Introduction

Dream Office REIT (OTC:DRETF) is an office-focused REIT managed by Dundee (hence the name: Dundee Real Estate Asset Management, abbreviated to ‘Dream’). The REIT’s share price has had some weak moments in 2020 as the future of REITs and office usage seemed to be questioned, but the unit price has recently increased again to around C$21, resulting in a 4.7% dividend yield.

Data by YCharts

Dream Office REIT has its main listing in Canada where it’s trading with D as ticker symbol (some data providers use D-UN to clearly indicate these are REIT units) and with an average daily volume of about 175,000 units per day, the Canadian listing is the most liquid trading option.

Offices, but with some strong tenants

Offices haven’t really been a popular investment in the past year as investors fear the demand for office space will decrease as some companies have now seen that certain jobs can easily be performed from home, even if it’s for just a few days of the week. However, I don’t think this will become a major issue: some older office space will be in lower demand and rather than renovating older offices, landlords may consider to repurpose the buildings. Additionally, although some tasks can be performed while working from home, some employees just work better in an office environment (more social control). The demand for office space may decrease, but the lower-end properties or older spaces will suffer most.

Dream Office REIT has the advantage about 20% of its rental income comes from assets leased to government divisions:

Source: annual report 2020

As you can see on the image above, about 19.1% of the rental revenue is generated from the Ontario and federal government.

Additionally, the weighted average lease term (‘WALT’) has remained relatively stable as it decreased just slightly from 5.5 years as of the end of 2019 to 5.1 years as of the end of 2020. An additional factor contributing to the uncertainty of the office properties in Dream’s portfolio was the decreasing occupancy rate which fell from over 90% at the end of 2019 to 87.8% in Q3 and just over 85% as of the end of 2020.

Source: annual report 2020

However, it’s important to realize a large portion of the reduced occupancy is related to so-called ‘transitory vacancy’: Dream is getting offices ready for new tenants to move in. The committed occupancy is approximately 88%. That sounds better, but Dream’s marketing team will obviously have to continue to work to secure new tenants and lease extensions.

A third reason why I’m not too worried about an office REIT like Dream is its strong balance sheet. The total balance sheet has a value of C$2.9B, of which C$1.5B consists of equity. Indeed, the total debt is less than C$1.2B (I’m excluding the subsidiary redeemable units as those are added back to the share count structure, see later) for an LTV ratio of just 41.1%.

Source: annual report 2020

The fair value of the properties has been established at C$2.47B using a capitalization rate of 4.79% of downtown Toronto properties and 7.37% for assets outside of Toronto.

Source: annual report 2020

It’s all about rent collection rates these days, and Dream Office REIT did well on that front

One of the metrics that was barely even mentioned the past few years as it was considered something that ‘goes without saying’ suddenly became one of the most important metrics in 2020: the rent collection levels. How much of the invoiced rent was actually paid by the tenants? Most commercial REITs experienced a few tough months but office REITs remained pretty much unharmed, and that’s also the case for Dream Office REIT: it collected in excess of 95% of the rent due in 2020:

Source: press release

Of course, there was an impact. But the impact remained limited, and this allowed the REIT to keep its office rental income pretty stable. That being said, the income statement (shown below) does show a decrease of the net rental income of approximately C$15M.

Source: financial statements

The decrease is actually predominantly caused by lower parking revenues and not really by lower rental income. Dream Office REIT did a good job in being as transparent as possible and on the breakdown of the ‘investment properties revenue’ you can clearly see not the offices, but the parking portfolio is the main culprit here.

Source: financial statements, footnotes

So while the total revenue from investment properties decreased by approximately 10%, the majority of this reduction was caused by the lower parking revenue.

While Dream Office REIT does not disclosure an AFFO result nor an AFFO/share, it does provide a breakdown of how it reaches its FFO per unit result. As you can see below, the total FFO/share decreased from C$1.70 to C$1.54. A reasonable result considering the FFO (in Canadian Dollars) decreased by about 15% to C$93M.

Source: annual report

The lower impact on the per-share performance is predominantly due to the lower share count. The average unit count dropped from almost 64M in 2019 to 60.5M in 2020, and on the left-hand side of the table you can see the average amount of units in Q4 2020 fell to just 57.4M. However, as of the end of December, the unit count dropped to less than 56M units, consisting of 56.6M REIT units and just over 5.2M units issued by a subsidiary of Dream that are convertible into common units. This means we can expect the per-share performance in 2021 to strengthen, even if the FFO (expressed in Dollars) would remain unchanged. Unfortunately Dream Office REIT has already exhausted its normal course issuer bid (by immediately deploying cash to buy back units at around C$19) and Dream will have to request the regulator to approve a new share buyback authorization later this year.

The buyback program was accretive for the remaining shareholders as the NAV/share actually increased from C$26.7 as of the end of 2019 to C$28.69 as of the end of 2020. The sharp increase is caused by a combination of cash retention, a higher market value for its investment in Dream Industrial REIT and Dream’s smart plan to buy back units at a 30% discount to the NAV.

Investment thesis

For now, the monthly distributions of C$0.0833 (resulting in an annual distribution of C$1/share) remain safe as it represents a payout ratio of just around 60% of the FFO. That being said, it is a pity the REIT does not disclose the AFFO as I would be interested in seeing how much cash has to be spend on ‘tenant improvements’. Additionally Dream Office REIT has some work to do to get its occupancy rate above 90% again as that would provide a bigger margin of safety.

Dream Office REIT has a good reputation but I’m not quite sure I’m ready to initiate a substantial long position given the strong focus on the Toronto office market. The REIT owns some really nice properties but there have been some worrying updates from that specific market where office space available for sublease has increased tremendously. The dividend appears to be covered, I like the exposure to a few hundred million dollars of Dream Industrial REIT on the balance sheet, but I may wait for either a ‘bargain price’ entry point or an uptick on the Toronto office market before initiating a position.