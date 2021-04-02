Photo by Javier_Art_Photography/iStock via Getty Images

The ARK family of ETFs posted life-changing results in 2020, with the ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (BATS:ARKG) the best of the bunch, delivering a gain north of 180%. Cathie Wood and her team brilliantly captured the upside move in many promising innovations in genomics. The team was early and proven correct as shares of gene-editing pioneers Editas (EDIT) and CRISPR (CRSP) skyrocketed more than 100%, pacing the gains in ARKG. But 2020 is now history, and the results for 2021 are not shaping up as hoped, as the fund's product mix has shifted. ARKG is now pivoting more towards larger, more established pharma players at the expense of the higher alpha-producing entities such as CRSP. The pivot will dampen some of the ETF's volatility at the trade-off of upside performance. Let's review the prospects of the top 10 holdings of ARKG, which comprise over 44% of its holdings. It is not unusual for the team to run a concentrated portfolio. My qualm is what is in the top ten.

Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health (TDOC) is a worthy candidate for the top spot of ARKG. TDOC remains a disruptive force in the healthcare industry with a significant first-mover advantage. The antiquated version of healthcare is for a patient to make an appointment and venture out to see a provider for care. Often during the uber-busy cough and cold season, the practitioners are overloaded and often give appointments many days out. TDOC can unburden the healthcare system via technology to connect practitioners with patients, decreasing the local burden on the community by spreading the country's workload. A patient can see a practitioner that resides in another state and receive quality care at a fraction of the price. I suspect the revolution led by TDOC will continue to act as a deflationary force on healthcare, much like Amazon (AMZN) did in retail which led to more price discovery.

Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences (EXAS) is a pioneer in early oncology detection with a broad product suite on the market. EXAS burst onto the scene with Cologuard, a unique and far less invasive way to accurately detect signs of colon cancer. Colon cancer is the third leading cause of cancer in the US, according to the CDC. EXAS is ramping up with sales in the $466 million-plus range for Q4 2020 as the growth trend is firmly intact. EXAS is the type of company you would expect in ARKG.

Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB) is a pioneer in long-read genetic sequencing technology, a vital component of the upcoming genomics revolution. The promise of PACB is enough for noted futurist venture capitalist Masayoshi Son's Softbank to take a 6% stake in PACB. The promise of the revolution remains a bit off as PACB posted revenue of $79 million for 2020 against a market cap of $6.6 billion. This is the type of bet that if it pays off turbocharges returns, precisely what you would expect from ARKG. Thus far, the top three holdings (17.29% of ETF) are what one would expect from ARKG.

Curious Five

The ARKG story has taken a puzzling turn with the term "The Curious Five," which comprises 19.55% of the ETF and holds the 4th, 6th-9th largest holding in the ETF. The Curious Five are behemoths with Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY), Novartis (NVS), and Takeda (TAK) well-established stodgy Big Pharma entities with market caps well north of $50 billion. All three have long-standing ties with the industry with a broad product suite. The pivot into genomic research, most notably with NVS, is an intelligent business decision. My issue is with potential upside, especially when measured against pure plays such as EDIT, CRSP, PACB, etc.

Regeneron (REGN) and Vertex (VRTX) are once biotech upstarts that struck it big with a few world-class treatments. VRTX is the most exposed as it is exclusively a cystic fibrosis play with the management team attempting to pivot into other disease states to broaden the product suite. Genetic research is a worthy target for both, and the upside is more limited than pure plays.

Risks

There are unique risks associated with investing in sector-specific funds such as ARKG. If the sector is red-hot, the returns can easily exceed what can be had from the broader indexes. Such was the case for ARKG, with a return of over 180% in 2020. The ETF was trending higher until it underwent a massive correction in mid-February, with investors pivoting to reopening plays. ARKG is an actively managed ETF with companies moving up and down the rankings, as was the case with Invitae (NVTA), a former top holding on ARKG in 2020. NVTA is now holding number 19 as it has fallen out of favor.

My speculation is Wood and her team may be looking to dampen ARKG's volatility by pushing down the holdings of the higher beta pure plays by pivoting into big pharma. The move may also attempt to capture some of the pivots into value plays, especially in NVS and RHHBY.

Concluding Thoughts

I remain enamored with the genomic revolution, although the move seems to be on pause. The ARKG fund is down over 4% in 2021 as the sector is now out of favor. I am neutral on the ETF, although I give high marks to the ARK team. For short-term gains, investors may wish to look elsewhere.