Quick Introduction

The purpose of this article is to review IBM (NYSE:IBM) to determine a buy price. First, I give my own quick history. Second, I review IBM's revenue and earnings situation. Third, I look at the dividend over time, and related risks. Fourth, I run some valuation scenarios. And lastly, I provide a conservative "Buy Price" and course of action.

Personal Historical View

I'll get to IBM in just a second or two. Before I do that, I'd like to point out that I've now written three articles in my "When To Buy" series in 2021.

I bring this up because I'm long on Intel (INTC), Apple (AAPL), and AT&T (T). And, I'm also long IBM but it's one of my most frustrating positions, which I'll explain in a short while.

I've been invested in IBM since November 2012. My cost basis is just about $164, and therefore I'm underwater by about 19% in terms of a capital loss. However, that's not entirely fair since back in 2012 prices were higher, and I've averaged down along the way. Plus, I've sold several times, basically trying to trade my way out of a large position. In any case, I'm very roughly at breakeven at this point in time because of the dividend. We'll come back to that as well, in just a short while.

At this point, I want to show how IBM has compared against the S&P 500, just to show how it has done against a well-known benchmark. It's always good to face the facts ahead of time, so someone else can't punch me in the face.

Of course, all of this lines up pretty well with what I described above. IBM has done very poorly compared to the S&P 500 over the last 9-10 years. And, this also justifies my trading in and out of IBM over time, mostly trying to bring my cost basis down. Although, truth be told, a lot of my "trading" was done to get out of what was once a very large holding. It's now much better sized.

Before moving on, I'll just also point out that I originally bought IBM for some capital appreciation and healthy dividend growth. IBM's earnings looked reasonable from 2001 to 2012, which you can see here:

Back in 2012, when I first started investing in IBM, I remember seeing these "waves of income" and I remember seeing similar "waves of mainframe upgrades" which you can roughly see here.

In any case, the point is that IBM is an old company that makes a lot of money from old customers, with old agreements, and old technology. Even with the huge $34B RedHat purchase, and the "Hybrid Cloud" talk, IBM is not really anything like Facebook (FB), Alphabet (GOOGL)(GOOG) or even Microsoft (MSFT) at this point in time. It's creeping along.

My main point is that back in 2012, I saw an old yet stable company growing revenue and I felt comfortable buying. A big reason for that investment was also to obtain a growing income stream, which I'll now review.

The Dividend In One Chart

As I've noted above, I was interested in IBM's dividends back in 2012 when I first got set up. In that regard, IBM is actually something of a mixed bag. I'll explain right after I drop in a chart for you.

IBM's dividend has been strong and growing. That's the good news, with a compound annual growth rate of nearly 14% over 19 years. However, I have to point out that the growth rate has fallen from double digits down to 7.3% in 2017, 5.3% in 2018, 3.5% in 2019 and just 1.2% in 2020. That isn't a good looking trend. Dividend growth is there, but that growth is clearly slowing.

Now it's time for me to point out the bad news about the dividend. The payout ratio continues to go up and up. It's quite ugly, and it's even starting to worry me a bit. I understand that 2020 was "different" but the trend even through 2019 wasn't favorable.

In large part, IBM's problems are a result of low growth. That's easily seen when looking at revenue over the years.

Data by YCharts

IBM's stock price is declining at approximately the same pace as IBM's revenue. While I do see some revenue spikes along the way, the general trend over the last 10 years has been down. Frustrating.

At this point, I still think IBM's dividend is safe, even with the constantly rising payout ratio. I'm not worried, yet. But I admit we're now at a point where my trust is no longer even close to 100% over the next 3-5 years. I feel that there are cracks appearing, and watching revenue and the payout ratio is required.

Quick Valuation

I know that I sounded rather negative just a moment ago, as if IBM was suddenly going down in a ball of fire. However, while I'm cautious, I'm not thinking that IBM suddenly is going bankrupt, or anything like that at all.

In fact, I have pretty good news if you believe the analysts. Take a look and judge for yourself.

I must point out that EPS in 2018 was $13.81 and in 2019 it was $12.81, whereas last year it was $8.67 per the screenshot. So, the growth in 2021 to $11.10 isn't really EPS "growth" but more a regression back up. It's not until 2023 do we see IBM getting back to an estimated $12.80, which is on par with what IBM earned in 2019. Stated another way, analysts believe that IBM's not really doing much for 4-5 years, but at least it should be getting back to where it was, albeit limping along.

Because of this, I'm forced to make assumptions that aren't as solid as I'd like. I have to "normalize" things a little so we can run some numbers. So, take what you see with a grain of salt and adjust based on your own biases.

