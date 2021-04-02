Photo by Oleksii Liskonih/iStock via Getty Images

Earnings of Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HAFC) will likely receive a boost from loan growth in 2021. The management's efforts to reach out to Korean businesses in the US will likely drive loan growth. On the other hand, growth in Hanmi’s focus area of hospitality will likely remain subdued due to the lingering impact of the pandemic. Earnings will likely also receive a boost from a dip in provision expense. The company has built up a large reserve for loan losses, which will likely cover pandemic-driven losses this year. Further, the credit risk has substantially declined; however, it is still above normal due to the exposure to hotels and the presence of loans requiring modifications. Overall, I'm expecting the company to report earnings of $1.42 per share, up 2% year-over-year. The December 2021 target price suggests a modest upside from the current market price. Based on the total expected return, I'm adopting a bullish rating on Hanmi Financial.

Outreach Program to Support the Loan Portfolio Size

As mentioned in the fourth quarter's conference call, Hanmi Financial is focusing on its Corporate Korea program, wherein the company is developing and expanding relationships with Korean businesses in the US. This program has already contributed to 10% of total loans and 8% of total deposits. The Corporate Korea program will likely be the major contributor to loan growth this year.

Meanwhile, growth in other loan segments will likely remain subdued. Hanmi focuses on two major commercial real estate segments: hospitality and retail. As mentioned in the fourth quarter's investor presentation, hospitality made up 19% of total loans, while retail made up 18% of total loans at the end of 2020. Both these loan segments are quite sensitive to the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing requirements. The management mentioned in the conference call that it expects to maintain conservative underwriting standards in high-risk industries.

Further, the upcoming forgiveness of Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans will constrain loan growth this year. As mentioned in the fourth quarter's earnings release, Hanmi had $295.7 million worth of PPP loans outstanding at the end of December, representing 6.1% of total loans.

The management mentioned in the conference call that it expects the loan growth rate to be in the low-to-mid-single-digit range, excluding PPP. Considering the factors mentioned above and management's guidance, I'm expecting loans to increase by 1% by the end of 2021 from the end of 2020. The following table shows my estimates for loans and other balance sheet items.

Deposit Maturity to Keep the Margin Mostly Unchanged

The reinvestment of cash flows from maturing loans at lower rates will likely pressurize the average portfolio yield, and consequently the net interest margin (“NIM”) this year. However, the upcoming maturity of time deposits will likely ease the pressure on NIM. According to details given in the 10-K filing for 2020, Certificates of Deposits (“CD”) totaling $257 million will mature in 2021, representing 4.9% of total deposits. As mentioned in the earnings release, the total time deposit portfolio carried a weighted average rate of 1.08% in the fourth quarter of 2020. If Hanmi is able to replace the maturing deposits with deposits carrying rates of around 50 basis points, then the maturity can lead to a three basis points reduction in deposit cost.

The management mentioned in the conference call that it expects the net interest margin to remain stable this year because of the CD maturity. Considering the above-mentioned factors and management's guidance, I'm expecting the NIM to decline by only one basis point in each quarter of 2021, on a sequential basis. The average NIM in 2021 will likely be a basis point below the average NIM for 2020.

Provision Expense to Decline, But Risks Remain High Due to Hotel Exposure

After surging in 2020, the provision expense will likely trend downwards this year despite the portfolio’s high exposure to the hospitality and retail segments. The provision expense will likely decline because Hanmi has already built up a large reserve for loan losses. As mentioned in the presentation, allowances for credit losses made up 1.85 percent of total loans at the end of December. In comparison, annualized net charge-offs made up just 0.16% of total loans in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Further, the credit risk has substantially declined, as can be gauged by loans requiring payment modifications. As mentioned in the presentation, the modified portfolio represented 3.2% of loans receivable at the end of December, down from 29% of loans receivable at the end of June 2020. Despite the decline, the current level of loan modification is still somewhat high. Therefore, I'm not expecting the provision expense to return to normal just yet.

Considering these factors, I'm expecting Hanmi to report a provision expense of $38 million in 2021, representing 0.77% of total loans. This estimate is lower than the provision expense reported last year, which was 0.93% of total loans. In 2019, the company reported a provision expense that was 65 basis points of total loans.

Expecting Earnings of $1.42 per Share

The management's efforts to grow loans will likely be pivotal in driving earnings growth this year. Further, a dip in provision expense will likely support the bottom-line. Overall, I'm expecting Hanmi Financial to report earnings of $1.42 per share, up 2% from last year. The following table shows my income statement estimates.

Actual earnings may differ materially from estimates because of the risks and uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic and the new variants. Hanmi’s sizable exposure to the hospitality and retail industries adds to the risks.

Decent Total Expected Return Justifies a Bullish Rating

Hanmi Financial is offering a dividend yield of 2%, assuming the company maintains its quarterly dividend at the current level of $0.10 per share. The dividend and earnings estimates imply a 28% payout ratio. The company slashed its dividend last year to $0.08 per share from $0.24 per share. While a recovery to the pre-Covid level of dividend is unlikely, it is possible that the company will increase its quarterly dividend by up to $0.06 per share in the year ahead.

I’m using the historical price-to-tangible book multiple (“P/TB”) to value Hanmi Financial. The stock has traded at an average P/TB ratio of 1.12 in the past, as shown below.

Multiplying the average P/TB multiple with the forecast tangible book value per share of $19.7 gives a target price of $22.1 for the end of 2021. This price target implies an 11% upside from the April 1 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/TB ratio.

Combining the current dividend yield of 2% with the price upside gives a total expected return of 13%. Based on the total expected return, I’m adopting a bullish rating on Hanmi Financial. However, the stock is unsuitable for low-risk-tolerant investors because of its exposure to the hospitality industry.