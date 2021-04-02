Photo by crossroadscreative/DigitalVision Vectors via Getty Images

Introduction

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) is a Massachusetts-based bank holding company doing business in certain counties in Massachusetts and New Hampshire where it operates 26 full service branches. The bank invests the majority of its assets in commercial real estate loans and although commercial real estate wasn't exactly popular in 2020, the portfolio still seems to be performing quite well.

Data by YCharts

An impressive 10% increase in the net interest income was zeroed out by higher non-interest expenses

2020 was actually a good year for Enterprise Bancorp on the net interest income front. As you can see in the image below, the total interest income increased by almost $8M (also thanks to the hundreds of millions in PPP loans Enterprise Bancorp was able to issue) while the interest expenses decreased by almost $7M. This caused the net interest income to expand from $116M in 2019 to $130M in FY 2020.

Source: annual report

That's a positive development and as you can see above, the net interest income has been on an upward trajectory. Unfortunately for Enterprise Bancorp, the profitability remained under pressure as the net non-interest expenses increased. Whereas the bank recorded a non-interest income of $16M and a non-interest expense of just over $86M in 2019 (resulting in a net non-interest expense of approximately $70M), the total net non-interest expense increased to $76M in FY 2020. There wasn't one specific reason. The salaries increased and more money was spent on technology and telecommunication so rather than one specific reason for the increased net non-interest income, it's just a combination of a lot of smaller things.

That being said, the higher net interest income would have been sufficient to still post a much higher pre-tax and pre-loan loss ('PTPL') income. In 2019, the PTPL income was just under $46M, and this increased to in excess of $54M in 2020.

But as you can imagine, the exposure to commercial real estate also forced the bank to increase its loan loss provisions. Those provisions ten folded compared to the previous financial year and after deducting the $12.5M in loan loss provisions, Enterprise Bancorp reported a pre-tax income of $41.6M and a net income of $31.5M. With just under 12M shares outstanding, the EPS in FY2020 was $2.64. less than 10% below the 2019 level, so we can clearly say 2020 wasn't too bad at all for Enterprise Bancorp.

The bank's focus is on commercial real estate

Before jumping to conclusions, we should obviously have a look at the asset side of the balance sheet to get a better understanding of how Enterprise Bancorp invests its funds.

Source: annual report 2020, asset side of the balance sheet

About 6% of the balance sheet size is held in cash or deposits while we also see an additional $583M is invested in debt securities at fair value (mainly government issued securities or mortgage-backed securities issued by government-sponsored entities). This means in excess of 20.8% of the balance sheet has been deployed in very liquid assets, a major increase compared to the 17.5% in 2019.

So what I'd like to zoom in on is the loan book. The total net loan book had a value of $3.03B as of the end of 2020, and this includes almost $45M in loan loss provisions, just a relatively small increase compared to the previous year.

As Enterprise Bancorp isn't trying to hide its making loans for commercial real estate purposes, the composition of the loan book hardly comes as a surprise:

Source: annual report 2020

Indeed, the vast majority of the loan book has been deployed in the commercial real estate sector and about 90% of the loan book consists of commercial loans. That being said, the $453M in PPP loans will roll off and this will reduce the ratio of commercial loans versus the total loan book to 87% (I'm using the size of the loan book before taking the loan loss provisions into account.

I was surprised to see a bank which is so heavily invested in commercial real estate recording just a few million dollars in provisions in 2020. However, when looking at the breakdown of current loans and loans past due, only $29.5M of the loans has been classified as 'past due'. That's an increase of just $10M compared to the end of 2019.

Source: annual report 2020

Investment thesis

I was very surprised to see a bank with a high exposure to commercial real estate getting through 2020 relatively unharmed. Yes, the amount of loans past due increased but the $10M increase on a $3B+ loan book is actually rather minimal. At first, I was unsure if the $12.5M in loan loss provisions recorded in FY2020 would be sufficient, but after diving deeper into the detailed results, I now understand why Enterprise Bancorp was able to keep the provisions relatively low.

The EPS will likely move towards $3 again this year, although it will be interesting to see how the net interest income evolves as some of the low-risk PPP loans will be rolling off and this may put some additional pressure on the interest income.

I currently don't have a position in Enterprise Bancorp, but I will be adding the bank to my watch list to see if it can confirm its excellent performance in 2021.