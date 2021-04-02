Photo by Masha Rasputina/iStock via Getty Images

Investment thesis

U.S. technology company Global Tech Industries Group (OTCQB:GTII) looks like one of the most overvalued companies I've come across since I became involved with the stock market 14 years ago.

It has negative equity, negative working capital, almost no assets, and just one full-time employee. Global Tech has announced several acquisitions over the past months, but there are no financial details, and all of them seem to include small companies.

Global Tech is valued at $606.4 million as of the time of writing, and I think this one looks like a sell.

Overview of the business

In its own words, Global Tech Industries Group is a publicly traded mini conglomerate and its subsidiaries and affiliates are involved with intellectual properties, proprietary systems, and trade secrets in bioscience, green-tech, and global health technologies.

The company has been operating under several different names since 1980, including Western Exploration, Nugget Exploration, GoHealthMD, and Tree Top Industries.

According to Global Tech's Q3 2020 financial report, it has investment operations through TTII Strategic Acquisitions and Equity Group. The latter holds various marketable securities.

Global Tech has been involved in several acquisitions over the past two months, but all of the target companies seem small.

On February 8, Global Tech announced that it has inked an agreement for the acquisition of Gold Transactions International (GTI). As Global Tech explains, the latter is involved in the purchase of gold from artisan miners and then transports, assays, refines, and sells it in the DMCC free trade zone in Dubai. I couldn't find any information on Gold Transactions International.

On March 8, Global Tech revealed that it has entered into a non-binding letter of intent for the purchase of U.S. telecommunication services provider Jabber Telecom (JabberTel). According to Global Tech, JabberTel provides HIPAA-compliant integrated business applications, telecommunication collaborations, audio and video conferencing, cloud phone systems.

There's a free VOIP Softphone App listed on Google Play named Jabber Tel, which has over 100 downloads.

The app is offered by Jabber Telecommunications and was developed by a company named Simplefone.

Jabber Telecom and Jabber Telecommunications appear to be the same company as the link for Jabber Telecom provided in the press release of Global Tech leads to the website of Jabber Telecommunications.

I found the same app on CNET, but it has just one download. It lists its date of release as of October 17, 2019.

The app is also available on the Apple App Store for free, but it has just six ratings.

On March 25, Global Tech announced a binding letter of intent with Bronx Family Eye Care, a full scope optometry solutions provider with four locations in New York City. Once again, there are no financial details.

On March 26, Global Tech entered into the non-fungible token (NFT) business through a collaboration agreement with Ronald Cavalier. According to the company, he's the founder of Cavalier Galleries, which operates four art galleries in the U.S. The aim is to create an NFT marketplace for museum-quality curated art.

Financials and valuation

According to the latest available financials, Global Tech had total assets of $44,470 as of September 2020. Shareholders' equity, working capital, and cash flow from operating activities for the first nine months of 2020 were all negative. All of these point to a company in trouble.

Since cash reserves are low, I expect that the company plans to pay with shares for the acquisitions I mentioned. This could potentially result in serious stock dilution.

Looking at the income statement, Global Tech generated revenues of $8,500 and booked a net loss of $954,788 in the first nine months of 2020. The revenues come from consulting services, but as you can see, they're nowhere near enough to cover compensation and professional fees.

This again points to a company in financial dire straits. I think Global Tech should try to reduce expenses involving compensation and professional fees. After all, it has just two employees.

This excerpt from the financial report made me smile"

As of November 12, 2020 we have 1 full-time employee and one part time employee. We have not experienced any work stoppages and we consider relations with its employees to be good. (Source: SEC)

Overall, I think the business looks next to worthless based on the figures in the balance sheet and income statement as of September 2020. The size of the revenues that the announced acquisitions can bring is unclear. Also, we don't know if any of the companies are profitable.

According to OTC Markets, Global Tech currently has 220,498,005 shares outstanding and its market capitalization stands at $606.4 million as of the time of writing.

The share price, as well as the trading volume, started soaring around the start of February.

Note that the initial spike occurred before any of the acquisitions I mentioned were announced. However, I think that some of the positive momentum from the last couple of days could be attributed to the entry into the currently popular NFT space.

There are theories on the /pennystocks subreddit that the share price of Global Tech is rising due to a short squeeze. However, I doubt this is the case as the short interest is pretty low and it takes just a day to cover.

Investor takeaway

Global Tech Industries Group has barely any assets and is in the process of acquiring several companies, all of which seem small. Its cash reserves were less than $2,000 as of November, so I expect that Global Tech is paying in shares, which should translate into significant stock dilution.

It's unclear what caused the company's valuation to increase at the start of February, but I think the recent spike has something to do with the entry into the NFT business. The short squeeze theory doesn't sound plausible.

I think that the business of Global Tech isn't worth much in its current state and that the company is a sell. Investors can take advantage of this by shorting the shares. According to data from Fintel, the short borrow fee rate currently stands at 7.46%.

There are two major risks that I see for the bear case. First, I could be underestimating the potential of the businesses that Global Tech is acquiring. Second, the entry into the NFT business or the short squeeze narrative could attract retail investor interest.