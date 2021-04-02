Photo by designer491/iStock via Getty Images

Co-produced with Beyond Saving

The economic recovery is underway and it is driving share prices up across the markets in general and value stocks in particular. The biggest beneficiaries have been high dividend stocks, most of which fall in the category of "value stocks". Despite the recent run, they remain cheap in the absolute and based on historical valuations. Furthermore, the valuation gap between growth and value remains extremely wide and value stocks still have a lot of catch-up to do. Remember, value companies tend to be economically sensitive and to see higher earnings at the beginning of an economic recovery. The combination of vaccinations, increased consumer activity, and governments easing restrictions has been a recipe for fast growth for many dividend stocks.

We enjoy seeing green in our high yield "model portfolio", but what really gets the juices flowing? Dividend hikes. Nothing says there are blue skies ahead like a company raising its dividend. It is the ultimate vote of confidence from management that the sky is clear, that earnings are stable and that the future is bright. Like the warm rays of sunlight from the rising sun, nothing quite says that it is going to be a great day better than a dividend raise.

We have experienced several dividend raises in our "model portfolio" to start off the year. Today, we take a look at two of them.

1- America First: ATAX

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX) is a very unique partnership yield 6.5%.

ATAX invests in "mortgage revenue bonds" (MRBs) which are usually secured by apartment buildings. ATAX collects principal and interest payments from these MRBs. MRBs have the benefit of being tax-exempt, a benefit that is passed along to shareholders through their partnership structure. For shareholders, this means that approximately 40-60% of ATAX's dividend is tax-exempt each year.

The other side of ATAX's business is the development of apartments with a joint venture partner. The "Vantage" joint venture builds the apartment, holds it until it is leased up, and then sells the building for a profit.

COVID had very little impact on ATAX's MRBs. Apartments did very well and ATAX's apartment MRBs continued paying. The negative impact that COVID had was that ATAX cut back on their plans to sell Vantage properties, and the 2 wholly-owned apartments they have are both located near colleges.

The real estate sector is heating up and ATAX has at least 2-3 Vantage properties that will be ready to sell this year, with a solid pipeline of development behind them.

Source: ATAX 10-K

ATAX will be back up and running at their normal speed. And that is why ATAX increased its dividend 50% for Q1. ATAX's MRB business did exactly what they count on - payments continued throughout the disruption. They put their Vantage sales on hold because they didn't want to sell at a bad price. That is good management.

The yield is up to 6.5% today, and we won't be surprised to see another raise by year-end. If you are looking for exposure to the recovery of the multi-family sector, ATAX is perhaps the best opportunity out there. 6.5% is a higher yield than you would get from apartment REITs, and approximately half of that is tax-exempt making it a very attractive holding in a taxable account.

2- Newtek

Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) is a BDC (business development company) that has a unique niche. NEWT is the largest non-bank originator of SBA (Small Business Administration) loans.

NEWT uses the flexibility of the BDC structure to offer their clients a whole suite of services that are commonly needed by small growing businesses. They offer services like payroll, payment processing, IT services among others through several portfolio companies that they control. This provides a solid pipeline of referrals for their bread and butter business - originating SBA loans.

The strategy has been wildly successful, and NEWT has been one of the fastest-growing BDCs. When COVID hit, NEWT was able to pivot quickly from their SBA loans to offering loans under the Paycheck Protection Program. For lawmakers, using the rules of the SBA was an easy way to target small businesses, for NEWT, it meant their customers were the ones being specifically targeted for aid. NEWT will be one of the biggest beneficiaries of the Government stimulus programs.

We highlighted NEWT back in February, predicting that NEWT would increase their dividend guidance at Q4 earnings. Sure enough, NEWT just announced guidance to hike its dividends this year by 17% to 41% increase over last year's $2.05 dividends as their profits continue to see fast growth. It is very rare to see such a huge hike in dividends!

Note that NEWT's dividend is variable as they payout what they actually earn each quarter. So from quarter to quarter, the dividend will vary. This ensures that NEWT is never overpaying its dividend. So when NEWT is increasing the dividend, you know that it is being driven by strong earnings.

NEWT is guiding for a high dividend this year as they continue to benefit from the PPP program, while they are also actively growing their SBA loan programs. For example, NEWT just closed on March 22 a $100 million line of credit, on top of their existing $75 million lines, for the purposes of originating SBA 504 loans. NEWT will originate the loans, season them and then sell the entire loan for capital, retaining nothing on their balance sheet.

Yet another avenue for NEWT to grow its dividend. CEO Barry Sloane said he expects these loans to "be a material contributor to the BDC's dividend on a regular basis."

Sometimes a company is a buy because it has sold off and is trading at a really inexpensive price. Other times, a company is a buy because they have a very strong business model with a very bright future. NEWT has enormous growth in their future and they are the only BDC that does what they do. Another great reason to own NEWT is that it is internally managed whereby the management owns 4.5% of the company's shares, which is significant and makes management aligned with shareholders. If you haven't jumped on the NEWT bandwagon, their 9% to 11% dividend, with future dividend growth, is an opportunity you don't want to miss!

Conclusion

Seeing share prices recover is great, but seeing dividends being raised is even more satisfying. A dividend raise provides more cash upfront, and it is also a sign from management that the future is bright.

Sure, every CEO is going to get on the earnings call and talk about how great things will be in the future, but those are just words and promises. It is the end results that we every investor seeks. A 20%+ dividend hike is a very strong statement.

If you missed the opportunity to buy these picks before their dividend increases, it is not too late!

ATAX spent much of 2020 improving the terms of their borrowing agreements and they continued work on their pipeline of Vantage properties. They were not just sitting by through the COVID crisis. As the economy heats up and apartment properties are selling, ATAX is well-positioned to profit and pass those gains along to shareholders through dividends. The recovery is still young.

NEWT has one of the most unique strategies in the BDC sector and they have proven that it not only works, but it works incredibly well. NEWT is not my favorite BDC just because it yields 10%, but because it has a very strong business plan, one of the best management, and high insider ownership that works very well. NEWT proved in 2020 that it could roll with the punches in the midst of an unprecedented black swan. And going into 2021 is kicking right back into growth mode. NEWT has a very bright future and as it grows it will become recognized as one of the bluest, blue chips in the sector.

High-yield investors who are looking to grow their income should be looking at dividend stocks like ATAX and NEWT. The safest dividend is the one that just got raised. The best company is one that raised today, and that will have another raise tomorrow! Higher-income today, with even higher income tomorrow. "Recurrent Income" is our goal as investors building up our nest egg for retirement.