFA has favored Treasury, then there is no basis to judge what could happen if a company fails.

In other words, if there is a need to raise private capital, which I believe there is based on the finalized capital rule in November, then I'm sure Mark Calabria can help Treasury understand how to structure its investment going forward so that the companies can attract new money via secondary offerings. If words have meaning, Mark Calabria says that's what he's looking forward to doing. Chapter 16 in Pagliara's book outlines how Mark Calabria was chosen as part of Trump's plan to recapitalize and release Fannie and Freddie by restructuring the equity and facilitating capital raises. If anything, it's obvious he's still working hard to get it done.

SCOTUS Recent Legal Filings

Shareholders replied to the Acting Solicitor General's letter of March 18, 2021.

Through the January 14 letter agreement, FHFA and Treasury have done nothing to reverse the nationalization of Fannie and Freddie but only further entrenched Treasury's status as the sole shareholder that can ever receive a return on its investment. This arrangement is inherently unsound and inconsistent with FHFA's conservatorship mission because it makes it impossible for the Companies to raise additional capital through the sale of new stock at a time when they are massively undercapitalized due to FHFA's previous unlawful conduct.

The Acting Solicitor General previously sent an update to the Supreme Court saying that the recent modifications to the Senior Preferred Purchase Agreement do not moot the lawsuits in question:

The amendments do not moot these cases. The shareholders have sought both (1) prospective relief prohibiting the continued implementation of the Third Amendment's dividend formula and (2) retrospective relief ordering the return of dividends already paid under that formula. See J.A. 117-118. The new amendments modify the Third Amendment's dividend formula going forward, but they do not refund dividend payments that were made in the past or otherwise provide retrospective relief.

In other words, the amendments do not change the economics of the net worth sweep, which still remains in effect which prohibits non-governmental shareholders from having any intrinsic value because the terms of the government's securities continue to take all of the earnings for itself while simultaneously having an insurmountable liquidation preference. As plaintiffs point out, this approach has made it impossible for the companies to raise additional capital through the sale of new stock.

The net worth sweep was implemented to do just this, so it's still just doing what it was designed to do. It was put into place under the assumption that the government could do whatever it wanted to. It remains to be seen if it can get away with it, especially since now it is at odds with the stated objective of FHFA's Mark Calabria of trying to raise capital via stock sales. As the shareholders point out, the arrangement makes it impossible for the companies to raise additional capital through the sale of new stock. Quite the conundrum.

Summary and Conclusion

Because the companies are currently retaining enough earnings to exit conservatorship via retained earnings alone, the companies are currently on track to exit conservatorship. The challenge is the time frame. Retained earnings alone would take over a decade.

These additional insights continue to confirm that the companies are profitable and that the lawsuits have merit. Simply pointing to the legal ruling where the named defendant is cited in favor of plaintiffs specifically when that named defendant drafted the applicable law and runs the agency the law governs is like shooting fish in a barrel. Then in the breach of contract claims, the government needs to certify a trial record where Mario Ugoletti signed an affidavit and then backtracked during deposition.

The current structure of this deal for the government is it has a massive equity position comprised of senior preferred stock and warrants. The government values its equity stake between $50 and $100B. The government currently is paying lawyers to defend its position, but if the Supreme Court rules that FHFA's Mark Calabria's interpretation of HERA is correct then the government would be paying to fight a losing case. Mark Calabria wrote that the net worth sweep violates established solvency principles.

Gary Hindes points out that shareholders stand to gain more money if the government doesn't settle and because of this he expects the government to settle reasonably quickly because there is no alternative to Fannie and Freddie eventually recapitalizing and exiting conservatorship. This potential litigation cash liability to the government goes away if the government moves forward in restructuring its equity of Fannie and Freddie as part of settling the lawsuits. The companies will be able to raise enough capital to no longer be an imminent risk to taxpayers and well on their way to exiting conservatorship.

The Supreme Court ruling is expected to inform the plan to develop a proposal for continued GSE reform as contemplated by Treasury. After all, if you're the government and the Supreme Court just ruled that a conservator can only take actions that conserve and preserve the assets of a company in conservatorship and your own press release explaining the net worth sweep says "the GSEs will be wound down and will not be allowed to retain profits, rebuild capital..." then it becomes difficult to justify not resolving this outstanding issue as part of an overall plan to recapitalize them.

Legal rulings have consequences, especially those that come from the Supreme Court, especially when they instruct the lower courts how to correctly interpret HERA and that interpretation is in favor of shareholders. For all the reasons listed above, I think now is the best time to get involved in Fannie and Freddie preferred securities. I think commons do reasonably well too, but have no position there.