Let's assume a starting $11 EPS for 2021 and 2% growth for five years and then 2% for the next five years after that. I am doing this because IBM's earnings growth rate over 20 years is 5.6%, over 15 years it's 2.4%, over 10 years it's -2.4%, and over the last several years, it's been around 1-2%. My point is that I think IBM might have figured things out, and it might finally enjoy a bit of growth, but not too much. I'm trying to be realistic and fair, but if you think EPS will continue to decline, then please adjust accordingly.

Our hurdle will be 7%, which is higher than most expectations for the S&P 500 these days, but it's lower than the 12% to 15% I like to use. The dividend is $6.52, and so let's use a dividend growth rate of 3% going forward to keep it simple. That's based on the payout ratio and the slowing revenue growth. I'll be assuming the P/E will be around 11, which is roughly IBM's average P/E ratio for the last 5, 10, 15 years. Here's how it all looks.

As I'm writing this, IBM is around $132 so we're close to the "Buy Now" price according to this analysis. This isn't too surprising given the low P/E, strong dividend, and slow growth. We're roughly in a zone of fair value.

While I don't think my assumptions are too controversial, perhaps you expect some extra growth. Or, perhaps you believe that the P/E could expand. Again, assumptions are key here. My favorite way to consider the range of outcomes is to adjust the Target Rate of Return. Here's how I explained that in my recent article When To Buy AT&T:

In my opinion, the fly in the ointment is the target rate of return. While 7% is a reasonable rate of return, that hurdle rate can radically change the valuation. For example, Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) calculates that the average stock market return for the past 10 years is 9.2%. They also say the average annual return for the S&P 500 specifically is 13.6%. On the other hand, if you believe the stock market is overheated, then returns are likely to be down around 2-3% over the next 10 years. On the other hand, if you believe that there are far better investments via growth investments, or even Bitcoin (BTC-USD), then you might want to put the hurdle rate up around 12-15%, which is what I often like to do.

Therefore, I think it makes sense to look at what happens with IBM as we adjust the Target Rate of Return.

2% Target Rate of Return: $189.82

3% Target Rate of Return: $174.95

4% Target Rate of Return: $161.49

5% Target Rate of Return: $149.30

6% Target Rate of Return: $138.23

7% Target Rate of Return: $128.17

8% Target Rate of Return: $119.02

9% Target Rate of Return: $110.69

10% Target Rate of Return: $103.10

11% Target Rate of Return: $96.16

12% Target Rate of Return: $89.82

Once again, it's clear that your hurdle rate is critical. And, as I've already stated previously, this is all about opportunity costs and your expectations. If you think you can achieve a 12% rate of return then you should only buy IBM at $90. However, if you think getting 2% is going to be hard in the market, or via other investments, then buying under $190 would be rational.

That's quite a range and it gets crazy as you adjust. But, that's kind of the point. You can avoid going nuts by simply applying the same hurdle rate to each investment you're considering. Just remember, if you use a high rate on one investment but then a low rate on another investment, there's no point in even doing this kind of analysis.

To return to my original numbers, I've been using 7% recently on many investments. It's above what many people expect given the hot market, possibly being set up for a weak future. But, it's below the potential growth of many excellent investments available in the market.

$105 or Below

Right now, I am not buying IBM. I have plenty and I'd be happy to unload my shares up around $160 to $165, since that's my cost basis. I'm not thrilled with the company at this point, even with the change in leadership. I'm happy to collect the dividend but if the opportunity comes around to sell at a much higher price, I'll sell down more.

However, around $105, I'd get interested again since I'd be able to lower my cost basis plus I'd be collecting an even larger dividend. Now, trust me, I understand IBM's 52-week range has been $105 to $137, so I could have added at this $105 price. However, back in 2020 when that happened, there were plenty of other opportunities, such as Lowe's (LOW), Franklin Resources (BEN) and General Dynamics (GD), along with many others. IBM wasn't a great buy in relation to all the other opportunities.

Also, at $105, I'd be getting more shares at below fair value. In other words, I'd enjoy a margin of safety on my addition. With IBM's 5, 10, and 15 year revenue and EPS track record, I think that's quite rational. While fair value with a 7% hurdle rate is about $128, I want a steep bargain to make up for the risk that I see in this slow growth business.

If you're holding IBM, it's not a terrible idea to keep holding. Collect the dividend, but perhaps think about where those dollars are going. That dividend reinvestment might make sense, and it might not. I can tell you that I am definitely not putting that cash to work with IBM. It's flowing to my other investments quarter after quarter.